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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 8 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, managers saw several backfields shift as a potential rookie could be leading the charge in Denver, while the former No. 3 running back in the desert could have fully claimed the lead role.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 8 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 8 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman has been on the IR since suffering an ankle injury back in Week 2. During this contest, Coleman was quite productive, punching in his first rushing touchdown and adding 39 yards on 10 carries. However, he couldn't carry that momentum for long as he was quickly moved to the IR.

He returned this past Sunday and quickly showed why he is worth picking up in all formats. He led the team in rushing (54 yards) on just nine carries. In comparison, J.K. Dobbins had six carries for 23 yards and a score, while RJ Harvey logged three carries (for six yards) but did make them most of his receiving work, bringing in a 52-yard TD catch.

While Harvey figures to remain the passing-down option, Coleman may have already usurped Dobbins on the depth chart for short-yardage work. The veteran has averaged just 3.4 YPC, and after this contest, HC Sean Payton even noted that Coleman deserves more carries. Among running backs, he is the week's clear "must-add."

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The second rookie running back on this week's column is more of a stash option. With the Colts taking another loss and turning toward a rebuild, top running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to be shopped before the deadline. While Taylor may eventually stay in Indianapolis, reports link him to several teams, including the Giants and Vikings.

In the event Taylor is moved, McGowan could be a league-winner. The rookie out of Kentucky has averaged 4.2 YPC and claimed the No. 2 job, the only other RB on the roster besides Taylor to log a rushing attempt. Over his last four games, he's been even more impressive, averaging 4.6 YPC and logging 6.5 attempts per game (up from 2.0 in his first three).

Given that there is minimal competition behind him on the depth chart, he could slide into a massive role for much of the second half.

Bam Knight, RB, Arizona Cardinals

With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missing another contest, the Cardinals leaned on Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier in the rushing attack. Knight was the more impressive runner last week and looked just as comfortable on Sunday. On seven carries, Knight ran for 48 yards and caught three of his five targets for another 15. In comparison, Allgeier took eight carries for just 19 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards.

In Week 6, Knight tallied 80 yards on 15 carries while Allgeier ran for just 38 on 18 attempts.

While Love's return would hurt Knight's outlook, he is a top pickup for now. He is taking the lead in this backfield and has a smash matchup in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Douglas has been on the shelf since Week 2, but wasted little time to make an impact. In the win over the Jets, Douglas drew only three targets but caught two for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, Douglas caught seven of 10 targets for 113 yards in the opening weeks.

While the sample size is small, Douglas was named a starting wide receiver back in training camp and could finally be growing into that expected role. Injuries limited him early, but he faces little competition to emerge as the offense's true WR1. His unstable QB play could lower his floor, but he should see enough volume to produce as an upside FLEX option.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

The Commanders were off in Week 7, but coming out of the bye, rookie Antonio Williams is a priority pickup. The team lost its No. 1 option, Terry McLaurin, to a season-ending knee injury last Monday night, which should let Williams slide immediately into the No. 2 role. On Monday, HC Dan Quinn said he doesn't expect Stefon Diggs' workload to change, but noted Williams as a name who could have a big impact.

In his limited opportunities, Williams has drawn 4.3 targets per game and averaged 11.4 YPR. Per PFF, Williams has a 74 Overall Grade (28th out of 81 qualified WRs) and could quickly become Jayden Daniels' No. 2 option in this offense.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) unable to suit up on Monday night, rookie wideout Makai Lemon enjoyed his long-awaited breakout game. Through the first six weeks of the season, Lemon's role in the offense was limited, with just 3.0 receptions and 21.2 yards per game.

However, on Monday night, Lemon led the team in targets and receiving yards, catching seven passes for 67 yards and his first NFL TD. As shown below, Lemon has been very effective in short and medium ranges, which could continue to boost his fantasy stock as he plays alongside backup QB Tanner McKee.

While his upside depends on Smith and Wicks' health, HC Nick Sirianni was noncommittal earlier this weekend about potentially shutting Smith down for the remainder of the season. Lemon is a worthy pickup in all formats, with enough upside to be used as a borderline FLEX and a high-end stash if Smith and Wicks miss even more time.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Even though Terrance Ferguson isn't projected to be activated off the IR this week, he is emerging as the top stash option in fantasy football. Before his injury, the second-year tight end was finding his footing and had a clear path to becoming a weekly TE1. In Week 2, Ferguson brought in six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score.

As a rookie, his role was limited, but he averaged an eye-catching 21.0 YPR. While Puka Nacua demands a massive target share, Davante Adams (Achilles) is on the IR, which should allow Ferguson to compete as the "de facto No. 2 WR" for much of November. If you have an open IR, prioritize Ferguson if an impatient manager dropped him.

 

Other Waiver Wire Adds

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Caleb Douglas, Jonah Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bam Knight, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Caleb Douglas, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Bam Knight, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Caleb Douglas, Jonah Coleman:

Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Bam Knight
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
vs
Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bam Knight
vs
James Conner
Bam Knight
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bam Knight
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Bam Knight
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Seth McGowan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Seth McGowan
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Seth McGowan
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaelon Black
Seth McGowan
vs
Darius Cooper
Seth McGowan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Malik Washington
Seth McGowan
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Seth McGowan
vs
Demario Douglas
Seth McGowan
vs
Makai Lemon
Seth McGowan
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Seth McGowan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Seth McGowan
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Seth McGowan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Seth McGowan
vs
Kimani Vidal
Seth McGowan
vs
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Seth McGowan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Seth McGowan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Seth McGowan
vs
Keenan Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
James Conner
Seth McGowan
vs
Hunter Henry
Seth McGowan
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Seth McGowan
vs
Bam Knight
Seth McGowan
vs
Rachaad White
Seth McGowan
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Seth McGowan
vs
Jadarian Price
Seth McGowan
vs
Dylan Sampson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Seth McGowan
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Seth McGowan
vs
Roschon Johnson
Seth McGowan
vs
Kaytron Allen
Seth McGowan
vs
Khalil Herbert
Seth McGowan
vs
Michael Carter
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Seth McGowan
Makai Lemon
vs
Bam Knight
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Hunter
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre' Harris
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Tez Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Antonio Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Antonio Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Antonio Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Travis Hunter
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Tre' Harris
Antonio Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Antonio Williams
vs
Tez Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordan Watkins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
James Conner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Hunter
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre' Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darius Cooper
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seth McGowan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Caleb Douglas
vs
James Conner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Hunter
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Conner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremy McNichols

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