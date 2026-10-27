October 27, 2026

Brandon's fantasy hockey buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 5 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming early for fantasy hockey.

Hey, RotoBallers! Happy Halloween to those celebrating this week. We are nearing the end of October, and the dust has begun to settle with nearly a month of hockey played. Fantasy managers are starting to identify potential breakout candidates and are growing concerned about many underperforming stars. However, while it's often more exciting to discuss top early-season breakouts, we also need to spotlight some early-season underperformers or unlucky players.

Below are six unlucky players who have found themselves not producing to start the season for several reasons. We will do a deep dive on each player and make the case as to why they are an ideal 'buy-low' candidate.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @df_solutions. Also, use discount code SOLUTIONS for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in! Note: All statistics referenced are updated as of Monday, October 27.

Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass , get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

NHL Metrics Glossary

ixG = Individual Expected Goals

iSCF = Individual Scoring Chances For

iHDCF = Individual High-Danger Chances For

xGF/60 = Expected Goals For Per 60

SCF/60 = Scoring Chances For Per 60

HDCF/60 = High-Danger Chances For Per 60

Fantasy Hockey Unlucky Players to Buy-Low

Joel Eriksson Ek (C) - Minnesota Wild

In his last five games, he has produced two goals, three assists, and 20 shots on goal. While those numbers are solid in their own right, there is another level Eriksson Ek can reach,

Over the last two weeks, he has also posted 5.38 Expected Goals For Per 60 (third-best), 39.28 Scoring Chances For Per 60 (29th-best), and 22.52 High-Danger Chances For Per 60 (third-best). Notably, his Individual Expected Goals For Per 60, or ixGF/60, is strong.

According to MoneyPuck, Eriksson Ek has generated 8.6 Expected Goals For, which is the second-highest mark in the sport.

As shown below, Eriksson Ek is generating high-danger opportunities near the crease, which is why his underlying marks remain borderline elite.

In the same timeframe, JEE has posted 2.26 ixGF/60, good for fourth-best. Ever since his promotion to the top line, he has continued to succeed in multiple aspects of the game, and his underlying numbers back it up. Considering his high ixGF/60 and his 0.00 GF/60 at even strength, Eriksson Ek is due for a big positive regression bounce.

Earlier in his career, Eriksson Ek was a 25+ goal scorer, and his metrics suggest he could return to that level in 2026.

Pavel Dorofeyev (LW, RW) - New York Rangers

Pavel Dorofeyev, the ex-Golden Knight, got a big payday as he headed to Broadway this offseason in a blockbuster trade with the New York Rangers. Unfortunately for him and the Rangers, Pavel has yet to provide the scoring punch the Rangers expected from the deal.

At least, that is until recently. In his last six games, he has produced two goals, three assists, 19 shots, and two blocked shots. However, there is still a screaming buy window as Dorofeyev has yet to live up to his ADP, especially as he is coming off two 35+ goal campaigns.

Much of Dorofeyev’s early-season lack of production can be credited to his teammates' quality and lack of chemistry as he bounced between the Rangers' top two lines. The winger ranks in the top 200 forwards in xGF/60 (2.42), SCF/60 (26.77), and HDCF/60 (13.39).

He highlights those numbers with a 0.63 ixGF/60. He is clearly producing at an individual level, but he lacks team-level production due to his teammates. It is only a matter of when, not if, Dorofeyev’s production increases.

In the visual below (from NHL Edge), Dorofeyev ranks in the 98th and 96th percentiles in high-danger and mid-range shot attempts.

Per MoneyPuck.com, Dorofeyev has generated a -4.4 Goals Above Shooting Talent, which puts him behind only the noted JEE. Expect him to enjoy a scoring binge soon.

Rickard Rakell (C, LW, RW) - Pittsburgh Penguins

The winger is one of the ‘unluckiest’ players in the league currently, and he, his teammates, and even the coaching staff have mentioned it several times. Luckily, Rakell’s luck is starting to turn. However, there is still plenty of positive regression to be had.

The winger has managed two goals, one assist, 16 shots, and three blocked shots in his most recent five appearances. Throughout the last two weeks, Rakell ranks in the top 50 in both Expected Goals For Per 60 (3.91) and High-Danger Chances For Per 60 (18.07). He also ranks just outside the top 50 in Scoring Chances For Per 60 (36.15), and he has a 1.91 ixGF/60 (eighth-best).

His 54% Corsi% is right in line with his career norms, and he has currently generated a -2.8 Goals Above Shooting Talent (per MoneyPuck.com), suggesting he is due for major positive regression.

Rakell is seeing plenty of chances and opportunities, with two breakaways in just the last game that he managed to get stopped on. Don’t sleep on a reliable player whose fortunes still haven't matched his underlying production.

Managers can still acquire a 25+ goal scorer at a low cost but should act fast as his expected metrics are slowly starting to show on the box score.

Jackson Blake (RW) - Carolina Hurricanes

The final forward we will look at is a "buy" target for those in deeper formats.

Jackson Blake is one of the few players on this list who has already been performing, but is likely still undervalued in your fantasy league.

With at least six games played and a fully healthy team, the second line has the season's highest Expected Goals For Per 60 (60.47). When assessing their current lineup (Nikolaj Ehlers on the line), they are still the top line in xGF/60 (77.98).

Blake gets credit for much of the production. In his most recent five games, he has produced one goal, four assists, and 17 shots on goal.

Over the last two weeks, he ranks in the top 30 in xGF/60 (2.08), SCF/60 (22.98), and HDCF/60 (17.9). He also ranks in the top 50 in ixGF/60 (0.64). However, there could be even more offensive production in the coming weeks.

Blake has generated 5.5 Expected Goals (per MoneyPuck.com) and boasts a 75.2% On-Ice Expected Goals%, which shows his value to this Carolina offense.

The 23-year-old has been productive, but in terms of his underlying marks, he has been quite unlucky, as his ceiling could be even higher.

Jakob Chychrun (D) - Washington Capitals

Despite the Washington Capitals' strong start to the season, Jakob Chychrun has not been a full part of it. Chychrun went on a five-game pointless streak before finally snapping it and going on a three-game point streak (four assists) in his last three games.

When assessing his last five appearances, he has amassed four assists, 14 shots on goal, and 11 blocked shots.

In the last two weeks, among all defensemen, Chychrun is the 28th-best in xGF/60 (3.62), the 20th-best in SCF/60 (42.22), and the 98th-best in HDCF/60 (11.73). He also ranks in the top 12 in ixGF/60 (0.41). As the top power-play quarterback, the veteran two-way defenseman will continue to have several opportunities.

In terms of defenders, Chychrun is still shooting the puck at a high rate and should see his offensive production rebound in the immediate future.

It is only a matter of time until he starts to see positive regression skate his way. Last season, Chychrun tallied a season-best 60 points while operating at the blue line in D.C.



Currently, he is on pace to log an extra minute of average ice time per game while maintaining a near-identical 2:59 PPTOI/G.

Devon Levi (G) - Edmonton Oilers

The last unlucky player is Devon Levi, the recently acquired Edmonton Oilers goalie. Levi was given a few chances with the Buffalo Sabres, but was never given full control of the crease.

This ultimately made him expendable, and the team eventually traded him to the Edmonton Oilers. Since then, he has taken the net by storm, forcing teammate Tristan Jarry to the bench. In the last two weeks (four games), Levi has a 3-1-0 record, a .908 Save Percentage, a 2.72 Goals Against Average Per 60, and a 0.5 Goals Saved Above Expected Per 60, or GSAx/60.

According to NHL Edge, Levi sits in the 70th percentile in long-range SV% and 68th percentile in mid-range SV%.

While Levi's numbers are not among the elite class of netminders, they are a drastic improvement over Jarry and enough to consistently start for the Oilers.

Unfortunately, Levi was shifted to the IR, which has allowed Jarry to reclaim the case. Over his last two starts, Jarry has allowed nine goals on 59 shots (.847% SV%).

Given that he has yet to truly claim the No. 1 job, managers can likely acquire Levi at a discount, while he remains on the IR. Once active, he should quickly reclaim the starting role and see the bulk of the starts on a team that should finish at the top of the Pacific Division,