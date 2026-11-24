November 24, 2026

Mike's Week 4 college basketball rankings of the 2026-27 season. Where are perennial contenders like Duke, Houston, Arizona, and Gonzaga ranked at the early in the season?

The Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas gave us some big early-season matchups and let one team separate itself from the pack in the early going. Some teams still haven't played anyone with a pulse.

There are upwards of 30 games over the course of the season. It will work itself out sooner or later. Sooner, we won't exactly know what we have yet. The rankings will reflect that.

As with rankings in any sport this early in the season, much of this is still speculation. We'll consider teams that are blowing inferior teams out, but ranked wins will matter a lot more in November and December. A few teams already have those. Naturally, they will be closer to the top of the list. I may think that St. John's is one of the best teams, but they haven't had a chance to prove it yet. It doesn't mean that I've soured on them.

25. Utah State (5-0)

Last Week: 25 ⇔

Results: W 101-71 vs. Weber State

The Aggies have scored at least 90 points in all five games to start the season. That's the first time that the Aggies have scored at least 90 points in five straight games since the 1984 season.

Utah State through four games - 105.5 PPG

- +35 Avg MOV

- 138.6 Raw ORTG (3rd in CBB)

- Mason Falslev (33) and Dallin Hall (35) have set new single-game career highs in scoring

- Up to 30th in KenPom You can change the coach. You can't change Utah State https://t.co/e7dZf2xvzd — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) November 14, 2026

24. St. John's (5-0)

Last Week: 24 ⇔

Results: W 119-72 vs. Siena

The 119 points scored against Siena was the most by the Red Storm since November of 2021. The Red Storm should have some stiff competition at the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas this week.

23. Nebraska (6-0)

Last Week: 20 (⇓3)

Results: W 73-47 vs. South Dakota, W 76-74 vs. Butler

The buzzer-beater by Cale Jacobsen was the first game-winning shot at the buzzer to win since 2016. Nebraska has now won 30 straight non-conference games. It was a conference team that knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament last year.

CALE JACOBSEN WINS IT FOR NEBRASKA https://t.co/dqoCLWzLL2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 22, 2026

22. Alabama (5-0)

Last Week: 19 (⇓3)

Results: W 109-91 vs. Kennesaw State

Alabama now has 11 straight wins at home. That's the longest current streak in the SEC, and the longest for the Tide since they've won 19 home games in a row from 2022 to 2023. This is what Alabama does. They score a lot of points, and they win.

21. Texas (6-0)

Last Week: 18 (⇓3)

Results: W 92-68 vs. Southern Utah, W 97-61 vs. Southern Indiana

The polls love Texas, and I do think this is a good team. However, they have an extraordinarily weak schedule so far. It's like with Florida last year. When they deserve to be moved up, I'll move them up. I promise.

20. Texas A&M (6-0)

Last Week: 21 (⇑1)

Results: W 88-69 vs. Southeast Louisiana, W 97-92 vs. TCU

Those are a couple of nice wins for the Aggies against Big 12 teams. They might be at the bottom of the Big 12. We really don't know yet. PJ Haggerty has been one of the biggest stars of the portal so far.

19. BYU (6-0)

Last Week: 17 (⇓2)

Results: W 98-54 vs. Northern Colorado, W 83-77 vs. Washington

The stat of the week goes to BYU. In the win over Northern Colorado before the Cougars headed out to Maui, BYU held the Bears without a single offensive rebound. That's the first time BYU has held a team without an offensive rebound since 1988.

18. Georgia (6-0)

Results: W 107-62 vs. Jacksonville, W 88-82 vs. Georgia Tech

Maybe North Carolina is just a name this year. Maybe not. Whatever the case, not many teams have gone into the Dean Dome and come out with a win, especially in November. The Bulldogs followed that up with a win over rival Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs never really put everything together last year. They've looked pretty good so far in 2026. Can it carry over into 2027?

17. Minnesota (7-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 85-70 vs. Oklahoma State, W 77-62 vs. Utah

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Isaac Asuma propelled Minnesota through the Charleston Classic. The Gophers have beaten three power teams, including two Big 12 teams so far this season. The Cincinnati win was a true road game.

16. Miami (FL) (5-1)

Last Week: 13 ‌(⇓3)

Results: W 95-48 vs. Rider, W 106-54 vs. Manhattan

Nick Dorn was back at it again this week. He hit seven 3-pointers in just 14 minutes against Manhattan. He was just the second ACC player in the last 30 years to make seven threes in less than 15 minutes. Florida State's PJ Savoy did the same in 2016.

15. Memphis (4-1)

Last Week: 12 (32)

Results: W 82-62 vs. Evansville

Memphis beat Iowa State and Louisville, both top-20 teams at the time. The magic number for Memphis is 80. The Tigers are 94-14 when scoring 80 points in nine seasons under Penny Hardaway.

14. Vanderbilt (6-0)

Last Week: 7 (⇓7)

Results: W 96-50 vs. Eastern Illinois, W 82-74 vs. Central Florida

Tyler Tanner went over 1,000 career points in Friday's win over UCF. He's the 53rd Commodores player to hit that mark.

13. Indiana (6-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 81-76 vs. Arkansas, W 90-76 vs. Kentucky

That's two big-name wins over SEC teams to land the Hoosiers to land in the top 25. Considering how favorable the Selection Committee was to SEC teams last year, these could be two huge wins for Indiana.

12. Kansas (6-1)

Last Week: 9 (⇓3)

Results: W 102-77 vs. UNLV, W 86-82 vs. West Virginia, L 92-83 vs. (22) Houston, W 84-67 vs. Denver

The Jayhawks had a big week, finishing second in the Players Era 8 tournament to conference foe Houston. Tyran Stokes had a double-double against Houston, becoming the first Kansas freshman to accomplish that against a top-10 team since Jalen Wilson in 2020 against Creighton.

11. LSU (6-0)

Last Week: 8 (⇓3)

Results: W 79-67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, W 106-75 vs. Queens

LSU is making more headlines off the court than on the court, which is par for the 2026 calendar year. The RJ Luis Jr. saga got worse since Luis is suing the university for being a pawn in their game. He is also suing the SEC for damages. It's all fun and games until someone gets sued.

10. Duke (3-1)

Last Week: 6 (⇓4)

Results: L 85-79 at (15) Arizona

Arizona continues to be UConn's kryptonite. Arizona has won four in a row against UConn. The last win for the Huskies against Arizona was in the 2011 Elite Eight.

9. Florida (5-1)

Last Week: 5 (⇓4)

Results: W 86-78 vs. Notre Dame, L 86-76 vs. (23) Houston, W 85-72 vs. West Virginia

Florida ran into a buzzsaw against Houston in Vegas, but still took home third place in the Players Era 8 tournament. This was a star-studded tournament. We have at least one team that looked like a Final Four team.

8. Michigan State (5-1)

Last Week: 1 (⇓7)

Results: L 61-46 vs. (22) Tennessee, W 91-70 vs. Detroit Mercy

We have another assist watch this year. We all watched Braden Smith with Purdue last year. Jeremy Fears Jr. is moving up the Michigan State list.

He's already fifth at the school in career assists with 620. He should be comfortably in third by the end of the season, and could move higher if he comes back again.

7. Arizona (4-1)

Last Week: 15 (⇑8)

Results: W 85-78 vs. (6) Connecticut

The win over UConn makes Tommy Lloyd 11-5 against teams ranked in the top five. Only Adolph Rupp and John Wooden have better winning percentages against top-5 teams.

6. Illinois (6-1)

Last Week: 11 (⇑5)

Results: W 99-78 at (10) Duke, W 114-52 vs. Eastern Illinois, W 133-83 at Winthrop

???? ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC went off vs. Duke to drop 4️⃣6️⃣ POINTS on 14-21 shooting ? It’s the most points ever by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor ? Illinois blew out Duke 99-78 ✅ https://t.co/s2bbOId61l — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) November 18, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic had a historic night at Cameron Indoor against Duke. His 46 points were the most ever by a visiting player in Cameron. The Illini followed that up with a Big Ten record 23 three-pointers against Eastern Illinois. The Illini lead Division I with four 100-point games already.

5. Virginia (7-0)

Last Week: 4 (⇓1)

Results: W 85-65 vs. Old Dominion, W 103.61 vs. Loyola-Maryland

Virginia has scored at least 85 points in seven straight games for the first time in 26 years. The 103 points scored against Loyola is only the second time Virginia has scored over 100 points in the last 15 years.

4. UCLA (6-0)

Last Week: 2 (⇓2)

Results: W 105-66 vs. Long Beach State, W 75-71 vs. Fullerton, W 85-48 vs. Delaware

The win over Arizona is still one of the best wins of the season. UCLA is 6-0 for the first time in 10 years and already has as many 30-point victories as they did last season.

3. Texas Tech (5-0)

Last Week: 3 ⇔

Results: W 86-41 vs. LSU-New Orleans

Texas Tech has won their five games by an average of 30.8 points. One of those was against an Illinois team that looks really good. The Red Raiders have 51 consecutive home wins against non-conference opponents. Only Baylor has more (56).

2. Tennessee (5-0)

Last Week: 23 (⇑21)

Results: W 61-46 vs. (1) Michigan State, W 78-51 vs. Coastal Carolina

The win over Michigan State was a master class in defense. Michigan State only made nine shots from the floor in the entire game!

Michigan State is the first AP top 2 team to make less than 10 field goals in a game since the shot clock was introduced in 1985 https://t.co/No1uCbx6Jv — Nick Bateman (CBB guru) (@nickbateman33) November 18, 2026

Rick Barnes is now 7-0 at home against top 5 teams. This was Tennessee's largest win against a top-two opponent.

1. Houston (6-0)

Last Week: 22 (⇑21)

Results: W 85-73 vs. Rutgers, W 86-76 vs. (5) Florida, W 92-83 vs. (9) Kansas

Houston became the first team to beat a ranked opponent on back-to-back days since Syracuse in the 2006 Big East Tournament. They beat No. 1 Connecticut and No. 23 Georgetown, then followed it with a win over No. 15 Pittsburgh the next day.

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