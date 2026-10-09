Christian Gonzalez is Ruled Out for Week 5
Oct 9, 2026, 4:09 PM ETNew England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gonzalez has missed six straight practices and remains week-to-week while he works his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3. The Patriots are going to be shorthanded with Carlton Davis (neck) also ruled out for this game. This team could be leaning on rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada to make a larger impact this weekend. The continued absence of Gonzalez will certainly hurt this defense, but hopefully, he can return next week.--Andy Webb
Source: New England Patriots
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Pat Bryant to Miss at Least Four Games on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 4:05 PM ETThe Denver Broncos are placing wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bryant was carted off after a 30-yard catch in Sunday's loss to San Francisco, finishing with three receptions for 47 yards. The move is somewhat surprising after head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday he didn't think Bryant would need to go on IR, although he didn't rule it out. The second-year receiver had been earning more playing time, handling 70% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 3 and catching nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown through four games. Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. could see more work behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle while Bryant is sidelined. November 8 against Carolina is the first game Bryant would be eligible to play, not a guaranteed return date. He's difficult to hold in most redraft leagues with at least four games on the sidelines.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keenan Allen Questionable Again With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:53 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Allen was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday after missing last week's win over Washington. He was also questionable heading into that game before the Colts downgraded him to out Saturday, so his status is worth keeping an eye on again this weekend. The veteran had his best performance of the season before getting hurt, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown against Houston in Week 3. He's totaled 13 receptions for 100 yards through three games. Indianapolis remains without Alec Pierce (heel), who is on injured reserve, and Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has also been ruled out Sunday. Allen could see a decent number of targets if he's able to return, although his lingering groin issue makes him a risky WR4/flex option against the Steelers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
Rico Dowdle Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis, according to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. Dowdle has missed the past two games after dislocating a toe against New England in Week 2, but he's making progress. He returned to limited practice Wednesday and Thursday after being sidelined for more than two weeks. Jaylen Warren has been excellent in his absence, rushing for 220 yards on 34 carries while adding six catches for 82 yards over the past two games. Head coach Mike McCarthy has indicated he still plans to use both backs when Dowdle returns, although Warren has certainly earned his touches. Dowdle managed just 37 rushing yards on 15 carries before getting hurt. Even if he's cleared for Sunday, his workload could be limited in his first game back, making him a risky fantasy option against the Colts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Jalen Nailor Ruled Out With Concussion
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:36 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday on the road, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. Nailor was unable to practice all week after he suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. It is more disappointment for the 27-year-old to begin his first year with the Raiders. The former sixth-rounder by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 came into Vegas hoping to become a big part of their revamped offense. The Raiders' offense has been better, but Nailor has not helped much, catching only five passes for 52 yards on 11 targets. With Nailor out this weekend, Tre Tucker will operate as the team's leading receiver against a Patriots defense that will be missing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Cody White could fall into WR2 duties in Vegas with both Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. still on Injured Reserve. Nailor is rostered in only 7% of Yahoo leagues. His next chance to return from his concussion will come next Sunday, Oct. 18, at home against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez
D'Andre Swift Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:34 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Swift missed Wednesday's practice before returning on a limited basis Thursday, and he'll now head into Week 5 with a much clearer path to touches. Kyle Monangai (toe) has been ruled out after rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets last week. Swift lost a fumble in the third quarter of that game and didn't receive another touch, finishing with 58 yards on 15 carries. He's now lost two fumbles this season, although he's still produced 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games while adding 10 catches for 84 yards. With Monangai sidelined, Swift should handle most of Chicago's backfield work against the Packers, with Roschon Johnson likely spelling him. He has RB1 upside this week, particularly if the Bears lean heavily on the running game again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Mack Hollins Ruled Out for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:27 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) did not practice all week and has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to the team. Hollins will miss his first game of the year after getting injured in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills. With the 33-year-old veteran out and A.J. Brown (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, Romeo Doubs should have an even higher target ceiling against the Raiders. The Patriots will also ask DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams to step up, as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. It is not great news for young quarterback Drake Maye, as he looks to lead the team to a second straight win. Hollins has been a more attractive deep-league flex option with Brown on IR, and he has caught 15 of his 20 targets for 209 yards without a touchdown through four games in his second season in New England. The next chance Hollins has to return will be for a Week 6 divisional contest against the New York Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Caleb Williams Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:22 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, according to Ari Meirov. Williams hadn't practiced Wednesday or Thursday and has missed two straight games since injuring his right hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2. His progress comes with an interesting wrinkle, as head coach Ben Johnson already named Tyson Bagent the Week 5 starter earlier this week. No change to that plan has been announced. Bagent threw for 268 yards in last Sunday's win over the Jets, while Williams has 407 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his two appearances this season. He's also rushed for 107 yards and two scores, making his mobility an important consideration as he works his way back from the injury. Williams' questionable designation leaves the door open for him to be active, but fantasy managers shouldn't assume he'll start against the Packers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable, Expects to Play
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe New England Patriots listed running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) as questionable to play in Week 5 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but Stevenson said on Friday that he's "ready to go," according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Stevenson "is not out as of yet." The 28-year-old put in limited practice sessions from Wednesday through Friday. He could be a true game-time decision on Sunday morning, but fantasy managers will want to check back on Saturday to see if any new information comes out on Stevenson's Sunday status. The six-year back is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry through four games in 2026, carrying the ball 44 times for 163 yards and one touchdown while also catching 12 of his 16 targets for 90 yards through the air. If Stevenson is limited or out against the Raiders, Henderson will have RB1 upside as the Pats look to make it two straight wins. Stevenson is shaping up as a shaky RB3/flex for fantasy managers because of the uncertainty around his status.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
DJ Moore Still Not Practicing Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 3:10 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) came out of the fieldhouse and joined his fellow receivers Friday but did not participate in drills, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. It was a similar scene Thursday, when Moore was officially listed as a nonparticipant. The veteran injured his left shoulder against Detroit in Week 2 and aggravated it during last Sunday's loss to New England, leaving both games early. He managed six catches for 67 yards against the Chargers in between those injuries and has 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown through four games. Buffalo doesn't face the Rams until Monday night, leaving Moore another opportunity to get some practice work in Saturday. His availability remains uncertain, and fantasy managers planning to start him should have another option available for Monday in case he can't go.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio
Alvin Kamara Questionable Due to Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 3:01 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 5 on Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is on Injured Reserve, so if Kamara is not cleared to suit up against the Vikings, Kendre Miller would become the team's RB1, with CJ Donaldson likely backing him up. The 31-year-old Kamara left the Monday night loss to the division-rival Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury and then was listed on the Week 5 injury report with a back ailment. As the Saints' lead back on Monday night, Kamara handled only seven carries and ran for 23 yards, but he saved his fantasy day by falling into the end zone twice. He also added five catches on a season-high seven targets for 35 yards as a receiver. If Kamara does end up playing against the Vikings, he could share more of the backfield with Miller, making him a shaky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in PPR formats. Kamara has not looked good in his three games played so far in 2026, averaging only 3.0 yards per carry, and he is more of an injury risk than ever before.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Chris Olave Ready to Go For Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:53 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into the Week 5 game on Sunday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Olave popped up on the team's injury report on Thursday after he had his foot stepped on during practice, according to head coach Kellen Moore. The matchup this weekend for the Saints and Olave is not an easy one against the blitz-happy Vikings defense, but the 26-year-old is a no-brainer must-start WR1 in fantasy when he is healthy. Olave, a former first-rounder in 2022 from Ohio State, has caught 35 of his 48 targets for 491 yards (league-high 122.8 yards per game) and one touchdown to begin his fifth year in the NFL. He has a lot of chemistry with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough in a pass-happy offense and should continue to be heavily targeted this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Jordan Addison Given Questionable Tag for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) will be questionable to play in Week 5 against the hosting New Orleans Saints on Sunday, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Addison is dealing with a sore hamstring that kept him sidelined at Wednesday's practice. The good news is that the 24-year-old was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday before also running through some drills on Friday. Addison feels like a good bet to gain clearance to play by Sunday in New Orleans, but fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status until then. Fellow wideout Justin Jefferson (ankle) missed last week's win over the Miami Dolphins and is also questionable to play this weekend. If Addison plays and Jefferson doesn't, Addison will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as Minnesota's No. 1 receiver. With Jefferson out in Week 4, Addison caught four of his six targets for 52 yards a week after going for a season-high 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Tight end T.J. Hockenson could be a big beneficiary again this week if one or both of Addison and Jefferson are sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Justin Jefferson Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. An ankle injury kept Jefferson from playing in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins, and his status is once again up in the air this weekend. If Jefferson returns, he should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups on the road in New Orleans. In addition to Jefferson, fellow wideout Jordan Addison (hamstring) is questionable to play. The good news is that both wideouts were able to practice on Thursday and Friday, so they should be on the right side of questionable to face the Saints. Quarterback Kyler Murray would be a much more acceptable QB2 play in superflex formats if both Jefferson and Addison are active on Sunday. Jefferson, 27, has 13 catches on 17 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns through his first three games in 2026, with both of his scores coming in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Ashton Jeanty Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) is officially questionable to play in Week 5 on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday after missing practice on Friday, head coach Klint Kubiak told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. Jeanty was a full practice participant on Wednesday before being added to the Week 5 injury report on Thursday and putting in a limited practice. The 22-year-old back is now up in the air to face the Patriots this weekend, so fantasy managers need to be making backup plans in case he is ruled out on Sunday. Fantasy managers should be looking to the waiver wire to potentially add rookie backup Mike Washington Jr., who will have RB2 upside as the Raiders' lead back if Jeanty is not cleared to play this weekend. Jeanty has relied on volume over efficiency so far in 2026, carrying the ball 78 times for 264 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) with no rushing touchdowns through four games. His 19 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns have been a nice addition for fantasy managers. Hopefully, we should have a better read on Jeanty's Week 5 status by late Saturday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Paul Gutierrez
Dallas Goedert Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has been cleared to return in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, according to John Clark of NBC Sports. Goedert sprained his right MCL in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed the last two games as a result. With top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing a second straight game and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) also banged up, the 31-year-old Goedert could be targeted heavily on Sunday in his return. Additionally, star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) will sit out of the international game. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, Goedert was a big part of the passing game, catching four of his five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Now that Goedert is back and we know that both Smith and Barkley will be inactive, Goedert will quickly return to the TE1 radar in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - John Clark
DeVonta Smith Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:19 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NBC Sports' John Clark. Smith was seen doing work on a rehab field on Thursday and Friday, but it was not enough to earn him the green light to play, and he will miss a second straight game with his hamstring injury. He is a must-start when active as Philly's clear WR1, but he must remain on the bench for another week. Smith's next chance to play will come next Sunday in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Through his first three games in 2026, he has 19 catches on 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown. Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) is also banged up for the Eagles, so rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper could be quarterback Jalen Hurts' top two receivers this weekend across the pond. The good news for Hurts is that he will be getting starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) back after a two-week absence.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - John Clark
Saquon Barkley Ruled Out for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:14 PM ETAfter not practicing all week, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, according to John Clark of NBC Sports. Backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) also had core-muscle surgery and is on Injured Reserve, which means that Will Shipley is set up to handle the bulk of the backfield duties this weekend against Jacksonville. Former Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce was added to the active 53-man roster this week and will help handle change-of-pace duties on Sunday in his first game with Philly. Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the good news is that his injury is not believed to be long-term, so hopefully he will have a shot to return for Week 6 tilt at home against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. The 29-year-old is still searching for his first touchdown of the year, but he is averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry and has 182 rushing yards on his 36 rushing attempts through four games. Shipley should at least be considered an RB3/flex against the Jags.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark
Marvin Harrison Jr. Still a "Big Part" of Offensive Plans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 2:07 PM ETArizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said that struggling wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. "is a big part of what we're doing. With respect to all the stuff that is written out there, we're excited to move forward and really not paying any credence to any of that," according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. There has been trade chatter surrounding Harrison early in his third NFL season after he has struggled to get anything going in 2026. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick only has five catches through four games for 85 yards and one touchdown. Harrison has not gone over 8.2 fantasy points so far, although he did have a season-high 11.4 target share in the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals continue to say that Harrison is a key part of their offense, but what we have seen so far this year does not back up their stance. The former Ohio State star has hit rock bottom in terms of his fantasy value so far this year and will not be a recommended flex option in Week 5 at home against the Detroit Lions. At this point, it seems like a change of scenery might help more than anything.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Malik Nabers Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter missing Wednesday's practice and logging limited participation on Thursday, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is trending in the right direction, with head coach John Harbaugh telling reporters on Friday that his Pro Bowl wideout will be ready to play in a Week 5 divisional clash with the Commanders. Nabers suffered a devastating leg injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season, and while he has played in all four contests of 2026, this was the first week since Week 1 that he returned to the injury report with soreness in his surgically repaired knee. Coming off his best performance of the young season, a six-catch, 112-yard outing against the Cardinals in which he caught his first touchdown of the year, Nabers is RotoBaller's WR12 for Week 5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Dan Duggan
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Week 5
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 9, 2026, 1:49 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out of the team's Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, according to head coach Jesse Minter and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Jackson exited the team's Week 4 win over the Titans after just one half but still finished as the QB11 for the week. The two-time MVP struggled through injuries in 2025 and will now miss the first game of his ninth season. Veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley, who completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards after coming on in relief, will draw his first start since a high-scoring Week 17 win over the Packers in 2025. Huntley has proven capable of leading the Ravens in the past, but the fantasy ceilings of stars Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry are undoubtedly lowered with him under center.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff Zrebiec