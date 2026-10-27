Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 8 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, managers saw several backfields shift as a potential rookie could be leading the charge in Denver, while the former No. 3 running back in the desert could have fully claimed the lead role.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 8 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 8 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 50% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman has been on the IR since suffering an ankle injury back in Week 2. During this contest, Coleman was quite productive, punching in his first rushing touchdown and adding 39 yards on 10 carries. However, he couldn't carry that momentum for long as he was quickly moved to the IR.
He returned this past Sunday and quickly showed why he is worth picking up in all formats. He led the team in rushing (54 yards) on just nine carries. In comparison, J.K. Dobbins had six carries for 23 yards and a score, while RJ Harvey logged three carries (for six yards) but did make them most of his receiving work, bringing in a 52-yard TD catch.
While Harvey figures to remain the passing-down option, Coleman may have already usurped Dobbins on the depth chart for short-yardage work. The veteran has averaged just 3.4 YPC, and after this contest, HC Sean Payton even noted that Coleman deserves more carries. Among running backs, he is the week's clear "must-add."
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
The second rookie running back on this week's column is more of a stash option. With the Colts taking another loss and turning toward a rebuild, top running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to be shopped before the deadline. While Taylor may eventually stay in Indianapolis, reports link him to several teams, including the Giants and Vikings.
Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor https://t.co/F6kffaaH41
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 24, 2026
In the event Taylor is moved, McGowan could be a league-winner. The rookie out of Kentucky has averaged 4.2 YPC and claimed the No. 2 job, the only other RB on the roster besides Taylor to log a rushing attempt. Over his last four games, he's been even more impressive, averaging 4.6 YPC and logging 6.5 attempts per game (up from 2.0 in his first three).
Given that there is minimal competition behind him on the depth chart, he could slide into a massive role for much of the second half.
Bam Knight, RB, Arizona Cardinals
With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missing another contest, the Cardinals leaned on Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier in the rushing attack. Knight was the more impressive runner last week and looked just as comfortable on Sunday. On seven carries, Knight ran for 48 yards and caught three of his five targets for another 15. In comparison, Allgeier took eight carries for just 19 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards.
In Week 6, Knight tallied 80 yards on 15 carries while Allgeier ran for just 38 on 18 attempts.
While Love's return would hurt Knight's outlook, he is a top pickup for now. He is taking the lead in this backfield and has a smash matchup in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
Douglas has been on the shelf since Week 2, but wasted little time to make an impact. In the win over the Jets, Douglas drew only three targets but caught two for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, Douglas caught seven of 10 targets for 113 yards in the opening weeks.
While the sample size is small, Douglas was named a starting wide receiver back in training camp and could finally be growing into that expected role. Injuries limited him early, but he faces little competition to emerge as the offense's true WR1. His unstable QB play could lower his floor, but he should see enough volume to produce as an upside FLEX option.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
The Commanders were off in Week 7, but coming out of the bye, rookie Antonio Williams is a priority pickup. The team lost its No. 1 option, Terry McLaurin, to a season-ending knee injury last Monday night, which should let Williams slide immediately into the No. 2 role. On Monday, HC Dan Quinn said he doesn't expect Stefon Diggs' workload to change, but noted Williams as a name who could have a big impact.
In his limited opportunities, Williams has drawn 4.3 targets per game and averaged 11.4 YPR. Per PFF, Williams has a 74 Overall Grade (28th out of 81 qualified WRs) and could quickly become Jayden Daniels' No. 2 option in this offense.
Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) unable to suit up on Monday night, rookie wideout Makai Lemon enjoyed his long-awaited breakout game. Through the first six weeks of the season, Lemon's role in the offense was limited, with just 3.0 receptions and 21.2 yards per game.
However, on Monday night, Lemon led the team in targets and receiving yards, catching seven passes for 67 yards and his first NFL TD. As shown below, Lemon has been very effective in short and medium ranges, which could continue to boost his fantasy stock as he plays alongside backup QB Tanner McKee.
While his upside depends on Smith and Wicks' health, HC Nick Sirianni was noncommittal earlier this weekend about potentially shutting Smith down for the remainder of the season. Lemon is a worthy pickup in all formats, with enough upside to be used as a borderline FLEX and a high-end stash if Smith and Wicks miss even more time.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Even though Terrance Ferguson isn't projected to be activated off the IR this week, he is emerging as the top stash option in fantasy football. Before his injury, the second-year tight end was finding his footing and had a clear path to becoming a weekly TE1. In Week 2, Ferguson brought in six of nine targets for 54 yards and a score.
As a rookie, his role was limited, but he averaged an eye-catching 21.0 YPR. While Puka Nacua demands a massive target share, Davante Adams (Achilles) is on the IR, which should allow Ferguson to compete as the "de facto No. 2 WR" for much of November. If you have an open IR, prioritize Ferguson if an impatient manager dropped him.
Other Waiver Wire Adds
- Dameon Pierce, PHI
- Travis Hunter, JAX
- Chig Okonkwo, WSH
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Caleb Douglas, Jonah Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Bam Knight, Seth McGowan, Makai Lemon, Antonio Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Caleb Douglas, Jonah Coleman:
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