Chuba Hubbard Emerging as One of the Biggest Steals in Fantasy Football
Oct 15, 2026, 10:43 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has drastically exceeded expectations this season. The 27-year-old has 306 rushing yards, 10 catches, 84 receiving yards, and five touchdowns through four games in 2026, establishing himself as a steal relative to his price tag in 2026 fantasy drafts. He ranks as the overall RB6 so far in terms of half-PPR points per game. Hubbard has faced minimal competition for touches all season long, and his role became even more clearly defined in Week 3 when Jonathon Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve. Volume-wise, over his last two games, Hubbard stole the show with an 84% overall snap share and 44 total touches. There is no reason to leave Hubbard on the bench in fantasy football as long as he continues to produce at a decent level. He'll rank as a fringe top-10 fantasy running back rest-of-season, starting with a Week 6 matchup against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Bucky Irving in Complete Control of Lead-Back Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 10:37 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has full control over the No. 1 role in the backfield through the first five weeks of the season, and we don't expect that to change anytime soon. Irving is coming off his best game of the year, in which he totaled 175 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Even with Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker, and Jalon Daniel all pushing to earn rushing attempts, Irving has shown no signs of relinquishing his lead-back role. After all, he had 23 touches last week. After missing seven games last year and finishing as the RB34 in PPR leagues, it certainly appears as though Irving is in the midst of a significant bounce-back campaign. We'll look for him to keep up that momentum heading into Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed the 13th-fewest rushing yards per game in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker Looks to Continue His Hot Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 15, 2026, 10:00 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is returning from his team's bye week with a home game this week against the Chargers. He has gotten off to a fantastic start with his new team, racking up 537 rushing yards in four games with four rushing touchdowns. He has also been very involved in the passing game with 12 catches on 19 targets for 84 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. He has been an elite fantasy running back so far this season, and he will return to action in a favorable matchup against the struggling Chargers. If he continues to be the focal point of the Chiefs' offense, Walker should remain an elite option at the position and is emerging as one of the top early-season contenders for fantasy football MVP this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Regains Top Spot in Green Bay's Backfield
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:44 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3. In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week. He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Pierre Strong Jr. Can Be a PPR option in Very Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. stepped right into a meaningful role in his Packers' debut in Week 5. Strong was released by the Packers when they acquired Kaleb Johnson before the season, but he rejoined the practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster last week. He played ahead of Johnson in Week 5, filling in the role vacated by Chris Brooks (ankle), who is on IR. Strong played 24 snaps (41%) while Johnson only played nine (15%), which mostly came near the end of the game after the result was mostly decided. Strong only had seven rushing yards on his five carries, but did add three catches for 11 yards. Strong should have a role for the next few weeks, and he's worth a stash in very deep leagues since he could get more work if Lloyd struggles. No Packers running back has done much on the ground this season, but Strong's early contributions as a receiver out of the backfield make him interesting in PPR formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington Worth a Stash in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:23 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington has been getting enough work in the last few weeks to be worth watching, even though Pat Freiermuth is clearly the top tight end for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers typically does a good job spreading the ball around to multiple targets, and Washington is a big target for him to utilize, especially in the red zone. Washington has at least three targets in each of his last three games, and he got into the end zone against the Browns in Week 4. In Week 5, he had two catches on three targets for 12 yards against the Colts. He isn't getting enough work to be a regular starting option in standard-sized leagues, but he does have enough touchdown-dependent upside to be worth a stash in deep leagues. If he became a full-time starter, he'd have potential top-10 upside.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson Can Be a Deep-League Stash in PPR Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson has played more than 20% of his team's snaps in each of his three games since recovering from a hamstring injury that cost him the first two games of the season. Johnson has not gotten much going on the ground, but he has been involved as a receiver out of the backfield. He had four catches on Monday against the Rams for 72 yards, and he also had four catches for 50 yards in his first game of the season in Week 3 against the Chargers. He only has one carry (for three yards) this season, but his third-down role makes him worth a look in deep PPR leagues. He splits backup work behind James Cook III with Ray Davis, which limits his upside, but his work as a receiving back makes him a deep league FLEX play that isn't touchdown-dependent. He and the Bills are on a short week but should be in a fantasy-friendly spot in Week 6 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft's Reception Share Showing Crucial Growth
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:55 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got off to a slow start near the start of the season, but he has turned a corner by posting an increased reception share over the last few weeks. Across his last three games, Kraft has 20 targets, 15 catches, 132 yards, and one touchdown. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a snap share of at least 92% in two of his last four contests. This increased volume and production has come at the same time as wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden ranking as top-12 receivers in total fantasy scoring this year. The Packers have posted mixed results this year, but their offense has still managed to support fantasy relevance for Kraft, Watson, and Golden all at the same time. The 25-year-old tight end continues to operate as a top-10 fantasy option at his position heading into Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Flips a Switch, Starts Playing at an Elite Level
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:44 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was playing at a very concerning level through the first three weeks of the season, but he seemed to flip a switch in Week 4. Now, over his last two games, he has a whopping eight touchdowns and just two turnovers, including five total touchdowns in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maye has now ranked as the highest-scoring quarterback in each of the last two weeks, signifying an utterly impressive turnaround. There's no guarantee that Maye continues to play at this level for the rest of the season, but he has quickly gotten himself back into the overall QB8 spot in total scoring this year, and he should only trend upward with top wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) likely returning from injured reserve very soon. The former No. 3 pick out of UNC is firmly back in must-start territory moving forward. He should continue to feast in Week 6 against a very shaky New York Jets defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Remains a Big-Play Threat with Large Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:37 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is trending up in fantasy football, largely due to his sizable workload and big-play upside. Williams has played at least 89% of the snaps in each of his last games, and during that two-week span, he has eight catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns. The bulk of those catches and yards came in Week 4. In fact, he only had two catches in Week 5, but both of those catches went for touchdowns. Therein lies a little bit of risk in starting Williams; his fantasy value is somewhat dependent on big plays, including touchdowns. The good news is that Williams has repeatedly shown that he is capable of breaking off these big plays, so the boom performances typically outweigh the bust performances. Because of his consistently large workload, the 25-year-old continues to rank as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3 going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Continues to Enjoy a Remarkable Year 2 Breakout
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:20 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out an enormous role in his second pro season, cementing himself as a low-end WR1 in fantasy scoring so far. Golden was highly disappointing as a rookie last year with a WR89 finish in scoring. However, he is enjoying an enormous Year 2 breakout so far this season with 24 catches, 397 yards, and two touchdowns. Relative to last year, he has more yards, more touchdowns, the same number of targets, and just five fewer catches, despite playing just five games so far this season and 14 last season. Equally impressive is the fact that Golden has achieved these marks despite sharing volume with Christian Watson. The Packers have supported top-tier production from both receivers, with Golden ranking as the WR11 and Watson as the WR3. Golden's big-play upside should allow him to continue to produce in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary has repeatedly shown it can be susceptible to giving up big plays over the top.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Taking on a Substantially Larger Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 15, 2026, 12:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has ascended into an enormous role in the backfield, averaging 20 touches per game over the last three weeks. He has at least 9.8 points in PPR leagues in every game this year, and he ranks as the overall RB17 so far. While Tuten's ceiling hasn't been very impressive, he has maintained a high floor while operating as a consistent RB2 option in fantasy football. Most importantly, his ascension has led to a massive decrease in volume for Chris Rodriguez Jr. Once viewed as a candidate to split touches with Tuten, Rodriguez saw his snap share drop to 13% last week as he handled just two rushing attempts. As long as Tuten is healthy, he is going to continue to operate as the near-every-down back in Jacksonville while maintaining his fantasy relevance. He can be started in most leagues, regardless of matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Looks to be the Leader of Miami's Backfield
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 11:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II dominated offensive snaps played (43) and touches (18) in a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Gordon rushed 18 times for 88 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game, however. It is clear that the Dolphins see Gordon as their lead tailback with De'Von Achane (knee) on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season. Fellow tailback Jaylen Wright (foot) entered Week 5 with a questionable tag due to a foot injury and played just nine offensive snaps. Wright rushed six times for 11 yards (1.8 yards per carry). Perhaps Wright's foot issue is the reason why his touches have been limited, but in the two games that Achane has missed, Gordon has carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while also recording three receptions for 14 yards. Gordon has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Wright has accumulated 11 rushes for just 18 total yards (1.64 yards per carry) over the past two weeks. Wright has not recorded a reception or touchdown in 2026. The Dolphins have a bye week in Week 6, but Gordon offers RB2 or flex appeal moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston Fitting in Nicely in Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 11:05 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston is the team's leading receiver through the first five games of his first season in the NFL, catching 16 of his 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie first-round receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has 18 catches for 149 yards and no touchdowns, and he went down early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a scary concussion. Boston, 22, is on the Week 6 injury report with a foot injury, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and should have a good chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. He has had at least seven targets in three of the last four games and would see an even bigger target share this weekend if Concepcion cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by the weekend. Boston is the current betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The quick rise of both Boston and Concepcion has put Jerry Jeudy on the trade block. Boston should be considered a must-start against the Ravens, especially if Concepcion does not play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tetairoa McMillan Poised to Continue Big Role with Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 11:00 PM ETThe last time Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was on the field, he shredded the Detroit Lions defense for 14 receptions for 192 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns on a Sunday Night Football win in Week 4. The Panthers had a bye week in Week 5, but get back to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. McMillan will look to continue his momentum, as he currently leads the Panthers in receptions (26) and receiving yards (385), and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two). The Panthers are dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Xavier Legette (knee). Leggete was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury, while Coker missed the Week 4 contest against the Lions with an injury to his quadriceps. Ahead of Week 6, however, Coker got in a full practice session on Wednesday. Still, expect McMillan to be heavily involved for the Panthers against the Eagles.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Set for Workhorse Role With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:55 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which will open up a workhorse role for backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Corey Kiner will also have an expanded role behind Stevenson for as long as Henderson remains sidelined. Stevenson had 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over the Raiders after Henderson's injury. The 28-year-old Stevenson has been the Patriots' RB1 so far in 2026 with Henderson battling some injuries, and he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry for 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 rushing attempts through five games. The former fourth-rounder has also tacked on 15 receptions (19 targets) for 111 yards as a receiver. With Henderson expected to be ruled out for Week 6 this weekend, Stevenson becomes a must-start in fantasy lineups against the division-rival and visiting New York Jets, whose defense has allowed 118 rushing yards per game this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Schefter
Aaron Jones Sr. has Become a Workhorse in Vikings Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has taken on a workload that not even his most fervent supporters could have envisioned. With Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, Jones has seen at least 20 carries in three of the last four weeks and has gone over 100 yards rushing in two of those contests. In total, the 31-year-old veteran has 85 rushing attempts for 370 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while catching 12 of his 17 targets for 72 yards through the air. It has vaulted Jones to RB15 in half-PPR scoring through the first five games of the 2026 season. He had a season-high in touches with 28 in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Savvy fantasy managers will want to sell high on Jones as the Vikings head into their bye week. Mason is expected to return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, and at that point, Minnesota plans to give Jones a break so that he does not wear down early this season. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers when Mason was healthy, Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and went without a catch. His volume is about to fall.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Could Tyler Allgeier See More Opportunities in Week 6?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier saw just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry) and two receptions for nine yards in a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5, but he may have the opportunity for a heavier workload against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who has taken over lead tailback duties for the Cardinals, did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, and if he can't play Sunday, Allgeier will slot into the No. 1 running back role. Against the Lions, Love handled 36 offensive snaps compared to Allgeier's 32, but Love out-touched Allgeier 12-to-five. In 2026, Allgeier has rushed 35 times for 119 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 12 receptions for 44 yards. Even if Love is able to play, the Arizona coaching staff may opt to give Allgeier more touches to keep Love fresh. Of note, the Cardinals signed Jerome Ford to the practice squad on Wednesday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Stock on the Rise Following 100-Yard Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen went from being an under-the-radar handcuff to a must-roster player due to Breece Hall's quad injury. Allen handled lead-back duties for the second straight game in the Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and had a breakout day on the ground, carrying the ball a season-high 24 times for 116 yards and his second rushing touchdown of 2026. The 22-year-old added one catch for no gain on four targets. He will inevitably fall back down in fantasy circles when Hall returns to take over his lead-back role, but for now, Allen is on the rise and should be considered a must-start in Week 6 against the division-rival New England Patriots on the road if Hall misses a third straight game. Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall is still week-to-week, and he was unable to practice again on Wednesday. Allen is averaging 4.1 yards per carry for 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries through his first five games, catching seven passes for 19 yards as a receiver. It will not be easy for Allen to go off again against New England's defense, though, as they are allowing only 90.8 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Warren is the Steelers' Featured Player Right Now
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 10:23 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has become the team's featured player over the last three weeks with Rico Dowdle sidelined with a dislocated toe. Head coach Mike McCarthy called Warren "our featured player" on Monday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The 27-year-old has really stepped up for Pittsburgh's offense with more touches, going for 490 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last three games on 61 touches. McCarthy envisioned more of a 50-50 split with Warren and Dowdle going into the regular season, but Dowdle's toe injury might have McCarthy rethinking his backfield plan for the rest of the season. Dowdle has a shot to return this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, but even if he does, Warren has worked his way into must-start status in all fantasy football leagues. Going into Week 6, Warren has been a top-10 back with 70 carries for 410 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 receptions for 230 yards and another score through the air. The former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State is easily on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season if he can stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Isaiah Likely Rising After Massive Day Against Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 14, 2026, 10:20 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) recorded a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets (tying a career-high) in a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He posted 94 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders as well. Likely is dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. He enters a Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as RotoBaller's No. 4 tight end this week. Likely is projected to score 10.6 fantasy points. According to Pro Football Reference, the Saints allow 9.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Likely is currently started in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but that number will almost certainly increase for Week 6. He is a must-start player moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller