NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Talladega-2 (2026)

October 24, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500.

This qualifying session was two rounds, as has been the case for superspeedway races this season.

The 10 drivers that advanced out of the first round were: Chase Briscoe, Connor Zilisch, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Austin Hill, and Ty Gibbs.

2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Chase Briscoe 51.466 186.065 2. Austin Hill 51.498 185.949 3. Connor Zilisch 51.518 185.877 4. Shane Van Gisbergen 51.565 185.707 5. Chris Buescher 51.593 185.607 6. Christopher Bell 51.609 185.549 7. Alex Bowman 51.621 185.506 8. Ty Gibbs 51.678 185.301 9. Denny Hamlin 51.734 185.101 10. Kyle Larson 51.812 184.822 11. Cody Ware 51.802 184.858 12. Austin Dillon 51.805 184.847 13. Daniel Suarez 51.821 184.790 14. Riley Herbst 51.825 184.776 15. Ross Chastain 51.841 184.719 16. Joey Logano 51.848 184.694 17. William Byron 51.851 184.683 18. Chase Elliott 51.862 184.644 19. Ryan Preece 51.862 184.644 20. Cole Custer 51.866 184.630 21. Josh Berry 51.898 184.516 22. Brad Keselowski 51.943 184.356 23. Michael McDowell 51.956 184.310 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 51.969 184.264 25. Bubba Wallace 51.980 184.225 26. Carson Hocevar 51.984 184.211 27. Ryan Blaney 52.036 184.026 28. Austin Cindric 52.036 184.026 29. Erik Jones 52.075 183.889 30. Ty Dillon 52.086 183.850 31. Zane Smith 52.112 183.758 32. John Hunter Nemechek 52.131 183.691 33. Tyler Reddick 52.146 183.638 34. Casey Mears 52.263 183.227 35. Todd Gilliland 52.264 183.224 36. Daniel Dye 52.325 183.010 37. AJ Allmendinger 52.456 182.553 38. Joey Gase 52.570 182.157 39. Noah Gragson 52.674 181.797 40. Gray Gaulding 52.875 181.106

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