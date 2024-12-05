Bill Belichick Interviews For North Carolina Head-Coaching Job
17 hours agoSix-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick interviewed for the head-coaching vacancy at the University of North Carolina this week and is among a group of candidates that the Tar Heels have interviewed since they fired Mack Brown on Nov. 26. In addition to Belichick, North Carolina is interested in Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, among others. Belichick has not coached in the NFL in 2024 but reportedly is eyeing a return to coaching next year, with ESPN's Adam Schefter saying he's "expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline." The future Hall of Fame head coach reportedly turned down defensive coordinator roles with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Before that Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' head-coaching position, which eventually went to Raheem Morris.
Source: 247 Sports - Grant Hughes
Source: 247 Sports - Grant Hughes