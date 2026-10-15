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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the Season? Suspension Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Is Josh Jacobs out for the season? When is Josh Jacobs coming back? The latest Josh Jacobs suspension update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Five games have passed without Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, and the team still has no date for his return.

Unlike most players featured in injury updates, Jacobs is not sidelined by a reported football injury. He remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List while the league reviews a personal-conduct matter.

That leaves fantasy managers with a harder question than whether he'll be healthy for Week 6. Is the rest of his 2026 season in jeopardy, or is there still a reason to save a bench spot for him?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?

Jacobs has not been ruled out for the season. As of October 15, Green Bay still lists him as Commissioner Exempt, a designation that prevents him from practicing or attending games.

It does not have the fixed return rules associated with injured reserve, and the NFL has not announced when his status will change.

The league placed Jacobs on the list August 30 after he was charged in connection with a May incident involving his then-girlfriend.

He pleaded no contest September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

He received a fine on the battery count, while proceedings on the property-damage charge were deferred under conditions that could lead to its dismissal.

The NFL's own review remains separate from those court proceedings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, October 12, that the team had received no new information about Jacobs. The next day's developments involved access to evidence rather than his playing status.

Hobart-Lawrence police said October 13 that the public release of certain records, potentially including video evidence, was being delayed while attorneys sought an opportunity for court action.

The department said the records request was not denied.

WBAY reported October 15 that Jacobs is suing the department to prevent the release of evidence in the case. The filing concerns access to records, not an announced NFL reinstatement or suspension.

Reports have indicated that the NFL is seeking video from the incident, but a delay in public disclosure does not establish whether the league has obtained or reviewed that material.

A suspension remains possible, and time already spent on the exempt list may be credited toward eventual discipline. Neither outcome has been announced.

Jacobs has missed five regular-season games, and Sunday's home matchup with Dallas would be another absence if nothing changes. There is no reliable basis for treating Week 7, Week 8 or any later date as his return.

 

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacobs is worth discussing as a stash because the Packers relied on him heavily before this situation.

In 2025, he rushed 234 times for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns across 15 games, adding 36 catches for 282 yards and another score.

He was even busier in 2024, finishing with 301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The current backfield hasn't produced an obvious long-term replacement. MarShawn Lloyd scored twice in Green Bay's Week 5 victory over Chicago but gained only 31 yards on 10 carries.

Kaleb Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards, while Pierre Strong Jr. added five carries for seven yards and caught three passes for 11 yards. Lloyd played 27 offensive snaps and Strong logged 25.

Chris Brooks is on injured reserve with an ankle problem.

Those results give Jacobs a plausible path back to valuable rushing and goal-line work if he is cleared.

They don't guarantee he'll immediately resume his old workload, particularly after an extended absence from team activities.

RotoBaller's October 14 analysis recommends holding Jacobs in most 12-team leagues where bench depth permits it. That is sensible for managers who can afford to wait.

In an eight- or 10-team league, or when injuries and bye weeks make an active replacement essential, cutting him can be justified.

Check your fantasy platform before assuming an exempt-list player qualifies for an IR slot.

Jacobs is not officially out for the season, but there is no date fantasy managers can build around.

The roster decision comes down to how long your team can carry a player whose next opportunity depends on the NFL, not a recovery schedule.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson compared to others:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
A.J. Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashee Rice
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emanuel Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Pickens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devonta Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Davante Adams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trey McBride
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Bowers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyle Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Skyy Moore
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Josh Cameron
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Treylon Burks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Troy Franklin
Kaleb Johnson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ty Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson

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