Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Panthers and Buccaneers. Week 12 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Emeka Egbuka, Jalen Coker, Ted Hurst III, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Emeka Egbuka, Jalen Coker, Ted Hurst III, and more. Which Panthers and Buccaneers players should you start or sit in Week 12?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 12, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 12, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Carolina Panthers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Chuba Hubbard
|140.5
|Start
|RB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Tetairoa McMillan
|110.3
|Start
|WR
|CAR
|@ TB
|Carolina Panthers
|101.8
|Risky Start
|DEF
|CAR
|@ TB
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|89.6
|Sit
|K
|CAR
|@ TB
|Bryce Young
|81.4
|Sit
|QB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Darren Waller
|77.1
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|@ TB
|Jalen Coker
|74.6
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|@ TB
|Tommy Tremble
|61.2
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|@ TB
|Mitchell Evans
|39.8
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|@ TB
|John Metchie III
|33.1
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|@ TB
|Xavier Legette
|30.3
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|@ TB
|Trevor Etienne
|18
|Sit
|RB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|17.4
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|@ TB
|Brycen Tremayne
|14.9
|Sit
|WR
|CAR
|@ TB
|Kenny Pickett
|3.8
|Sit
|QB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Anthony Tyus III
|2.4
|Sit
|RB
|CAR
|@ TB
|AJ Dillon
|2.1
|Sit
|RB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Haynes King
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|CAR
|@ TB
|Feleipe Franks
|0.3
|Sit
|TE
|CAR
|@ TB
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young bounced back in Week 11 with a decent fantasy performance, completing 22 of 30 pass attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. Young hasn't been consistent recently, scoring over 12 fantasy points in just three of his matchups since the team's bye in Week 5. Young has thrown for nine passing touchdowns in that stretch.
His pass attempts have also been lower in his past two games, at 30 per game. The Panthers face off against the Buccaneers in Week 12, who held Young to 163 passing yards, one touchdown, and picked him off twice in Week 7. Not much improvement can be expected this week against a Buccaneers defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Young projects as a low-end QB2, who should remain on the bench in single-QB leagues, as RotoBaller's QB22.
Darren Waller, TE, Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller earned three targets and caught them all for 42 yards in Week 11. He also had his lowest snap share since Week 7 at 46%, but has proven he doesn't need a large snap share to produce. This season, Waller has three games of 11.5 half-PPR points or more, all with touchdowns. Waller had a 10-target game in Week 9, but has not put together much else recently.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 12 opponent, despite having a generally stout defense, are in the top quarter of the league for most fantasy points allowed to the tight end position, and are in the middle of the league in TDs given up to them, with 5 TDs. Waller is expected to play in Week 12 after being limited all week due to a knee injury, and slots in as a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2, as RotoBaller's TE21.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Bucky Irving
|146.3
|Start
|RB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|114.8
|Start
|DEF
|TB
|vs CAR
|Emeka Egbuka
|106.6
|Risky Start
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Chase McLaughlin
|100.5
|Risky Start
|K
|TB
|vs CAR
|Kenny Gainwell
|87
|Sit
|RB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Cade Otton
|84.3
|Sit
|TE
|TB
|vs CAR
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|69
|Sit
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Baker Mayfield
|63.6
|Sit
|QB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Ted Hurst III
|55
|Sit
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Jalen McMillan
|50.9
|Sit
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Tez Johnson
|50.7
|Sit
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Sean Tucker
|19.2
|Sit
|RB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Jalon Daniels
|10.9
|Sit
|QB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Bauer Sharp
|5.3
|Sit
|TE
|TB
|vs CAR
|Payne Durham
|5.1
|Sit
|TE
|TB
|vs CAR
|Easton Stick
|1.9
|Sit
|QB
|TB
|vs CAR
|Kameron Johnson
|1
|Sit
|WR
|TB
|vs CAR
|Ko Kieft
|0.1
|Sit
|TE
|TB
|vs CAR
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in the Week 12 contest against the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.
McMillan, who has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 due to an MCL injury in his knee, was a full practice participant on Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday. The 24-year-old will most likely have to wait another week to come off IR and rejoin the active roster for a Week 13 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Whenever the 24-year-old former third-rounder from Washington does rejoin the Bucs on game days, he will almost certainly be on a limited snap count as the WR4 behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rookie Ted Hurst III, leaving him very little fantasy value for the stretch run in a Bucs offense that has not moved the ball consistently through the air in 2026.
McMillan played in two games to begin the year before injuring his knee, catching zero passes on just one target. He is currently rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues and should only be stashed as WR depth in much deeper formats.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has recorded 33 receptions (on 59 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while adding three rushing attempts for 12 yards and an additional score, through eight games in 2026. Most recently, he tallied just two receptions (on five targets) for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a 31-21 Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Egbuka has not recorded more than 63 receiving yards in a game this season, and he has not surpassed 48 receiving yards in any of his past five appearances. According to RotoBaller, Egbuka averages 8.2 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 42nd among wide receivers.
Tampa Bay's passing game has struggled this season under quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels, averaging just 143.1 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Egbuka will continue to see targets, but the production has been disappointing for fantasy managers.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emeka Egbuka, Jalen Coker, Ted Hurst III. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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