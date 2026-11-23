November 23, 2026

Every NFL Team's Most Beloved Players of All Time - One Pick for All 32 Teams. Who is the most beloved player for your favorite team?

If you ask every NFL fan who their team's most beloved player is, you are likely to get an immediate answer. Favorite players often include legendary quarterbacks, players who made big-time plays, and simple fan favorites who pleased the crowd. For many fanbases, these players are unanimous in their selection.

In some cases, a team's best player of all-time may not be the most beloved. That is what makes sports so much fun. You can root for underdogs or players with less acumen based on their personalities.

Of course, in some cases, the greatest players of all-time do come in as the most beloved for a franchise. Just take Tom Brady, for example. He is practically a king in New England. With 32 teams to examine, let's dive in and see who each fanbase loves the most.

Arizona Cardinals - Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Larry Fitzgerald was the Cardinals' first true superstar. This is a franchise that is one of the oldest in the league, but has not done much winning. The Cardinals did not do much winning when Fitzgerald was with the team either, but at least he provided a fun-to-watch product every Sunday, and guided the team to its only Super Bowl appearance.

Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan, QB

The Matt Ryan era in Atlanta was electric. The guy took home an MVP award and guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Although Atlanta infamously blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead in that game, Ryan is still a local hero. He is virtually Atlanta's entire record book for passing, and is near the top of the all-time league passing numbers.

Baltimore Ravens - Ray Lewis, LB

While Lamar Jackson may be the face of the franchise now, Ray Lewis was the emotional leader of the Ravens for 17 seasons. Lewis was not just beloved for his play. He was a true performer, with one of the most iconic tunnel entrance dances in league history.

Buffalo Bills - Jim Kelly, QB

Josh Allen may take up this mantle someday, but Jim Kelly is known for guiding the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. Despite losing each of those games, it was the most sustained success the franchise has enjoyed. Since his retirement, the entire community has rallied around Kelly's numerous fights with cancer. He is a true hero.

Carolina Panthers - Cam Newton, QB

Cam Newton elevated the Panthers during his tenure. He was an absolute superstar, bowling over defenders as a cheat code at quarterback. Newton's star burned bright and quickly, but he will never be forgotten for his MVP season in 2015. Like Lewis, Newton had a way of performing that was also exciting for NFL fanbases.

Chicago Bears - Walter Payton, RB

"Sweetness," as he was known, was at one time considered the greatest running back to ever play the game. Walter Payton was a revolutionary in the 1980s, and the Bears rode him all the way to a Super Bowl victory in 1985. Payton's premature passing in 1999 was a sad day for the city of Chicago. He is forever immortalized.

Cincinnati Bengals - Anthony Munoz, OT

Joe Burrow is currently beloved by the franchise, but he has not been there long enough for eternal immortalization. Anthony Munoz is one of the best offensive tackles to ever play, and he is easily the greatest Bengal ever. He held down the offensive line for 13 seasons in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Cleveland Browns - Jim Brown, RB

Jim Brown was the first GOAT not only of the Browns, but of the entire NFL. He was a man among boys in the 1960s, retiring with many of the league's rushing records. Brown was also known as a prominent civil rights activist, further propping him up in the eyes of many.

Dallas Cowboys - Troy Aikman, QB

This is the first team on our list where there is a legitimate argument for multiple players. Emmitt Smith and Roger Staubach both come to mind. However, Troy Aikman was the golden boy of the greatest era of Cowboys football in the early 1990s. While he did not shatter records, he made big plays in big moments that this fanbase will remember forever.

Denver Broncos - John Elway, QB

John Elway was the Broncos' first great quarterback. He led the team to two Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s and owns most of the team's passing records. He will forever be synonymous with this franchise.

Detroit Lions - Barry Sanders, RB

Detroit loves Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson, but it is Barry Sanders who takes the cake on this list. Sanders is arguably the best running back to ever play the game. He was the only bright spot on the repeatedly horrendous Lions teams in the 1990s. Sanders retired early, but this fanbase will always love him.

.@BarrySanders knows a thing or two about Thanksgiving Day touchdowns. 📺: #HOUvsDET — Thursday 12:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/1Uhw8bGbhz — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 25, 2020

Green Bay Packers - Bart Starr, QB

One might think that Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers would find their way onto this list, but both players had strange breakups with the team. Bart Starr was a Packer through and through. He led the team to a victory in the first-ever Super Bowl. He was the first in a run of several great Packers quarterbacks over the years.

Houston Texans - J.J. Watt, Edge

J.J. Watt is the greatest player in Texans history. His dominance as a pass rusher in the 2010s was unrivaled. Injuries were his undoing, but Watt was a huge part of the first bit of success that the Texans enjoyed as a franchise.

Indianapolis Colts - Peyton Manning, QB

There is no doubt that "The Sheriff" is the most beloved player in Colts history. Peyton Manning is one of the very best players of all-time, period. He was all over the record books when he retired, and his Colts records may stand unbroken forever. Manning delivered Indianapolis its first Super Bowl victory in 2006 as well.

The only time Tom Brady has ever lost a halftime lead of 14 or more points: The 2006 AFC Championship, when Peyton Manning and the @Colts rallied back from a 15-point halftime deficit to reach the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nRQTC337LE — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 21, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars - Fred Taylor, RB

Fred Taylor was a stud for the Jaguars in the early 2000s. Although Jacksonville did not experience a ton of success, Taylor was a successful runner. He holds several Jaguars rushing records and is a member of "The Pride of the Jaguars."

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes, QB

Patrick Mahomes may be just nine seasons into his career, but he has made quite the impression. He has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships in the last seven seasons. He is a multi-time MVP and is simply the best quarterback in the league. Kansas City loves this all-time great.

Las Vegas Raiders - Marcus Allen, RB

Marcus Allen enjoyed a long career with both the Raiders and the Chiefs, but it was with the Raiders that he made his mark. He was a total team player, taking on a lesser role despite being one of the most talented backs in the league. This fanbase will forever remember Allen's contributions to the franchise's success in the 1980s.

Los Angeles Chargers - LaDainian Tomlinson, RB

This was a difficult choice between Philip Rivers and LaDainian Tomlinson, but Tomlinson's true dominance gives him the edge. Tomlinson was an MVP and a truly transcendent player at his position. There is no greater or more beloved player in this franchise's history.

Los Angeles Rams - Eric Dickerson, RB

The Rams have several players to choose from for this list, but Dickerson was utterly dominant during his five seasons with the team in the 1980s. He still owns the single-season rushing yards record.

Miami Dolphins - Dan Marino, QB

Dan Marino is easily the golden child of the Dolphins. Marino retired as the greatest quarterback of all-time. He was all over the NFL record books, and still owns most of Miami's passing records. Marino famously never led this team to a Super Bowl championship, but Miami will never forget the many years of relevance he delivered.

Minnesota Vikings - Fran Tarkenton, QB

Fran Tarkenton is the Vikings quarterback many point to when considering the team's best of all-time. Tarkenton played 18 seasons for the Vikings, and he won an MVP with the team.

New England Patriots - Tom Brady, QB

No one even comes close to Brady as the most beloved player in Patriots history. Brady is the GOAT of the league, and no one in the entire New England region will allow you to forget that. Delivering six Super Bowl championships will give you that kind of immortality.

SIX TOUCHDOWNS. Tom Brady tied a playoff record for TD passes in this 45-10 Divisional Round blowout of the Broncos. (Jan. 14, 2012) What will he do this year? @Patriots #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qn1yQJzo8R — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 13, 2019

New Orleans Saints - Drew Brees, QB

Drew Brees' arrival in New Orleans in 2006 finally gave the team hope for a true future. The Saints won their first Super Bowl with Brees at the helm in 2009. Brees was constantly near the top of the league in passing numbers, and his completion percentages were always most impressive.

New York Giants - Michael Strahan, DE

Eli Manning may have been the quarterback behind the Giants' two most recent Super Bowl championships, but it is Michael Strahan who takes the cake on this list. Strahan was a dominant defensive end for 15 seasons with this team. His leadership and personality made him a true fan favorite.

New York Jets - Joe Namath, QB

The Jets do not have many options for this list, having employed many forgettable players throughout their history. However, Joe Namath is universally regarded as the most beloved player. Namath is the only quarterback to deliver a Super Bowl to New York. He also had a charismatic personality off the field that made him a true character to follow.

Philadelphia Eagles - Reggie White, Edge

The late, great, Reggie White was a fantastic player for the Eagles in the 1980s. White was a perennial DPOY candidate and is regarded as having had great character.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Franco Harris, RB

A franchise as storied as Pittsburgh's has many players to choose from for this list. However, it was Franco Harris who caught the Immaculate Reception in 1972, propelling the Steelers on their run of greatness. The Steel City will never forget Harris for that feat. There is a statue to commemorate what is widely regarded as one of the best plays in NFL history.

“The miracle of all miracles.” The original broadcast of The Immaculate Reception. (Dec. 23, 1972) #PITvsOAK @steelers pic.twitter.com/ivzvTwyK4o — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) December 9, 2018

San Francisco 49ers - Joe Montana, QB

Jerry Rice may be the best player ever to grace an NFL field, but Joe Montana is the most beloved player in 49ers history. Montana was the quarterback behind the Niners' dynasty in the 1980s. His connection with Rice was special, and the two worked in tandem to put San Francisco on the map as a historic franchise.

Seattle Seahawks - Steve Largent, WR

Seahawks fans love many players from the Legion of Boom era, but any true 12 knows that Steve Largent holds a special place in Seattle. Largent was the Seahawks' first great player. When he retired, Largent held all the major NFL receiving records. The guy was no joke, and he remains perhaps the greatest Seahawk ever to play.

SIX TOUCHDOWNS. Tom Brady tied a playoff record for TD passes in this 45-10 Divisional Round blowout of the Broncos. (Jan. 14, 2012) What will he do this year? @Patriots #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qn1yQJzo8R — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 13, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans, WR

The selection for Tampa Bay was easy. Mike Evans is a Buccaneer at his core. His streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons is tied with Rice, something this fanbase is quite proud of. Evans has moved on to San Francisco, but it is all love in Tampa.

Tennessee Titans - Bruce Matthews, OT

Bruce Matthews was a long-time stalwart on the offensive line for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He was a perennial All-Pro and has gone on to become a Hall of Famer. Matthews is also part of a broader football family that is beloved by the league. In Tennessee, however, his legend will live on forever.

Washington Commanders - Joe Theismann, QB

Joe Theismann was the first great Washington quarterback, guiding the team to its first Super Bowl victory in 1982. Theismann's career was cut short in 1985 following a gruesome leg injury, but Washington will forever remember him for his contributions.

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