Andrew Kittredge Could Be A Fit For Arizona
4 days agoAccording to Alex D'Agostino of Sports Illustrated, free-agent relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge could be a good fit for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old operated as the go-to setup man for Ryan Helsley in St. Louis last season. Across 70 2/3 innings of work, the veteran right-hander posted a 2.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP and tallied 37 holds. He held a modest 23.3% strikeout rate and showed great command with a 7.0% walk rate. In addition, he generated a 45.5% ground-ball rate and a 27.8% whiff rate, which was also slightly above the average marks. With Arizona lacking a proven ninth-inning option, Kittredge could provide a veteran presence in the bullpen and may eventually find himself in a ninth-inning role. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should monitor where he signs in free agency, as he could be a solid target for saves if he becomes a true closer.
Source: Alex D'Agostino
