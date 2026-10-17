Darren Waller Looking to Remain Involved in Week 6 Game Versus Eagles
Oct 17, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) enters Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with 13 receptions for 148 yards (11.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will look to continue his solid production against the Eagles. Waller is dealing with a toe injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He will come into Sunday's game without an injury designation and is good to go. Waller faces a Philadelphia defense that allows 238.8 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL), but, according to Pro Football Reference, only gives up 4.9 fantasy points per game to tight end (eighth in the NFL). Waller has caught both of his touchdowns in the red zone this season. He is RotoBaller's No. 18 tight end for Week 6 (half-PPR).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Drake London a Mid-Range WR1 Versus Banged-Up Bears Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 12:02 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has averaged nine targets, seven catches, and 136 yards receiving over the past three games with Michael Penix Jr. under center, although he is yet to find the end zone in 2026. This week, the 6-foot-4 wideout will go up against a Bears pass defense that has limited teams to just under 180 passing yards per game, which is the third-lowest total in the entire league. While that suggests it could be a tough matchup for the former USC standout, the Bears will be without LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (quadriceps), and DE Montez Sweat (suspended) this week, leaving the pass rush shorthanded and potentially making getting open less daunting a task. Either way, as Atlanta's clearcut No. 1 receiver, expect the 25-year-old to be targeted early and often in Week 6, setting him up as a mid-range WR1, and this might just be the week he finally finds paydirt.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tim Patrick Has Yet to Establish a Meaningful Receiving Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 12:00 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Tim Patrick made his 2026 season debut against Cleveland after recovering from a groin injury that kept him sidelined for the opening four weeks. He caught two of three targets for 26 yards, providing New York with another receiving option while Adonai Mitchell (finger) remained unavailable. Mitchell has now been ruled out for Week 6, which could give Patrick another opportunity to earn playing time against New England. However, Garrett Wilson continues to dominate targets, and the Jets also have multiple tight ends involved in the passing game. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. could further complicate the rotation if activated from injured reserve. Patrick's Week 5 involvement was not enough to establish a meaningful fantasy role, and the Patriots present a difficult matchup for an offense that has struggled to produce through the air. He remains outside starting consideration in standard fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Could Return to a Crowded Jets Receiving Group
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:59 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) could make his return against New England after missing the last four games with a high ankle sprain. Cooper caught one pass for 30 yards in the season opener before landing on injured reserve, and his absence has prevented him from building an established role in the Jets' offense. The rookie practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable, although head coach Aaron Glenn has indicated that he expects Cooper to be available Sunday. New York would still need to activate him from injured reserve before he can play. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out, there is an opportunity for another receiver to earn playing time, but Cooper's workload after such a lengthy absence remains uncertain. His first-round draft pedigree makes him worth monitoring in dynasty formats and deeper redraft leagues, though he should remain on fantasy benches until his role becomes clearer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Williams Needs More Consistent Opportunities
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:57 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams has provided a few explosive plays this season, but his limited receiving involvement makes him a difficult fantasy option heading into Week 6. His best performance came against Chicago in Week 4, when he caught two passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, including a 58-yard scoring reception. Williams followed that outing with just one catch for 16 yards against Cleveland, despite Adonai Mitchell remaining unavailable. He has 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown through five games, illustrating the occasional upside but also the lack of dependable volume. Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out again, although rookie Omar Cooper Jr. could return from injured reserve and compete for opportunities against New England. Williams remains a speculative deep-league flex option whose fantasy production depends heavily on making the most of limited touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Remains Off the Fantasy Radar in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields caught both of his targets for 20 yards in the 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders. After scoring his first career touchdown in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, Fields struggled to produce in back-to-back weeks, despite a monster game from quarterback Jameis Winston. Fields' usage has been solid, playing over 70% of snaps and 65% of routes in five games this season. However, with wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely emerging as the top two options in this passing game, Fields will remain a third- or fourth-option in this offense. He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has struggled in recent weeks, allowing big games to wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Drake London, and Rashod Bateman this season. However, as the less-involved option, Fields doesn't have starting value in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq's Concussion Status Creates Week 6 Uncertainty
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:54 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) practiced fully Friday but remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. The rookie exited New York's Week 5 victory over Cleveland early and has spent the week progressing through the concussion protocol. His production has been inconsistent, although his seven-catch, 105-yard performance against Detroit in Week 3 demonstrated his receiving potential. Sadiq has 14 receptions for 146 yards and one receiving touchdown through five games, along with a rushing score. His opportunities could remain limited by the Jets' use of multiple tight ends, particularly with Mason Taylor back in the lineup. Nevertheless, Sadiq offers more explosive-play potential than New York's other options at the position. He carries some streaming appeal in deeper leagues if cleared, but fantasy managers should have another option available until his playing status is officially confirmed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Remains the Jets' Most Reliable Fantasy Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:52 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson continues to command an overwhelming share of the passing game, an encouraging development with several other offensive players dealing with injuries. Wilson caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against Cleveland in Week 5, giving him his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season. He has now accumulated 31 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns on 42 targets through five contests. His involvement should remain substantial against New England, particularly with Adonai Mitchell (finger) officially ruled out. The Patriots will have Christian Gonzalez available again, creating a more challenging individual matchup, although their secondary will be missing Carlton Davis III and Karon Prunty. Wilson's weekly target volume provides a dependable foundation even when New York struggles to sustain drives. He remains a strong WR2 in PPR formats and should be started in most fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Set for Another Heavy Workload With Teammate Out
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:50 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen should continue handling the majority of the backfield work with Breece Hall (quad) officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup against New England. Allen delivered his strongest performance of the season against Cleveland in Week 5, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. His decisive 22-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter helped secure New York's 17-12 victory. Allen has now accumulated 175 rushing yards on 38 attempts over the last two games, providing encouraging evidence that he can handle substantial volume when called upon. The matchup against the Patriots is not particularly favorable, but his expected workload makes him a viable RB2 regardless. His limited receiving involvement, with seven catches for 19 yards this season, reduces his appeal slightly in full-PPR leagues. Still, Allen has earned starting consideration while Hall remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Difficult to Trust Against New England
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:49 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,084 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions through five games, but those numbers have not translated into consistently useful fantasy performances. He managed only 182 passing yards and one touchdown against Cleveland in Week 5, marking his second consecutive outing below 200 yards. Protection remains another concern, with Smith already taking 16 sacks this season. The Jets now travel to New England to face a Patriots defense coming off an impressive performance against Las Vegas, which managed just 17 points in Week 5. Smith's connection with Garrett Wilson provides some upside, but New York has not generated enough offensive production to support dependable quarterback scoring. RotoBaller ranks Smith QB28 for Week 6, leaving him outside the starting conversation in conventional one-quarterback leagues. Even in superflex formats, he profiles as a lower-end option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Buffalo Bills D/ST Faces Risky but Playable Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:47 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills defense has struggled to prevent opposing offenses from moving the football, and Monday's overtime victory against the Rams was another example. Buffalo surrendered 34 points and 383 passing yards, allowing Los Angeles to remain competitive throughout the game. The unit has also struggled to create interceptions, recording just two through five games, although Greg Rousseau has provided some pressure with six sacks. Sunday's opponent, Las Vegas, scored only 17 points in its Week 5 loss to New England, but the Raiders still possess dangerous receiving options, including Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker. Buffalo's ability to generate sacks could provide fantasy production, especially if it forces Las Vegas into obvious passing situations. However, the Bills have not demonstrated enough defensive consistency to warrant unquestioned starting consideration. Ranked D/ST16 in RotoBaller's Week 6 rankings, Buffalo is a lower-end streaming option for managers in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass a Strong Kicking Option Against the Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:46 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has converted all nine of his field-goal attempts this season, including three during Monday's overtime victory against the Rams. His final attempt, a 45-yarder, secured Buffalo's 37-34 victory and capped an 11-point performance. Bass has benefited from an offense that has scored at least 24 points in every game this season, providing him with consistent scoring opportunities. The Bills now face a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 102 points over its last three contests, including 45 against New England in Week 5. Buffalo's ability to move the ball should keep Bass involved, whether drives finish with touchdowns or field-goal attempts. Ranked K9 in RotoBaller's Week 6 kicker rankings, Bass is a dependable starting option for fantasy managers who prefer an established kicker attached to a productive offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Looking to Rediscover Early-Season Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:44 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been remarkably quiet since opening the season with 12 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown across his first two games. Over the following three contests, he has managed just four receptions for 52 yards on seven targets. His latest outing was particularly disappointing, with one catch for seven yards against the Rams despite Buffalo playing without several receiving options. The production has been frustrating, although Kincaid's ability to stretch the field was evident during those opening performances. His 277 receiving yards still lead the Bills through five games, even with the recent downturn. Sunday's matchup against the Raiders provides another opportunity to get him involved, but the lack of dependable targets is difficult to overlook. Kincaid remains a TE1 option, supported by his talent and RotoBaller's TE5 ranking for Week 6, though his recent usage introduces considerable risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Remains a Risky Flex Despite Week 5 Touchdown
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:41 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman found the end zone against the Rams, but his overall involvement was disappointing considering Buffalo's depleted receiving corps. Coleman caught just one of two targets for seven yards, with the lone reception going for a touchdown. The performance came one week after he recorded six catches for 116 yards and a score against New England. That difference illustrates the difficulty fantasy managers have faced when deciding whether to trust him. Coleman has 15 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns through five games, but he has drawn only 18 targets during that stretch. Buffalo's Week 6 opponent, Las Vegas, has struggled defensively, creating opportunities for the Bills to generate explosive plays. Coleman carries touchdown upside and some appeal as a deeper-league flex, although his inconsistent target volume makes him difficult to trust in standard-sized fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir's Recent Production Comes With Target Concerns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has produced 162 receiving yards over his last two games despite a considerable difference in opportunities. He caught seven passes for 82 yards on eight targets against New England in Week 4, then needed just three receptions to finish with 80 yards against the Rams. A 57-yard gain in overtime accounted for most of that second performance. Shakir leads Buffalo with 26 targets through five games, but that works out to just 5.2 per contest, and he has yet to score a touchdown this season. The Raiders have struggled to contain opposing offenses recently, giving Shakir a reasonable chance to deliver another useful performance. Still, his production has relied heavily on yards after the catch and occasional explosive plays. He remains a WR3 or flex consideration in PPR leagues, particularly if Buffalo continues dealing with injuries at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Draws Excellent Rushing Matchup in Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:39 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III has already topped 100 rushing yards three times this season, and Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas gives him an excellent opportunity for another productive afternoon. The Raiders are surrendering 140.6 rushing yards per game and 5.21 yards per carry, numbers that should favor a Buffalo offense averaging 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. Cook enters Week 6 with 532 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries, including 111 yards and two scores on 25 attempts against the Rams. His two fumbles in that game were concerning, particularly with ball security becoming a recurring issue, but Buffalo continued leaning heavily on him throughout the contest. Cook has contributed only seven receptions this season, leaving much of his fantasy value tied to rushing production. Nevertheless, his workload and the favorable matchup make him a strong RB1 option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Low-End QB2 with Upside Against Depleted Bears
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 11:37 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) was a full participant in practice all week, and the rib injury that caused him to miss the end of last week's contest doesn't look like it will affect his ability to suit up in Week 6. The left-handed quarterback has been solid-yet-unspectacular in the three games since his return from injury, averaging 240 yards per game passing and posting a 3:1 TD:INT over that span. Week 6 brings a home matchup against a banged-up Bears defense that has limited opposing teams to just 179.8 yards per game through the air, but will be without some key pieces on defense this week, with LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (quadriceps), and DE Montez Sweat (suspended) all set to miss this one. The Falcons have averaged over 34 points per game with Penix under center, but while the injuries could open things up in the pass game, expect the 26-year-old to lean on the team's strong ground attack when close to the end zone. It leaves the third-year pro as a low-end QB2 this week, with some sneaky upside if Atlanta decides to exploit the missing Bears defenders.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen's Rushing Ability Keeps Him Atop Week 6 Rankings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 11:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned a relatively quiet passing night into another massive fantasy performance with his legs in Week 5. He threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Los Angeles Rams, but his 121 rushing yards and another score made the difference in Buffalo's 37-34 overtime victory. Allen now has eight rushing touchdowns through five games, an extraordinary pace that continues to separate him from the rest of the position. The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled defensively during their two-game losing streak, most recently surrendering 45 points to New England. Buffalo should have opportunities to move the ball both through the air and on the ground, and Allen's involvement near the goal line remains a major part of his fantasy appeal. He enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback and an unquestioned QB1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers a Strong WR1 Option Against Saints
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:29 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers erupted in Week 5, hauling in 11 of 20 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. After a slow start to his 2026 season following a lengthy rehab from his torn ACL last season, Nabers has woken up. He's had 17 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games and has formed strong chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston. Now he faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed big games to star receivers Justin Jefferson, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Brock Bowers this season. In what should be a high-scoring affair against the fast-paced Saints offense, fantasy managers can fire up the star receiver as a WR1 in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an Elite Option Against Vulnerable Bears Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 17, 2026, 11:29 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson gained over 100 scrimmage yards for the third consecutive week and has eclipsed that mark in four of five contests so far this season. Though he was held out of the end zone in Week 5, his re-involvement in the pass game was encouraging, tallying seven targets (four catches), which was the second-most on the team and his highest total since Week 1. Week 6 brings a home matchup against the Bears, a defense that, at first glance, appears to be a formidable unit against the run, yielding just 96 yards per game, which is tied for the ninth-best in the league, and has limited opposing RBs to just 15 receptions, the second-fewest. However, the unit is allowing a whopping 4.9 yards per rush, the fourth-highest total in the NFL, and will be missing multiple starters from their defense this week. Not that any of that matters all that much, as the 24-year-old workhorse is virtually matchup-proof, and the fourth-year pro ranks as the No. 1 overall RB this week at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Najee Harris' Role Worth Monitoring in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 17, 2026, 11:20 AM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris had five carries for nine yards and one reception for five yards in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders. With the Giants unable to run the ball against one of the NFL's best run defenses, Harris and the other running backs saw a reduced workload. However, signs may point to the former first-round pick having a larger role moving forward. Starting back Cam Skattebo fumbled four times in his first five games, and his overtime fumble cost the Giants the win. Head coach John Harbaugh left the door open, saying, "We'll see. We'll find out," when asked about making changes at running back. Harris and the Giants should prioritize the run against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. While he's not a starting option in Week 6, keep an eye on Harris' role this week, as Skattebo's fumbling issues could vacate touches moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller