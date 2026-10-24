October 24, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 10/25/26 (Matchweek Eight). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! European play is back with the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, so rotations are inevitable! As always, check lineups before kickoff! Today's slate will feature Newcastle United. They may be struggling offensively, but their matchup is too hard to ignore. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Eight.

The top favorite for today is Brentford FC (-145) at Hull City FC (+370). I will guide you through this four-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 25th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

EPL DFS Goalies

Bart Verbruggen - DK $4.5K || FD $9

Opponent - at Liverpool FC

Defensively, a few matchups stand out for low Goals Against Per 90 and high Shots Against Per 90, or high shot volume without conceding goals. Bart Verbruggen and the Seagulls offer exactly that. In their last five domestic matches, excluding splits, Brighton is the fourth-worst in Shots Against Per 90 and the best in Goals Against Per 90. In Liverpool’s most recent five domestic matches, excluding splits, they are the third-worst in Goals For Per 90 and top ten in Shots For Per 90.

Throughout Bart Verbruggen’s most recent five starts in all competitions, he has made 15 saves, conceded one goal, and recorded four clean sheets. The Belgian is finally living up to the hype of his 2023 purchase from RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. For under $5K on DraftKings, Verbruggen offers a solid floor and a high ceiling.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Senne Lammens (DK $5.4K || FD $11) vs. AFC Bournemouth

Walter Benítez (DK $4.6K || FD $8) vs. Newcastle United

EPL DFS Forwards

Mohamed Belloumi - DK $6.9 || FD $20

Opponent - vs. Brentford FC

This slate is far from straightforward, especially compared with last weekend's slates. However, that doesn’t mean it is impossible to figure it out. Mohamed Belloumi is back in the starting XI for the Tigers after sitting a match, the 2-2 draw with Everton FC. The youngster has produced three goals, one assist, 15 shots, four chances created, nine crosses, six corners, 14 tackles, seven interceptions, and one block in his last five matches, four starts, in all competitions.

على طريقة رياض محرز.. محمد بلومي يسجل هدف التعادل للجزائر من ركلة حرة ⚽ https://t.co/dA6ZSMIbSi — ON Sport (@ONTimeSports) October 6, 2026

Unfortunately, for Belloumi and company, Brentford FC is not an ‘ideal’ matchup. However, the creative midfielder still has a few weaknesses to exploit. In their last five domestic fixtures, excluding splits, Brentford FC rank third-worst in the following: Chances Created Against Per 90, In-the-Box Shots Against Per 90, In-the-Box Goals Against Per 90, and Penalty-Area Defense. Belloumi managed his best performance of the season in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at the beginning of the season. He is expected to put together a strong effort against another lackluster defense here.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

William Osula (DK $8.2K || FD $14) at Crystal Palace FC

Igor Thiago (DK 6.7K || FD $17) at Hull City FC

EPL DFS Midfielders

Harvey Barnes - DK $9.2K || FD $19

Opponent - at Crystal Palace FC

Harvey Barnes is one of the few players still shining for the Magpies, who remain inefficient offensively. Over his last five matches, Barnes has managed one goal, two assists, 12 shots, 11 chances created, 23 crosses, five corners, two tackles, and four interceptions. He has also started taking a share of the set pieces, splitting time with teammate and defender Lewis Hall, mentioned below.

NEWCASTLE REPOND 🚨 Harvey Barnes with a BEAUTY to put the Magpies back in it 👏 ⚫️ Newcastle: 1

🟣 Bournemouth: 2

⏱️ 37’ https://t.co/PCW4U5hEmD — USA Sports (@usasports) September 5, 2026

Crystal Palace FC is without a doubt the club to attack for this four-match slate. From a Per 90 Against viewpoint, they rank bottom ten in Big Chances Created, bottom five in both Shots and Chances Created, and bottom three in Goals, In-the-Box Shots, In-the-Box Goals, and Penalty Area Defense. There is no positive outlook on their defense in their last five matches. They are also tied with Hull City FC as the worst club on the slate in Crosses Against. Despite Barnes’s high salary, he is a ‘lock’ at this point, especially in ‘CASH’ contests.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Bryan Mbeumo (DK $9.6K || FD $23) vs. AFC Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier (DK $8.4K || FD $21) at Manchester United

EPL DFS Defenders

Lewis Hall - DK $7.2K || FD $15

Opponent - at Crystal Palace FC

Lewis Hall is the other half of Newcastle United's set pieces. The one issue is that both he and Harvey Barnes play on the same side, which can at times hinder each other’s ability to produce in open play. Nevertheless, Hall is still expected to have a big game in a prime matchup. The wingback has produced one goal, one assist, five shots, six chances created, 22 crosses, 14 corners, ten tackles, eight interceptions, and 17 clearances throughout his last five appearances.

As mentioned above, Crystal Palace has the worst defense on the slate, and it is not a contest. Hall and Barnes are projected to have similar performances, with Barnes having a higher ceiling because of his position and role for the Magpies. If looking for a consistent, productive defender, Hall should be the first name in all managers’ builds.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Maxim De Cuyper (DK $7.6K || FD $18) at Liverpool FC ** LISTED AS MID ON FD **

Michael Kayode (DK $4.9K || FD $11) at Hull City FC

Corner Takers

Crystal Palace FC: Yéremy Pino

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall/Harvey Barnes

Hull City FC: Mohamed Belloumi

Brentford FC: Mathias Jensen

Liverpool FC: Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper

Manchester United: Bryan Mbuemo/Amad Diallo/Bruno Fernandes

AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Justin Kluivert

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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