👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 5 Sleepers, Busts

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Devaughn Vele - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 5 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Emanuel Wilson and Devaughn Vele.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Starts
Week 5 Fantasy Football Sits
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's hard to believe we're almost a quarter of the way through the 2026 NFL season. But here we are, entering Week 5, a make-or-break week for a lot of fantasy managers.

Last week, our start calls weren't the best. Mack Hollins looked like he was going to crush it, but suffered a mid-game injury, so we'll remove him from the metrics. Jakobi Meyers and J.K. Dobbins underperformed, but Alvin Kamara made up for it by catching five balls and scoring two touchdowns. Our sit calls didn't pan out either, as Tony Pollard, Omarion Hampton, and Ollie Gordon II all found paydirt in Week 4. Overall, just a 28.6% success rate.

Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 5, with some bonus names provided.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Starts

Braelon Allen - RB, New York Jets vs. CLE

Things didn't break for Allen in Week 4, but the usage was second-to-none. He was on the field for 94% of the snaps and received 100% of the RB opportunities. Isaiah Davis played just 6% of the offensive snaps and didn't record a touch.

The Jets had the ball for just 17 minutes and 15 seconds and picked up just seven first downs the entire game vs. the Bears in Chicago. Despite that, Allen still produced 8.7 fantasy points.

Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor are slated to miss another game, while Garrett Wilson will likely be shadowed by Denzel Ward. That should lead to a ton of work for Allen. Start him with confidence at home vs. a Browns defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing running backs.

Emanuel Wilson - RB, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

Another week with no Zach Charbonnet, and of course Jadarian Price is now on IR. That gives us another week of Wilson as the clear-cut starter in Week 5. In Week 4, he saw 75.7% of the RB opportunities. That led to a career-high 27 fantasy points.

There's no reason to think it'll be any different in Week 5 at home vs. a 49ers defense that hasn't been challenged much this season. Expect another heavy dose of Wilson, who appears to have a stranglehold on a really good role for a really good team.

Wilson is a no-brainer start in Week 5.

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos @ LAC

I get it! How could you possibly start Waddle with all of the Broncos' woes on offense? Well, there are two things going his way heading into Week 5. First, Pat Bryant is out. Second, Sean Payton is taking over playcalling. Through four weeks, Davis Webb just hasn't gotten the job done, so now it'll be Payton, who prioritized trading for Waddle this offseason, making the decisions for the offense.

The Broncos' opponent, the Chargers, are allowing the eighth-most yards per completion (11.3) this season. Not to mention Waddle has faced four of the toughest pass defenses this season in the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers.

Despite his early-season struggles, Waddle has led the way for the Broncos in terms of usage, with a nearly 30% first-read target share and 0.24 targets per route run rate. No other Bronco has earned a target on more than 18% of their routes (Courtland Sutton). Start 'em!

Romeo Doubs - WR, New England Patriots vs. LV

It finally feels like Doubs and Drake Maye are on the same page. That'll become even more profound in Week 5 with Hollins ruled out for the Patriots.

Last week, Doubs led the Patriots with a 26.3% first-read target share and 15.4 expected fantasy points, nearly double that of any other pass-catcher (per Fantasy Points Data). He had five first downs and a 31.7% air yards share. Now, he's the clear-cut WR1 with Hollins out.

After a catch-less debut in New England, Doubs has averaged 67.7 yards per game in his last three. Now he gets a chance to show why the Patriots paid top-dollar for him in Free Agency. Start 'em.

Bonus starts: Roman Wilson vs. IND, Khalil Shakir @ LAR, Dontayvion Wicks @ JAX, MarShawn Lloyd vs. CHI, Tre Tucker @ NE

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Sits

TreVeyon Henderson - RB, New England Patriots vs. LV

By advanced metrics, Henderson has been one of the worst-performing backs this season. He ranks 56th among 60 running backs in rushing success rate (36.8%) and 44th in expected fantasy points per game (7.3).

Henderson is averaging just 4.1 fantasy points on 11.5 touches per game in two games Rhamondre Stevenson wasn't pulled for fumbling (Weeks 3 and 4). In those games, he's gotten exactly zero carries inside the five and three total targets.

The Raiders have been susceptible to the run this season, but as long as Stevenson is ready to go, as he states he is, Henderson probably won't see more than a third of the snaps in Week 5. He has yet to show he can do much of anything with the snaps he's getting.

Sit 'em in what figures to be a tough matchup vs. the 3-1 Raiders.

Will Shipley - RB, Philadelphia Eagles @ JAX

Shipley, like Gordon last week, was everyone's favorite pickup this week with Tank Bigsby going on IR and Saquon Barkley battling a hamstring injury. Just like Gordon in Week 4, I'm recommending sitting Shipley in Week 5.

Not only does he play a top-rated Jacksonville run defense allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt this season (3.3), but the Eagles are completely decimated heading into Week 5, and that includes the offensive line. No Lane Johnson (retirement) and no Cam Jurgens (traded to Baltimore).

Shipley has had double-digit carries just once in 35 career NFL games, and the Eagles signed Dameon Pierce to the active roster this week. Pierce is not only a former starter in the league, but head coach Nick Sirianni referred to him as a "starting-caliber running back" this week.

With an implied point total of just 17 points in London, Shipley and this entire offense could struggle to get much going on the offensive side of the ball. If that wasn't enough, the Eagles didn't leave for London until Friday. Remember what happened to the Rams in Week 1 when they decided to delay travel overseas to Australia?

Devaughn Vele - WR, New Orleans Saints vs. MIN

Vele always finds a way to look good in the box score, but the underlying efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. He caught a touchdown late in Week 4 but has been underwhelming the past two games, with Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson going to work.

Vele actually leads the league in routes run (173) through four weeks. However, he's got just a 16.7% target share, a 0.17 targets per route run, and a 22% first read target share. That's similar to guys like Denzel Boston and Xavier Worthy, but you wouldn't know it based on his WR17 ranking to start the season.

The Saints' Week 5 opponent, the Vikings, are 4-0 and have allowed the fewest points in the NFL this season. The Saints' first four games have averaged 58.3 points per game, yet their Week 5 game vs. Minnesota has an over/under of just 41.5.

DK Metcalf - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

Metcalf is averaging 8.3 targets per game this season, but he hasn't done a whole lot with them. He's just the WR36, averaging a putrid 0.27 fantasy points per route run.

Per Fantasy Points Data, his 1.33 yards per route run ranks 69th among wide receivers who have run at least 50 routes. That's similar to Josh Palmer, Keenan Allen, Jahan Dotson, and Vele.

It won't get any easier for Metcalf in Week 5. He'll face off against Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, two very solid outside corners. DK does most of his work on the outside, playing 80% of his snaps from out wide. The Colts allow just 1.51 yards per route run out wide compared to 2.27 (second most) from the slot.

This game in Pittsburgh also calls for rainy conditions, which could mean more "dinking and dunking" for Aaron Rodgers. That benefits Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, and Jaylen Warren. Sit Metcalf in Week 5.

Bonus sits: Alvin Kamara vs. MIN, Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. NYG, Jakobi Meyers vs. PHI, KC Concepcion Jr. @ NYJ

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bold Predictions for Week 5 Fantasy Football
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 5 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
Adam Koffler's Week 5 Start/Sits



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Christian Koloko

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Bold Predictions for Week 5 Fantasy Football
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 5 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats