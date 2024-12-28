Corbin Burnes Had Sizeable Contracts From Other Suitors
2 weeks agoAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes turned down more money per year from other suitors when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier on Saturday. Heyman mentions that the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays offered Burnes larger contracts than Arizona. However, Burnes opted to sign with the Diamondbacks due to a lower state tax and family arrangements. The 30-year-old pitcher ended up agreeing to a six-year deal worth $210 million with the Diamondbacks that includes an opt out after two seasons. Last summer in Baltimore, Burnes posted a strong 2.92 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across 194 1/3 innings of work. Despite seeing his strikeout production drop, Burnes remains a high-end starting pitcher heading into 2025 given his stable ratios and ability to make over 30 starts each season.
Source: Jon Heyman
