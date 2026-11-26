Dan's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 12 of 2026. He looks at potential warning signals from Emeka Egbuka, DK Metcalf, Jadarian Price, and Brenton Strange
Happy Thanksgiving, RotoBallers. And thank you for taking some time to read this week’s edition of Warning Signals for fantasy football. Whether you are a new reader or a weekly visitor, I hope that the information I share in this space helps you lock in a late-season win.
With only a few weeks left in fantasy football’s regular season, it is crunch time. Every decision deserves careful attention as it could mean the difference between a playoff seed or making the playoffs at all. It’s time to put old allegiances to rest and see the players who make up our rosters for who they are.
Changes in player usage, shifts in offensive strategy, and injury concerns must be weighed. As I do each week in Warning Signals, I present to you a few players who I worry will be more bust than boom for this weekend. Before you set your lineups, check below for players you are rostering and heed the Warning Signals that I see for Week 12 of fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka flew out of the gate as a rookie in 2025, scoring two touchdowns in his pro debut and adding three more in the ensuing four games. Egbuka’s hot start tapered off, but he finished his rookie season with an impressive 63-938-6 line on 127 targets. Mike Evans’ departure in free agency in the offseason seemingly cleared the way for Egbuka to take another step forward.
Unfortunately, that has not happened in 2026. In eight games played this season, Egbuka is averaging 10.2 PPR points per game and has just one top-12 finish at wide receiver. His high mark in receiving yards so far is 63, which came back in Week 1. Egbuka is the Bucs’ leading receiver, but that has only amounted to 33 catches and 296 yards.
Egbuka is at least partly a victim of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s (foot, thumb) poor play, Tampa’s (possibly resultant) play-calling, or a combination thereof. Tampa Bay is tied for the fewest pass plays called, and is the only NFL offense to have run more run plays than pass plays thus far. Mayfield missed time this season due to a dislocated thumb and is now playing through plantar fasciitis, which will impair his mobility and ability to push off when throwing.
Egbuka has dealt with injuries of his own this season that have likely played a role in his struggles. A toe injury sidelined him for much of the preseason, and another foot injury and a concussion caused him to miss two regular season games. Even if the pain has passed, there may be lingering mental effects holding Egbuka back.
#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield still believes in WRs Ted Hurst III and Emeka Egbuka.
Mayfield shared how Hurst can make an impact in the passing game and that Egbuka “looks great right now.” https://t.co/IIZAm1l1Ga
— PewterReport 🏴☠️ (@PewterReport) November 19, 2026
The Buccaneers’ pass distribution has also been especially flat in their last two games, with six players getting at least three targets in Week 9, and seven in Week 11. In both games, only one player had more than five (neither time was it Egbuka). The opportunities simply aren’t there for Egbuka to be started with confidence on playoff-hopeful fantasy teams.
DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
I try not to rehash the same player multiple times in this column, but DK Metcalf is making it too easy for me. Metcalf was last featured here in Week 3, and while he proved himself useful in the immediate aftermath of that column, he has taunted fantasy managers with an aggravating boom-bust cycle that has made it hard to decide what to do with him.
Metcalf has just two games with more than 56 receiving yards and has seen more than five receptions in a game just once. Even though he has a healthy lead over the rest of the team in targets, his success has been checked by a 48.6% catch rate. Metcalf is now behind Germie Bernard in receptions, and has just two more than Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren.
The walking unsportsmanlike conduct penalty added another notch to his belt in Week 11 when he attempted (allegedly?) to eye-poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the third quarter. Metcalf was disqualified, and the Steelers went on to lose 19-16. His (ALLEGED!) antics last Sunday foreshadowed the dysfunction in Pittsburgh that was revealed in the days since.
The Steelers announced late on Tuesday night that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was to be benched for Week 12, in favor of Mason Rudolph (Rodgers has since been released after publicly lashing out at the team). In 19 career starts since being drafted in 2018, Rudolph has 24 touchdowns to 19 interceptions and 217.6 passing yards per game.
Week 12 features two more roadblocks to Metcalf's fantasy potential. Signs are pointing towards Michael Pittman Jr.’s (foot) return to action in Week 12 after missing the Steelers’ last six games, which could chip away at Metcalf’s target share. And Pittsburgh’s upcoming opponent, the Denver Broncos, is allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers. Between the quarterback situation, competition for targets, the matchup, and the discipline risk, I am staying well away from Metcalf.
NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in eye, per sources.
His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines. https://t.co/D72JXJksp9
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
With Kenneth Walker III (groin) gone and Zach Charbonnet on the mend from knee surgery, Jadarian Price was set up to take over the backfield for the defending Super Bowl champs. As it was, Price made a modest showing in a committee to open the season before falling injured in Week 3 and then missing Seattle’s next four games on injured reserve.
In each game since Price returned from IR, he has seen his snap share cut back. At the same time, Zach Charbonnet’s (who also returned from IR in Week 8) involvement has increased. The duo has shouldered all but one backfield touch in the Seahawks' last three games but, again, Charbonnet’s increasing workload is showing that he is the team’s alpha.
In Week 12, the Seahawks face the 49ers for the second time this season. In their first meeting, San Francisco held Seattle’s running backs to 2.8 yards per carry on their 24 rushing attempts. San Francisco has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards to running backs this season, and just three touchdowns on the ground to the position.
Price’s window to take the lead in Seattle has closed. He may have his chances in Seattle’s increasingly run-heavy offense, but I will not bet on their RB2 in a bad matchup if my playoff hopes are on the line.
#Seahawks Week 10 RB Usage
- Zach Charbonnet: 73% snaps, 20 carries, 12 routes, 0 targets (94 yards)
- Jadarian Price: 27% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 1 target (44 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 16, 2026
Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
After a cool start to 2026, Brenton Strange showed a brief flash of promise in Weeks 4 and 5 with a pair of seven-catch, eight-target games that hinted at more involvement in the Jaguars offense. That production tapered off quickly, and in the four games since Jacksonville’s Week 7 bye, Strange has averaged 2.5 targets, 2.3 receptions, and 25.5 receiving yards per game.
Jacksonville’s effectiveness on offense has led the team to some pretty lopsided victories. Five of their seven wins have been by 17 or more points, and their average margin of victory is 19.3 points. The Jaguars have also tended to slow down their offense once they have a lead in hand, reducing the number of plays run and, in turn, the dropbacks that might turn into targets for Strange.
In Week 12, the Jaguars face the Titans for the second time in three weeks. In their last meeting, Strange did score a touchdown but had just one other reception and finished with nine receiving yards. Jacksonville’s offense is concentrated at the top. Outside of Parker Washington (and maybe Jakobi Meyers), the rest of the team’s pass-catchers seemingly have no priority over the rest. Strange is a talent, but he is anonymous in his offense.
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