Chris Gregory's 2027 November NFL Mock Draft predictions. His early projections for all 32 picks of the first round in 2027, including Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and more.
With the NFL's trade deadline behind us, we have an even better idea of what teams are pushing for the playoffs and which ones are putting their chips into the 2027 class. Teams like the Eagles made multiple moves to commit to a small rebuild this past week while doubling down on what looks to be a strong 2027 rookie class, while teams like Jacksonville took sacrificed later for now.
As a result of those moves, below you will find our updated first round mock for the 2027 NFL Draft. The draft order is based upon current standings and strength of schedule, so teams like the Cardinals are picking later in this mock than they may in reality. Arizona and Philadelphia are the two teams most likely to make a push higher up in this class, given their depleted rosters.
Finally, before we get to the projections please keep in mind that several top prospects are projected to return to school in this mock. That includes top quarterback prospects Arch Manning, Sam Leavitt, and LaNorris Sellers. Additionally, this mock does project a few trades, including a new home for Jalen Hurts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2027 NFL Mock Draft Round 1
1. Los Angeles Chargers- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
While it felt inevitable that the Chargers would turn things around, they are the only winless team with nearly half their games played. That could put any position in play, but Justin Herbert's youth and history along with Los Angeles' refusal to consider any trade offers for him takes QB off the board. That leaves the best player in the class for them: Jeremiah Smith.
2. TRADE: New York Jets- Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
The Jets have the draft assets to do whatever they want, and they could be willing to pay a premium to jump Miami and Tennessee to get their preferred passer. That preferred target may be Mestemaker, who is the most physically gifted passer we project to come out and he could sit behind Geno Smith for eight weeks.
Trade Compensation:
Tennessee Receives: Picks #4 and #6
New York Receives: Pick #2 and # 28 overall
3. Miami Dolphins- CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
If the Dolphins decide to move on from Malik Willis, then that could mean they want a more polished prospect and distributor. Carr is an advanced processor and passer who would give the Dolphins a safer floor at the most important position. Carr is one of the safer quarterback prospects of those eligible in this class, making him a strong counter to Willis.
One of the best throws of the night from CJ Carr.
Incoming pressure. Keeps his eyes up, anticipates, and throws it to a spot. https://t.co/tJPTxODBqR
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 8, 2026
4. TRADE BACK: Tennessee Titans- Colin Simmons, DE, Texas
The Titans could look to replace Cam Ward, but the Jets made them an offer they couldn't refuse in this mock. Robert Saleh's scheme is built around the pass rush and they just traded their star defensive tackle, so adding the top edge in this class (Simmons) is a priority.
5. Philadelphia Eagles- Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)
The Eagles were heavily selling older assets at the trade deadline, pushing more of their chips into a small reboot. Does that mean they could be open to an even bigger reboot if the draft falls this way?
Given how Philly looked with Jalen Hurts healthy this year, don't be shocked if a high pick in a good quarterback class has Howie Roseman considering his options. The Eagles have receivers that Mensah's accuracy and timing could maximize, while Hurts might still fetch a good return from a QB-needy team playing itself out of this class.
6. TRADE BACK: Tennessee Titans- Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
The Titans nab two superstar defensive prospects by trading back with the Jets, first getting Simmons and now nabbing a corner with the shutdown skills of a Patrick Surtain II. Offensive line would come into play here, had Trevor Goosby not been injured.
7. Washington Commanders- Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
The Commanders have to give Jayden Daniels more weapons and Becker has passed Cam Coleman to be the second-best receiver in this class. Coleman's inconsistencies have opened the door for scouts to focus on Becker's size, speed, and ability to extend for acrobatic catches.
8. Arizona Cardinals- Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
The Cardinals could end up picking much higher than this, given they may not win another game all season with no Michael Wilson or Jeremiyah Love to help Carson Beck. That could be good news though, as Moore still has the polish and arm talent to a franchise quarterback in the right system.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
Baker Mayfield looked like a franchise quarterback two years ago, like a solid starter last year, and he looks worse this year. If Tampa is drafting in the top 10, they have to consider taking a flyer on Chambliss. The Ole Miss passer is a younger, cheaper version of Mayfield with arguably more mobility and arm talent.
10. Atlanta Falcons- Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina
The Falcons miss out on the top passers in this class, so they pivot to a supremely talented edge. While the Falcons could be scared off by Stewart's off-field issues, given their experience with James Pierce Jr., his physical tools are special and would fill a need that Atlanta keeps trying to address.
In the biggest moments you need your most talented pass rushers to go make the biggest plays
Dylan Stewart called game https://t.co/jmI5hpXMW1
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 24, 2026
11. Houston Texans- Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas
The Texans continue to need a long-term protector on the right side, given injury concerns of Braden Smith and the age of Trent Brown. Goosby carries his own injury concerns, but he's the top tackle in the class when healthy and could clear up any medical concerns by April.
12. New Orleans Saints- Chris Cole, LB, Georgia
Cole is rising up draft boards as a versatile linebacker who can cover, stuff the run, and rush the passer. His versatility should appeal to Mickey Loomis, who has a history of drafting interior linebackers with pass rush capabilities.
13. *New York Jets (via Dallas)- Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee
With their offense fully stocked after trading up for a quarterback in this mock, the Jets can afford to use the rest of their picks on defense. Gilliam is having a dominant breakout season as an interior pass rusher and he has the profile to fit whatever scheme the Jets' next head coach deploys.
14. Baltimore Ravens- Jaden Baugh, RB, Florida
The Ravens are reportedly set to offer Lamar Jackson a record-setting contract, but Derrick Henry is showing signs of his age and that could mean Jackson needs a running mate. Baugh has the size to power between the tackles and the burst to get around the edge, making him a dynamic threat to pair with Jackson.
15. Las Vegas Raiders- Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson
Las Vegas' secondary is a liability that opponents attack every week. Drafting Hampton would fill a big need, given his premium size/speed combination along with a tough press-coverage profile that shows he can play in multiple schemes and looks.
16. TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles- Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss
The Eagles drafted a traditional passer in this mock, while the Browns are playing themselves out of the rookie QB range and have to trade for the veteran Hurts. As a result, the Eagles land arguably the best interior penetrator in the class, replacing Jordan Davis with more pass rush upside.
Trade Details...
Philadelphia Receives- Picks #16 and #18
Cleveland Receives- Jalen Hurts and 2028 second round pick (via Baltimore)
17. Seattle Seahawks- Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
Coleman's stock is slipping after a wildly inconsistent start to the season, but he remains an elite physical talent. The Seahawks could use a big and fast receiver to take attention away from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
18. TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles- Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU
A strong offensive line has been a calling card of Howie Roseman's teams in Philadelphia, but that line is aging and Lane Johnson is gone. Seaton is a big and powerful edge blocker with surprising movement skills. He would fill a major need for the Eagles.
19. Carolina Panthers- Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa
While the Panthers have spent considerable resources on their offensive tackles, they remain one of the biggest liabilities on film. It is too early to give up on Monroe Freeling, but Lauck is a sturdy and fundamentally sound tackle who can help shore up multiple spots on Carolina's aging and oft-injured line.
20. *Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay)- Yhonzae Pierre, OLB, Alabama
The Cowboys continue to need more talent at the edge and at standup linebacker. Pierre has some versatility to play both, but he would likely convert to an edge for Dallas. His strong technique and ability to stack and shed blockers suggest he can play the old Micah Parsons role.
21. New England Patriots- Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
The Patriots have tried to bring in dynamic weapons for Drake Maye for years, but A.J. Brown's chronic knee injury and countless other misses leave the position a need. Marsh has size, speed, and tackle-breaking skills to be a true #1 receiver in time.
What a snag by Nick Marsh to put @IndianaFootball in front first 😳 https://t.co/3DvAiBSlql
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026
22. New York Giants- Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa
The Giants were reportedly in on the Jonathan Taylor trade market for a reason. Unfortunately, the injury to Kewan Lacy makes RB a reach here. That leaves interior offensive line the other way to improve their run game, with Pieper offering versatility to play multiples spots on the front
23. Cincinnati Bengals- Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia
DJ Turner II is an underrated shutdown corner for Cincinnati, but the team has little talent across from him. Robinson is a playmaker who can track and steal the ball from top receivers, with adequate size and good closing speed to be a strong CB2 in the NFL.
24. Kansas City Chiefs- Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU
Green has all of the traits (size, length, speed, ability to high-point the ball) that you want in a receiving tight end, and the Chiefs should need one of those soon... if not in 2027. Travis Kelce is still a solid player, but he is aging and will retire someday soon.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers- Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State
The Steelers could be in the QB market, but the options have dried up in this mock and the team could give Drew Allar a real shot to develop. Jones has the size, length, and press skills that Pittsburgh usually prioritizes, allowing them to get younger at a position they've patched over with veteran signings.
26. *Philadelphia Eagles (via Jacksonville)- Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota
The Eagles have yet another first round pick thanks to their Jordan Davis trade, and they have a glaring hole at center with the trade of Jason Kelce's heir. Center is usually prioritized by Roseman's regime, making Johnson an ideal fit as the top pivot option in the class.
27. Detroit Lions- David Stone, DT, Oklahoma
Detroit could target an edge rusher or cornerback with this pick, but they must focus on defense either way. Stone is the best defensive option left on the board, helping the team get more interior push and pressure immediately.
28. Minnesota Vikings- KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
Minnesota's trade for Kirk Cousins allows them to keep a Band-Aid on the quarterback position for another year or two, which is good given how this mock fell. Instead they catch a falling star, adding the rangy Bolden to an already dangerous pass defense.
29. Denver Broncos- Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
Sean Payton has chased the "joker" tight end built into his scheme for years, including a failed attempt to trade for Trey McBride at the deadline. Johnson has the length, route running, and polish in the red zone to be another weapon for Bo Nix... or whoever Denver's QB is in 2028.
JAMARI JOHNSON HITS THE THRILLER IN THE END ZONE ‼️ @oregonfootball
Watch on Peacock https://t.co/xV1M17dhvo
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026
30. TRADE BACK: New York Jets- Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama
The Jets can afford to sit back in this spot and take the best defender who falls. Thompkins is a big end who is ideally suited as a 5-tech in a 3-4 scheme or a 3-tech in an even front. He would fit whatever scheme the Jets' new head coach (there will likely be a new one) runs next year.
31. San Francisco 49ers- Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah
The 49ers have needs for more edge rush help, receiver depth, and an heir to Trent Williams. This Ute would be the ideal project to learn behind the older Williams, given the fact Zereoue has the athleticism, size, and grip strength to turn into an elite left tackle in time.
32. Buffalo Bills- Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
While Keon Coleman has shown flashes, he is not a true WR1 and the Bills have struggled when the aging DJ Moore is off of the field. Coleman-Williams has finally returned to his freshman form, showing the ability to consistently win on the outside as a WR1.
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