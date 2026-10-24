NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Talladega-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500.
This qualifying session was two rounds, as has been the case for superspeedway races this season.
The 10 drivers that advanced out of the first round were: Chase Briscoe, Connor Zilisch, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Austin Hill, and Ty Gibbs.
2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Chase Briscoe
|51.466
|186.065
|2.
|Austin Hill
|51.498
|185.949
|3.
|Connor Zilisch
|51.518
|185.877
|4.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|51.565
|185.707
|5.
|Chris Buescher
|51.593
|185.607
|6.
|Christopher Bell
|51.609
|185.549
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|51.621
|185.506
|8.
|Ty Gibbs
|51.678
|185.301
|9.
|Denny Hamlin
|51.734
|185.101
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|51.812
|184.822
|11.
|Cody Ware
|51.802
|184.858
|12.
|Austin Dillon
|51.805
|184.847
|13.
|Daniel Suarez
|51.821
|184.790
|14.
|Riley Herbst
|51.825
|184.776
|15.
|Ross Chastain
|51.841
|184.719
|16.
|Joey Logano
|51.848
|184.694
|17.
|William Byron
|51.851
|184.683
|18.
|Chase Elliott
|51.862
|184.644
|19.
|Ryan Preece
|51.862
|184.644
|20.
|Cole Custer
|51.866
|184.630
|21.
|Josh Berry
|51.898
|184.516
|22.
|Brad Keselowski
|51.943
|184.356
|23.
|Michael McDowell
|51.956
|184.310
|24.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|51.969
|184.264
|25.
|Bubba Wallace
|51.980
|184.225
|26.
|Carson Hocevar
|51.984
|184.211
|27.
|Ryan Blaney
|52.036
|184.026
|28.
|Austin Cindric
|52.036
|184.026
|29.
|Erik Jones
|52.075
|183.889
|30.
|Ty Dillon
|52.086
|183.850
|31.
|Zane Smith
|52.112
|183.758
|32.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|52.131
|183.691
|33.
|Tyler Reddick
|52.146
|183.638
|34.
|Casey Mears
|52.263
|183.227
|35.
|Todd Gilliland
|52.264
|183.224
|36.
|Daniel Dye
|52.325
|183.010
|37.
|AJ Allmendinger
|52.456
|182.553
|38.
|Joey Gase
|52.570
|182.157
|39.
|Noah Gragson
|52.674
|181.797
|40.
|Gray Gaulding
|52.875
|181.106
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