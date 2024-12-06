David Montgomery Collects 12th Touchdown Of The Season
20 seconds agoDetroit Lions running back David Montgomery found the end zone again on Thursday during the three-point win over the Green Bay Packers. The red zone and goal line carries came in handy yet again as the bruiser back scored on a three-yard run to cap off the game's first drive. He finished with 14 carries for 51 yards to lead the backfield while chipping in with five receptions for 33 yards on five targets. The running back duo in Detroit has provided some big value as they both scored in this one. They'll look to share the wealth again in Week 15 against a red-hot Buffalo Bills squad.
Source: ESPN
