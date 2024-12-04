Chargers Expect Ladd McConkey To Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he expects rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) to practice on Wednesday. This is certainly excellent news for fantasy managers after a report surfaced earlier on Wednesday that McConkey's status for Week 14 on Sunday night against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs was in question after he injured his knee late in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Before injuring his knee in Week 13, the 23-year-old second-round wideout was LA's offense, going for nine catches on 12 targets for 117 yards on the day. The fact that the Georgia product is set to practice on Wednesday is a great sign, but we'll keep a close eye on his status the rest of the week. If McConkey is active on Sunday evening, he'll be a must-start for fantasy managers as quarterback Justin Herbert's go-to target through the air.
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper