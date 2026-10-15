Is Josh Jacobs Out for the Season? Suspension Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

Is Josh Jacobs out for the season? When is Josh Jacobs coming back? The latest Josh Jacobs suspension update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
Five games have passed without Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, and the team still has no date for his return.
Unlike most players featured in injury updates, Jacobs is not sidelined by a reported football injury. He remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List while the league reviews a personal-conduct matter.
That leaves fantasy managers with a harder question than whether he'll be healthy for Week 6. Is the rest of his 2026 season in jeopardy, or is there still a reason to save a bench spot for him?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?
Jacobs has not been ruled out for the season. As of October 15, Green Bay still lists him as Commissioner Exempt, a designation that prevents him from practicing or attending games.
It does not have the fixed return rules associated with injured reserve, and the NFL has not announced when his status will change.
The league placed Jacobs on the list August 30 after he was charged in connection with a May incident involving his then-girlfriend.
He pleaded no contest September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.
He received a fine on the battery count, while proceedings on the property-damage charge were deferred under conditions that could lead to its dismissal.
The NFL's own review remains separate from those court proceedings.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, October 12, that the team had received no new information about Jacobs. The next day's developments involved access to evidence rather than his playing status.
Hobart-Lawrence police said October 13 that the public release of certain records, potentially including video evidence, was being delayed while attorneys sought an opportunity for court action.
The department said the records request was not denied.
WBAY reported October 15 that Jacobs is suing the department to prevent the release of evidence in the case. The filing concerns access to records, not an announced NFL reinstatement or suspension.
Reports have indicated that the NFL is seeking video from the incident, but a delay in public disclosure does not establish whether the league has obtained or reviewed that material.
A suspension remains possible, and time already spent on the exempt list may be credited toward eventual discipline. Neither outcome has been announced.
Jacobs has missed five regular-season games, and Sunday's home matchup with Dallas would be another absence if nothing changes. There is no reliable basis for treating Week 7, Week 8 or any later date as his return.
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacobs is worth discussing as a stash because the Packers relied on him heavily before this situation.
In 2025, he rushed 234 times for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns across 15 games, adding 36 catches for 282 yards and another score.
He was even busier in 2024, finishing with 301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Josh Jacobs with all the moves for a 38-yard rushing TD!
📺: #GBvsJAX on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge
NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
The current backfield hasn't produced an obvious long-term replacement. MarShawn Lloyd scored twice in Green Bay's Week 5 victory over Chicago but gained only 31 yards on 10 carries.
Kaleb Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards, while Pierre Strong Jr. added five carries for seven yards and caught three passes for 11 yards. Lloyd played 27 offensive snaps and Strong logged 25.
Chris Brooks is on injured reserve with an ankle problem.
Those results give Jacobs a plausible path back to valuable rushing and goal-line work if he is cleared.
They don't guarantee he'll immediately resume his old workload, particularly after an extended absence from team activities.
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus
NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
RotoBaller's October 14 analysis recommends holding Jacobs in most 12-team leagues where bench depth permits it. That is sensible for managers who can afford to wait.
In an eight- or 10-team league, or when injuries and bye weeks make an active replacement essential, cutting him can be justified.
Check your fantasy platform before assuming an exempt-list player qualifies for an IR slot.
Jacobs is not officially out for the season, but there is no date fantasy managers can build around.
The roster decision comes down to how long your team can carry a player whose next opportunity depends on the NFL, not a recovery schedule.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson compared to others:
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