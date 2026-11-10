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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Tuesday, 11/10/26)

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Nathan MacKinnon NHL DFS lineup picks daily fantasy hockey

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday 11/10/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

November has arrived, and most teams have played 15 games with nearly even home/away splits. More games played means more data to analyze and uncover those hidden gems!

Welcome to a new week of opportunities; we are jumping right back in tonight with this surprisingly smaller 7-game slate for a Tuesday; as always, we have smash spots while others are best avoided. We'll focus on only the juicy spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening; don't worry!

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favourite wagers to place on Novig. As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favourite NHL bets and NHL player props for Tuesday night's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Winnipeg Jets (ML) vs New Jersey Devils (42%)

This is my bold play for tonight. I was right when the Ducks beat Edmonton last Thursday in this spot, so let's keep it going tonight.

Earlier this year, Brady Tkachuk returned to Ottawa, and let's just say the fans gave it to him good. I honestly haven't seen anything like that in all my years of watching hockey, so of course, Hellybyuck saw that and said "No thank you" to playing tonight. I am not even sure he will be in the building, lol

And that is what this play is all about, much like when Ottawa came out storming to beat their former captain I am expecting a playoff-type atmosphere tonight in Winnipeg and for the Jets to come out flying to get the win.

For less risk, try the Jets at +1.5 goals as well.

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 Total Goals (52%) 

At the perfect time, Colorado is arriving in Toronto with their high-flying offence. Toronto is playing absolutely brutal, especially at home.
There have been at least four goals allowed by the Leafs in six of their last seven games, and Bobrovsky hasn't managed to steal a game for them this season; in other words, the stats don't match the eye test in this case, as the stats suggest the Leafs should be better. However, they are lacking energy at the moment, and the Av's will be looking for revenge after their loss in October to the Leafs.
As for the Avs' side of things, they currently sit 11th in the road in Goals scored per 60 minutes, but they have almost a full goal of positive regression incoming; they also out-chance home teams at an almost 2-to-1 ratio on the road. The Avs might cover this total themselves tonight, but part of the reason I like the over is that the Avs have surrendered 3,21 goals against per 60, which ranks them 8th worst on the road so far this season.

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Claude Giroux (OTT) Anytime Goal (25%) vs Washington Capitals

At Rotoballer, one thing we do better than anyone in the industry is look for plays outside the box; it's why you will never see a McDavid or a MacKinnon in this spot, as those plays are low-hanging fruit. We dig into the stats to find you the plays no one else will be on(it's also why we dominate in NHL DFS), and Mr.Giroux fits the box perfectly.

In four road games so far, the Capitals have allowed 29.18 shots against per 60(5th worst in the NHL) and 13.26 high danger chances against per 60, which, for me, is the key stat that I look at when betting a player for an anytime goal, and guess where Giroux gets the majority of his shots from on home Ice?

Giroux is also on the PP1, which will get him some extra looks tonight as well against the Capitals.

Also look at this point market as well for a safer play.

Seth Jones (FLA) OVER 0.5 Assists at Columbus Blue Jackets (49%)

Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to Ohio. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different. Pionk probably seems like a way-off-the-board play, but when Vancouver comes to town, everyone becomes a viable option.

Mr.Jones has been a cash cow for us this season for this prop, and tonight should be no different on the road in Columbus.

The Jackets allow the second most shots to defensemen on home ice, and Jones loves to shoot, plays a ton of minutes, and is the quarterback on the top power-play unit for Florida; lock and load this bet for tonight.

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 33.75x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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