Baker Mayfield Practices In Full On Thursday
12 hours agoTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) practiced in full during Thursday's session. Fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about Mayfield's status after back-to-back full practice sessions to begin the week. Mayfield briefly exited during last week's win over the Carolina Panthers. Afterwards, head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield was dealing with some soreness, but it's going to take more than that to get him off the field. Fantasy managers should go ahead and plug in Mayfield as a QB1 for Sunday's plus matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: buccaneers.com
