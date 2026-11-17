November 17, 2026

Mike's Week 3 college basketball rankings of the 2026-27 season. Where are perennial contenders like Duke, Houston, Arizona, and Gonzaga ranked at the early in the season?

College basketball is known for some big-time matchups early in the season. Most of those used to be at holiday tournaments, but now teams are holding them in neutral locations. It doesn't matter much to us. We're just here for the hoops.

As with rankings in any sport this early in the season, a lot of this is still based on speculation. Consideration will be given to teams that are blowing inferior teams out, but ranked wins are going to matter a lot more in November and December. A few teams already have those.

Naturally, they will be closer to the top of the list. I may think that St. John's is one of the best teams, but they haven't had a chance to prove it yet. It doesn't mean that I've soured on them.

25. Utah State (4-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 118-86 vs. Utah Tech, W 120-82 vs. UC-San Diego

The Aggies have scored at least 90 points in all four games to start the season. That's the longest streak since the first four games of the 2024 season.

Utah State through four games - 105.5 PPG

- +35 Avg MOV

- 138.6 Raw ORTG (3rd in CBB)

- Mason Falslev (33) and Dallin Hall (35) have set new single-game career highs in scoring

- Up to 30th in KenPom You can change the coach. You can't change Utah State https://t.co/e7dZf2xvzd — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) November 14, 2026

Mason Falslev could have left Logan for money and notoriety elsewhere. Instead, he decided to stick around and dominate. Falslev is averaging 22 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and two steals per game.

24. St. John's (4-0)

Last Week: 20 (⇓4)

Results: W 90-59 vs. Colgate, W 79-62 vs. Syracuse

Don't play the Johnnies at Madison Square Garden. St. John's has won 13 straight games at the Garden, the longest streak there since 1985-87.

23. Tennessee (3-0)

Last Week: 15 (⇓8)

Results: W 70-47 vs. Radford, W 83-78 vs. Tennessee State

Tennessee escaped Tennessee State. That's not a good look with a team full of mercenaries that has to play Michigan State tonight. We'll find out a lot about Tennessee in about 12 hours.

22. Houston (3-0)

Last Week: 22 ⇔

Results: W 92-46 vs. Jacksonville State

Houston is just doing what they do. The Cougars have scored at least 85 points in all three games, and currently have a 50-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

Houston just doesn't lose games that they aren't supposed to lose. That streak is tied for the longest in DI and is the sixth team in the last 50 years to have a streak of 50 or more wins against unranked teams.

21. Texas A&M (4-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 108-67 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, W 88-69 vs. Oklahoma State

The Aggies are winning and winning big. This is the first time the team has scored 88 or more points in a game in four straight games since January.

PJ Haggerty is at his fifth school in five years and brought his big scoring ways to College Station. Texas transfer Jordan Pope is averaging 17 points per game so far.

20. Nebraska (4-0)

Last Week: 24 (⇑4)

Results: W 94-60 vs. Lindenwood, W 102-75 vs. (25) Boise State

Nebraska shot the lights out against Boise State. They made 2/3 of their shots from the field, which is the highest percentage for Nebraska in at least the last two decades.

19. Alabama (4-0)

Last Week: 22 (⇑3)

Results: W 109-68 vs. Oakland, W 82-76 vs. Seton Hall

Alabama now has 10 straight wins at home. That's the longest current streak in the SEC, and the longest for the Tide since they won 19 home games in a row from 2022 to 2023.

18. Texas (4-0)

Last Week: 16 (⇓2)

Results: W 93-62 vs. Grambling, W 75-72 vs. Baylor

Texas is still highly ranked in the AP Poll based on talent. They haven't done anything to prove that they aren't talented. Texas is winning big and beat a solid Baylor team. They'll move up soon enough if they really are that good.

17. BYU (4-0)

Last Week: 9 (⇓8)

Results: W 98-82 vs. Queens, W 86-71 vs. Montana State

DON'T SLEEP ON ROBERT WRIGHT III ? He's the only player from Cooper Flagg's Monteverde starting five not in the NBA yet ? https://t.co/zVL6xiGSEz — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 13, 2026

Robert Wright III has led BYU in scoring in all four games to open the season. He was Robin to AJ Dybantsa last year. He's Batman, with Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler as Robin this year. They are the only Cougars averaging double figures so far this year.

16. Georgia (4-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 80-72 vs. Florida Gulf Coast, W 78-70 at North Carolina

Maybe North Carolina is just a name this year. Maybe not. Whatever the case, not too many teams have gone into the Dean Dome and come out with a win, especially in November. Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings have been a great duo through the first two weeks for Georgia.

15. Arizona (3-1)

Last Week: 17 (⇑2)

Results: W 90-59 vs. Northern Arizona, W 80-69 at Auburn

It may not seem like much, but that true road win at Auburn was the first for Arizona against an SEC team since 2016. Arizona's bigs dominated the game with 40 points in the paint.

14. Michigan (3-1)

Last Week: 13 (⇓1)

Results: W 84-70 vs. Marquette, W 123.79 vs. William & Mary

Michigan has won 16 straight games against unranked opponents, their longest streak since 2018-2019. They'll get a chance to extend that since Michigan only faces one more ranked team (No. 23 Louisville on December 5) in this calendar year.

13. Miami (FL) (3-1)

Last Week: 12 ‌(⇓1)

Results: W 89-51 vs. North Florida, W 94-52 vs. North Alabama

Miami is a big, physical interior team, right? With a guy like Malik Reneau, they had better be. Against North Alabama, Miami set a school record with 20 made 3-pointers.

Brent was on a HEATER tonight ? @brentbland_ hit a career-high eight threes to finish the game with 26 PT, 5 REB & 2 STL @CanesHoops | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes https://t.co/FeJHkHkIRt — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 14, 2026

Nick Dorn and Brent Bland made 14 combined, and they didn't even start the game! They became the first D1 teammates to make six or more threes off the bench since December of 2017.

12. Memphis (3-1)

Last Week: 5 (⇓7)

Results: L 105-81 at (15) Vanderbilt, W 98-78 vs. (14) Louisville

Memphis beat Iowa State and Louisville, both top-20 teams. Losing on the road to another top-20 team, Vanderbilt, isn't an indictment of the program. Memphis smacking Louisville by 20 says more than the road loss to Vanderbilt.

11. Illinois (3-1)

Last Week: 6 (⇓5)

Results: L 84-78 at (11) Texas Tech, W 108-86 vs. Sam Houston

The loss in Lubbock was the first loss by Illinois to a Big 12 school since losing to Iowa State in November of 2018. Illinois beat Texas Tech and Houston last year and beat Iowa State the year before.

Illinois is 31-0 against unranked non-conference opponents at home in the last four years. They have scored at least 100 points in the last three of those games, the longest streak since December of 1993.

10. Duke (3-1)

Last Week: 7 (⇓3)

Results: L 79-73 vs. (9) Michigan State, W 90-47 vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Michigan State beat Duke in the Champions Classic on a neutral court. This was the first of Duke's gauntlet through fellow top-5 teams. The Illinois game this week loses a little bit of luster, but this one is at home. You know, the place where Duke is 66-3 under Jon Scheyer.

9. Kansas (3-0)

Last Week: 21 (⇑12)

Results: W 89-69 vs. Kentucky

Kentucky was still ranked in the AP Poll, but they didn't even belong on the same court as Kansas. That was brutal. Kansas now leads the Champions Classic with 10 wins since the series started in 2011.

The 20-point victory was the largest in the series for Kansas. Tre White became just the third player in Champions Classic history with at least 30 points in a game. The others were Grayson Allen (37 in 2017) and RJ Barrett (33 in 2018).

Tre White vs Kentucky Last Night.. 30 PTS (11-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FTs)

6 REBS

1 STL

1 BLK Is he a Lock 1st Round Pick for the 27 Draft? https://t.co/Rz3KyJK13U — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 11, 2026

8. LSU (4-0)

Last Week: NR

Results: W 90-50 vs. Louisiana Tech, W 81-80 at (10) Gonzaga

LSU picked up a true road win against a top-15 team in the AP Poll for the first time since winning at South Carolina in February of 2024.LSU had lost 16 straight games to ranked teams. Their last win over an AP-ranked team was against Kentucky the week after the South Carolina win in 2024.

7. Vanderbilt (4-0)

Last Week: 15 (⇑8)

Results: W 105-81 vs. (5) Memphis, W 89.62 vs. Prairie View

Memphis already has two wins over AP top-25 teams. Vanderbilt beat that Memphis team by 24 points. Having the Commodores at 7 may not be giving them enough credit.

Vanderbilt has won all four games by at least 20 points. That's the first time in school history that Vanderbilt has done that to start a season. This is the golden age of Vanderbilt basketball.

6. Connecticut (4-0)

Last Week: 4 (⇓2)

Results: W 83-41 vs. Wagner, W 84-68 vs. Ohio State

Two of Connecticut's four wins are against Big Ten teams (Michigan and Ohio State). The last time UConn beat two Big Ten teams in the same season was 2015-16, also against Michigan and Ohio State.

5. Florida (4-0)

Last Week: 3 (⇓2)

Results: W 81-72 at Florida State, W 83-54 vs. Merrimack

The Gators are still at the top of the AP Poll, and it's hard to disagree. The win over Miami is a strong one. A road win over Florida State establishes in-state dominance. Florida is also 23-3 all-time as the AP top-ranked team against unranked opponents.

4. Virginia (5-0)

Last Week: 2 (⇓2)

Results: W 95-61 vs. Bucknell, W 87-83 at Maryland

The Wahoos got a win over former conference foe Maryland in a true road game. Those are rare this time of year. The win over Arkansas is still one of the best of the early season.

Virginia may have a star in Thijs De Ridder. He has at least 15 points in all five games so far this year. That's the longest streak to start the season by a Virginia player since Sylven Landesberg in 2008.

3. Texas Tech (4-0)

Last Week: 11 (⇑8)

Results: W 84-78 vs. (6) Illinois, W 88-37 vs. Stonehill

?DOWN GOES NO. 3 IN LUBBOCK? #3 Illinois vs. #16 Texas Tech Highlights⬇️ https://t.co/OvBI2BDiIV — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 11, 2026

The win over the Illini is a big one early in the season. Illinois was ranked third in the AP Poll. That is Tech's third win over an AP top-3 team since the beginning of last season.

Only Arizona can claim the same. It was Texas Tech's fourth straight win over an AP top-5 team. They don't even have J.T. Toppin back yet!

2. UCLA (3-0)

Last Week: 1 (⇓1)

Results: W 106-37 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

We know the stories of all of the great UCLA teams under John Wooden. UCLA rarely does something that has never been done in its storied basketball history. The Bruins did it this week.

The 69-point win is the largest in school history. UCLA won by 65 points three different times (1946, 1954, and 1967).

UCLA also became the fourth top-10 team to score 100 points and allow fewer than 40. The last team to do that was Duke in 1989 at the very beginning of their dynasty.

1. Michigan State (4-0)

Last Week: 8 (⇑7)

Results: W 79-73 vs. (7) Duke, W 106-72 vs. Northern Iowa

Michigan State was a tough and physical team last year. They've added to it this year. Jeremy Fears Jr. has become more involved in the offense, along with being the elite distributor in college basketball.

Michigan State made 18 3-pointers in the win over Northern Iowa. That's the most in program history.

Adding that kind of outside presence to the bigs inside makes Michigan State an instant contender. This is going to be a tough team to beat come March.

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