NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 3? (2026)

October 12, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 3 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Hey RotoBallers! Week 2 of the NHL season is behind us which means it's time to update our power rankings ahead of Week 3.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 32

After sitting in the bottom spot last week, the Flames will hold it once again heading into Week 3. This week, the Flames played two games and lost both in regulation, bringing them to a 0-5 record. They began their week with a tough 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche before falling 4-2 to the Ducks.

The offense has been very quiet, as only two skaters, Joel Farabee and Matt Coronato, have hit the three-point mark.

No. 31 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

The Blackhawks opened Week 2 with their first victory of the campaign, beating the St. Louis Blues 4-2. In the win, Anton Frondell and Frank Nazar each tallied a pair of points. However, they finished the week with two regulation losses to Eastern opponents, falling to the Islanders and Hurricanes.

While they hold a modest 1-5 record, help is on the way as budding superstar Connor Bedard began skating with the team and Frank Nazar is set to return from suspension.

No. 30 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 22

The Flyers had a busy four-game slate but saw their stock drop considerably. They began the week with a 4-1 loss to the high-powered Lightning but could not find much success against the Senators (2-1 regulation loss), Bruins (5-1 loss), and later the Hurricanes to end the week (4-1 loss).

The Flyers join the Kings and Flames as the only winless teams in the sport. They will look to kick-start a bounce-back on Tuesday night when they host the Seattle Kraken.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 28

The Kings enter Week 3 without a win. This week, they had a short two-game slate and escaped with just one of the four possible points. They began with a 2-1 regulation loss to the visiting Florida Panthers. On Saturday, they fell to the same score, this time in overtime, to the Golden Knights.

Offense has been an issue for the Kings as they have found the back of the net only 10 times across four games. Artemi Panarin is doing much of the heavy lifting, given that he is the only skater with more than three points.

No. 28 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 29

Since taking down the Flames (4-1) last Saturday in Week 1, the Canucks have been on a tough skid. They ended Week 1 with a Sunday loss to the Golden Knights and continued the slump in Week 2, losing all three games in regulation. They would lose to the Hurricanes, Devils, and Rangers by a combined 17-5 score.

The lone bright spot has been center Elias Pettersson, who has tallied eight points with a +2 rating in seven contests. The Canucks will look to snap their skid on Tuesday as they travel to Long Island to face the Islanders.

No. 27 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 27

The Blues saw their losing streak hit two games as they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night (4-2). Their struggles continued Thursday night as they fell 3-2 to the Sharks but picked up a critical overtime loser point to end the point drought. They would end the week with a needed victory (5-3) over the Blue Jackets.

In this contest, second-year winger Jimmy Snuggerud enjoyed his breakout game of the season, scoring two goals past Jet Greaves.

St. Louis goal! Scored by Jimmy Snuggerud with 07:28 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway. STL: 3 | CBJ: 2 #CBJvsSTL #StlBlues #CBJ https://t.co/BMtdhKIE6R — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 11, 2026

No. 26 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Red Wings were trending in the wrong direction after Week 1 but bounced back in a big way in Week 2. With Dylan Larkin returning to the lineup after a standoff with the front office, the Wings started the week with a big 5-3 win over the Senators. In this game, Larkin tallied two points.

They would then fall to the Kraken on Friday (6-3) and take a shootout loss to the Canadiens on Saturday night. The early-season name to watch is winger Viktor Arvidsson, who has found the back of the net three times in just five games.

No. 25 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 21

The Devils had a mixed bag of results in Week 1 and followed suit in Week 2. They began the week with a 5-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday evening but rebounded well, taking down the Vancouver Canucks (4-1) on Saturday. The Devils enter Week 3 with a 2-2 record but a modest -4 GD.

As expected, Jack Hughes has led the offense, tallying four points (one goal) in the team's first four games. If Hughes can avoid an injury-riddled season, he should push for his first 100-point campaign.

No. 24 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 18

After a commanding 6-0 win over the Devils to cap off Week 1, the Islanders took a step back to start Week 2. They started Week 2 with a 5-2 loss in the Battle of New York to the Rangers. However, they had the perfect get-right matchup on Thursday, defeating the Blackhawks (4-1).

They would end their week with a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Netminder Ilya Sorokin has been just as sharp as he was last season, as he holds an elite .937% SV% through four starts.

No. 23 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 14

Buffalo's inconsistent start to the season lingered in Week 2. They began the week with a much-needed 3-2 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild but quickly fell back in the loss column on Thursday, falling 4-0 to the Dallas Stars. Their week would end with another tough loss (4-1) to the Utah Mammoth.

Their homestand will end with a meeting against the Panthers on Monday before they head out to Montreal on Tuesday night. Netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has had a slow start to the campaign, posting a hefty 4.02 GAA and a .782% SV%.

No. 22 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 20

The Blue Jackets had an odd start to the season as they ended Week 1 on Saturday night (with a loss to the Mammoth) but did not take the ice until Friday evening when they hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rest helped them in this match as they took down their division rival in a 3-2 shootout victory.

However, they didn't win their second straight, falling to the Blues (5-3) on Saturday night in the second half of a back-to-back. They begin Week 3 at home, hosting the Panthers on Tuesday and the Rangers on Saturday.

No. 21 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 23

The Predators capped off last week with an impressive 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars and began Week 2 earning three points in their first two games. They first fell to the surging Maple Leafs in a tough 5-4 overtime loss but rebounded, defeating the Canadiens 5-2.

They ended their week by pushing their point streak to four games with a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. After falling short of the postseason in 2025, Nashville has started 2-1-2 and will kick off Week 3 on Tuesday night with a tilt against the reigning Western Conference champions.

No. 20 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Sharks saw their win streak snapped by the Dallas Stars (5-0) on Monday night. However, the team quickly got back on track, taking down the St. Louis Blues (3-2) in overtime on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they could not build much momentum as they fell to the Oilers to close out the week.

They enter Week 3 with a 3-2 record and a -4 GD. They have a tough task ahead of them on Tuesday night, facing the Bruins, who are coming off two dominant victories.

No. 19 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 13

The Panthers began Week 2 by ending their West Coast trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. In this contest, netminder Jacob Markstrom led the way, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced. However, they did not enjoy the same success when they returned to Sunrise, as they fell 4-1 to the Wild.

The Panthers are dealing with many injuries (Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand) but have held their ground, posting a 2-1-2 record early. The Panthers will need to stay afloat until their top injured players return to action.

No. 18 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 26

The Kraken capped off last week with a statement 6-1 victory over the Flames but could not build a win streak as they opened Week 2 with a 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. However, Seattle would respond well over the back-half of the week, picking up two regulation victories over the Red Wings (6-3) and Capitals (5-3).

Top forward Jared McCann has led the way early on, tallying seven points (two goals) through six games. Seattle will look to make it three-straight victories on Tuesday when they travel to Philly.

No. 17 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 25

The Leafs continued their strong bounce-back, picking up five of six possible points in Week 2. They started the week with a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Top center Auston Matthews led the charge with a four-point effort.

They took a shootout loss to the Golden Knights (4-3) on Thursday but rebounded with a massive 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Matthews was once again all over the scoresheet, tallying another four points. If Matthew returns to his MVP-level play, this team will be in the playoff race.

No. 16 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 11

After enjoying a nice jump in last week's ranking, reality hit the Penguins in Week 2. They began the week with two straight regulation losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Washington Capitals. They would begin their weekend stretch with a Friday night match in Columbus, where they escaped with a shootout loss, but finally got back in the win column on Saturday (in a shootout) over the Stars.

Despite their modest showing, the Penguins have tallied seven points in six games and will now embark on a lengthy Western trip which begins in Chicago on Tuesday.

No. 15 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 16

The Capitals learned the news that longtime captain and future first-ballot Hall of Famer Alexander Ovechkin would retire at the end of the 2026 season. Fortunately, in his final home opener, the Capitals did not disappoint, taking down their longtime rival, the Penguins, by a commanding 5-3 score.

They would win another game (3-1) against the Rangers on Friday but fall to the Kraken in the final leg of their three-game home stand. They will begin Week 3 with a trip to Raleigh to face the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.

No. 14 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 24

No Connor Hellebuyck? No problem. Without their franchise netminder, the Jets continued their hot start as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a disappointing 2025 season. They began the week with an impressive road victory over the Penguins and stayed hot, taking down the high-powered Avalanche (3-2) on Wednesday.

They ended their week with a tough regulation loss to the Ducks (5-1) on Friday night. 27-year-old netminder Stuart Skinner has smashed all expectations in the lead role, posting a 2-0-1 record with a .919% SV%.

No. 13 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 17

The Bruins' losing streak reached two games as they opened Week 2 with a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. However, Boston quickly got back on track, picking up two straight victories to end Week 2, taking down the Utah Mammoth and Philadelphia Flyers by a combined 11-2 score.

Star winger David Pastrnak has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, tallying seven points (two goals) through the team's first six games. They will look to carry this momentum as they embark on a West Coast trip in Week 3.

No. 12 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 12

Utah finished Week 1 with a tough 4-2 loss at Madison Square Garden but bounced back on the next leg of their trip through the Tri-State area. On Tuesday, they kicked off Week 2 with a tilt in New Jersey and took down the Devils (5-2). However, they would fall 6-1 to the Bruins on Thursday night.

They would end their week with a nice response, defeating the Buffalo Sabers (4-1). In this victory, Anders Lee tallied a goal and an assist. Utah will hold a Central Division-leading eight points into Week 3.

No. 11 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 19

After playing just one game in Week 1 (a victory over the Leafs), the Senators had a busy four-game slate in Week 2. The Senators stayed hot, winning three of four, with their lone loss coming Tuesday night to the red-hot Detroit Red Wings. The Brady Tkachuk-less Senators defeated the Bruins, Flyers, and Predators by a combined 9-4 score.

Top center Tim Stutzle has been the backbone of this team, scoring four goals and adding four helpers over the first five games of action. Netminder Linus Ullmark has been just as sharp, posting a 1.34 GAA with a .942% SV%.

No. 10 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 10

The Rangers received some tough news this week, as they will be without superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the remainder of the season. However, they ended the week with a statement 6-2 home win over the slumping Canucks, carrying momentum into Week 3.

The Blue Shirts enter the new week with a promising 5-2 record and a strong +10 GD. They face a tough task on Tuesday evening against the Lightning.

No. 9 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 3

The Canadiens saw their losing streak hit two games as they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes to open Week 2. Their struggles lingered on Thursday as they fell to the Nashville Predators in their return home by a 5-2 score. Fortunately, the Canadiens picked up a massive 1-0 (shootout victory) over the Red Wings on Saturday to get back on track.

As expected, Nick Suzuki has been the heartbeat of this squad as he leads the team with seven points through two weeks. He is the only skater on the club to have more than four points.

No. 8 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 6

The Stars had a slower start in Week 1 but quickly showed the hockey world that this team is a top contender. They began the new week with a dominant 5-0 victory over the Sharks and kept the sheet clean once again on Thursday, as they shut out the Sabres (4-0) on the road.

They would end the week with a trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday night, where they fell 2-1 in a shootout loss, netting them five of the six possible points. Jake Oettinger has been near unstoppable early on, carrying a .963% SV% with an incredible 0.74 GAA.

No. 7 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 7

The Ducks opened up Week 2 with a tough loss to the Edmonton Oilers (5-2) but quickly got back on track for the remainder of their slate. They would get back in the win column on Friday, defeating the Jets (5-1) on Friday night and then the Flames (4-2) on Saturday night to push their streak to two games.

Leo Carlsson, who earned a massive extension over the offseason, has lived up to the salary so far, as he leads the team with eight points (one goal).

Leo Carlsson assisted on Beckett Sennecke's game-opening and power-play goals on his way to setting new marks for the @AnaheimDucks. ⏩ Swipe to check out the latest #NHLStats achievements on his resume. https://t.co/7GcKSEfBTU — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 8, 2026

No. 6 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 4

Since falling to the Rangers in their season opener, the Lightning have gotten back on track in a demanding fashion. After closing out Week 1 with a 3-1 victory, they picked up all possible points in Week 2, taking down the Flyers, Wild, and Islanders by an overall 12-6 score.

The Bolts sit alongside the Senators at the top of the Atlantic Division and will kick off Week 3 with another tilt against the Rangers on Tuesday evening. Over the past two weeks, Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel have been carrying the offense, as both have hit the eight-point mark.

No. 5 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 2

Minnesota dominated Week 1 but regressed early in Week 2. They began the week with an overtime loss to the Sabers (3-2) and then a regulation loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2). However, they picked up two points on Saturday, taking down the Panthers 4-1.

Winger Kirill Kaprizov has been dominant to begin the season, scoring an impressive six goals and adding two helpers over a short five-game stint. The Wild will look to push their win streak to two games on Monday against the tough Golden Knights.

No. 4 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 9

After a busy three-game slate in Week 1 (2-0-1), the Oilers had a much slower Week 2, facing only two opponents. They began Week 2 with a 5-2 victory over the Ducks and stayed hot on Saturday night, taking down the San Jose Sharks by a 3-1 score.

The Oilers are now riding a four-game win streak and have picked up at least one point in all of their five games. Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard have led the charge, both hitting double-digit points and scoring at least three goals (Bouchard has six).

No. 3 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 8

The Golden Knights delivered a perfect showing in Week 2, taking all six points over their three-game slate. They began the week with a 6-2 victory over the Kraken, where Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl each enjoyed four-point efforts. Later in the week, they extended their home stand with a 5-4 shootout win over the Leafs and a 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

The Knights stand alone at the top of the Pacific with a 5-1 record. The reigning Western Conference Champions sit well equipped to be another top contender for Lord Stanley.

No. 2 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 1

Colorado opened the week with a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, snapping their two-game winning streak. The reigning Presidents' Trophy winners quickly got back on track, beating the lowly Calgary Flames 7-3 on Thursday night. However, they would take another loss to end the week, falling to the Leafs (6-3).

While they took a slight step back, the Avalanche still deserve to be high on this ranking. Nathan MacKinnon has been all over the scoresheet, tallying 10 points over five games.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 5

After capping off Week 1 with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers, the reigning champions quickly silenced any talk about a championship hangover. The Canes ran the table in Week 2, picking up all possible eight points in demanding fashion. They would defeat the Canadiens, Canucks, Blackhawks, and Flyers by a combined 21-9 score.

Carolina will look to push their winning streak to five games when they host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.