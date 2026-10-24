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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Talladega-2 (2026)

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NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500.

This qualifying session was two rounds, as has been the case for superspeedway races this season.

The 10 drivers that advanced out of the first round were: Chase Briscoe, Connor Zilisch, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Austin Hill, and Ty Gibbs.

 

2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Chase Briscoe 51.466 186.065
2. Austin Hill 51.498 185.949
3. Connor Zilisch 51.518 185.877
4. Shane Van Gisbergen 51.565 185.707
5. Chris Buescher 51.593 185.607
6. Christopher Bell 51.609 185.549
7. Alex Bowman 51.621 185.506
8. Ty Gibbs 51.678 185.301
9. Denny Hamlin 51.734 185.101
10. Kyle Larson 51.812 184.822
11. Cody Ware 51.802 184.858
12. Austin Dillon 51.805 184.847
13. Daniel Suarez 51.821 184.790
14. Riley Herbst 51.825 184.776
15. Ross Chastain 51.841 184.719
16. Joey Logano 51.848 184.694
17. William Byron 51.851 184.683
18. Chase Elliott 51.862 184.644
19. Ryan Preece 51.862 184.644
20. Cole Custer 51.866 184.630
21. Josh Berry 51.898 184.516
22. Brad Keselowski 51.943 184.356
23. Michael McDowell 51.956 184.310
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 51.969 184.264
25. Bubba Wallace 51.980 184.225
26. Carson Hocevar 51.984 184.211
27. Ryan Blaney 52.036 184.026
28. Austin Cindric 52.036 184.026
29. Erik Jones 52.075 183.889
30. Ty Dillon 52.086 183.850
31. Zane Smith 52.112 183.758
32. John Hunter Nemechek 52.131 183.691
33. Tyler Reddick 52.146 183.638
34. Casey Mears 52.263 183.227
35. Todd Gilliland 52.264 183.224
36. Daniel Dye 52.325 183.010
37. AJ Allmendinger 52.456 182.553
38. Joey Gase 52.570 182.157
39. Noah Gragson 52.674 181.797
40. Gray Gaulding 52.875 181.106

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup
NASCAR Podcast for Talladega-2
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NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium)



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