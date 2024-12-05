Bucky Irving Back At Practice On Thursday
22 hours agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving (back, hip) was able to return to practice on Thursday after he was listed as a DNP on Wednesday. Irving will most likely be listed as limited for Thursday's session, but it at least puts him on track to be available this weekend for an excellent matchup against the two-win Las Vegas Raiders. Even though Rachaad White and to a lesser extent, Sean Tucker, remain involved in Tampa's backfield, Irving has been the most productive ball-carrier for the Bucs in 2024 and should be viewed as an RB1 this weekend if he's available to suit up. The 22-year-old fourth-rounder leads the team in rushing yards (732), carries (133) and rushing touchdowns (six) and is coming off his best performance of the year -- 25 carries for 152 yards and a score -- in the Week 13 overtime win over the Panthers. Irving has scored in three straight games on the ground.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
