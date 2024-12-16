DeAndre Hopkins With Five Catches In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had five catches for 36 yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 32-year-old finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards in this contest. The veteran receiver has been far less fantasy-relevant in games without a touchdown, which held true in this game. Hopkins does not receive enough passing volume to be strong play most weeks. Hopkins will try to find the endzone next week against the Houston Texans, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. Patrick Mahomes left this week's contest with an ankle injury that could potentially force him to miss next week's game. Fantasy managers should view Hopkins as a touchdown-dependent flex play if Mahomes plays and may have to consider benching him if Mahomes misses.
Source: Ian Rapoport - Twitter
