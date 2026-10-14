Quincy's NFL Week 6 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 6? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.
Week 5 in the NFL was a bit of a slog. The early games did not feature many points scored, and the later games featured a handful of blowouts. However, a lot of movement occurred this week.
The clash between the Seahawks and 49ers did not disappoint, with San Francisco emerging victorious. Elsewhere, the Chargers blew a late lead to fall to Denver and the Lions got their mojo back in a blowout win over the Cardinals. We are still early in the season, but these small moments can come to define the entirety of the NFL season over time.
We still have a few winless teams in the league, which is unfortunate, but it was great to see the Buccaneers and the Texans grab their first wins and move up the power rankings. Following a bit of an odd week in the NFL, let's dive in and see where each team stands.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee struggled once again with Cam Ward and the offense being completely shut down by Houston. Now at 0-5, the Titans are in tough shape. They have not shown much good this season, and do not seem to be going anywhere positive.
No. 31 - Miami Dolphins
Miami fought valiantly against the Bengals in Week 5, but ultimately this team did not have enough talent to overcome Cincinnati. Malik Willis made some impressive throws, which provided some hope for the future.
No. 30 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers remained winless in Week 5. This team had a chance to beat the Broncos, and blew it. The offense failed to reach 20 points for the fourth time this season. The start to the season for a team with so much talent is inexplicable.
No. 29 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals were blown out by the Lions in Week 5. Arizona continues to trend in the wrong direction this season. It feels like it may only be a matter of time before we see Carson Beck under center.
No. 28 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers grabbed a surprise victory over the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels looked far more comfortable in this game. Tampa Bay may not have cemented itself as any kind of playoff contender with the win, but this team certainly saved its season.
Jalon Daniels lowers the shoulder and picks up the 1st down 💪
@TBvsDAL on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LG3l61JU0s
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
No. 27 - New York Jets
The Jets grabbed their second win of the season in a hard-fought win over the Browns. New York's defense stepped up in a big way and anchored the victory. This David Bailey looks like a legitimate star in the making at edge rusher.
No. 26 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders somehow squandered a chance to win in Week 5 in odd fashion. After grossly mismanaging the clock, Washington ran out of time and was forced to settle for a tie. At least Jayden Daniels looked spry in his return from injury.
No. 25 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans fell to the swarming Vikings defense in Week 5. Tyler Shough and co. had no answer, even while New Orleans' defense limited the Vikings to 23 points. Now at 1-4, you have to wonder what the rest of the season will look like for this squad.
No. 24 - Houston Texans
Houston got into the winning column with a get-right game against the Titans. Maybe the Texans can go on a similar run as they did in 2025. Even so, this team will have to take it one win at a time.
This throw by C.J. Stroud and catch by Kayshon Boutte 👏
@HOUvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ivlTYQE2fM
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 23 - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts fell to the Steelers in Week 5. The loss squandered Indianapolis' chances at making up ground on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell earlier in the day. Indianapolis is now sitting at 2-3 with a tough road ahead.
No. 22 - Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta looked in control for much of their Week 5 loss to the Ravens, but Tyler Huntley and co. were ultimately able to prevail. Michael Penix Jr. is now tending to a rib injury. His health is instrumental in determining Atlanta's success.
No. 21 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland entered Week 5 fresh off a lot of rest and a huge win over Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the Browns lost to the Jets, which drops them right back down the power rankings a few spots. This offense is still a serious work in progress, but the defense continues to get better.
No. 20 - Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia thought it had a win in the bag in Week 5, but a late field goal by the Jaguars squandered those chances. This loss leaves Philadelphia with a lot of question marks as it heads into Week 6.
No. 19 - Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys dropped a head-scratching loss to the Baker Mayfield-less Buccaneers in Week 5. Dallas did everything in its power to give this game up. The team will not likely commit so many self-inflicted errors moving forward, but there is no doubt that this was a bad loss.
No. 18 - New York Giants
The Giants were lucky to escape Week 5 with a tie after falling behind the Commanders early and then watching Washington blow a chance to kick a game-winning field goal. The tie kept New York atop what is turning out to be a very weak NFC East.
No. 17 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh continued its "ping pong" type of season by winning in Week 5. The Steelers' win was huge, because it kept them near the top of the AFC North. It's still early, but it appears this division may be trending towards another photo finish come January.
No. 16 - Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have taken a nosedive back down to Earth with two straight losses after starting the season 3-0. Most importantly, the defense has not played as well as it did to start the year, allowing the offense to be exposed in some ways.
No. 15 - Carolina Panthers
Carolina entered the bye week riding high. This team has found its rhythm on offense, and sits at the top of the NFC South. The race between the Panthers and Falcons will be interesting as the season progresses.
No. 14 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay shocked the league and completely obliterated the Bears in Week 5. In a week in which many thought the Bears would own the day, Green Bay took a 14-0 lead and never looked back. After a few games with backup quarterbacks, Chicago will likely be glad to get their starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, back sooner rather than later.
Christian Watson WHAT A CATCH
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/z0TbC7WaQe
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 13 - Denver Broncos
Denver managed to steal a victory over the Chargers in Week 5. The Broncos continue to either be blown out or win by the skin of their teeth. It is not a recipe for long-term success.
No. 12 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are in a tough spot now. They are struggling to find wins as they continue to run a gauntlet of a schedule. Los Angeles definitely needs Myles Garrett back into the lineup.
No. 11 - Detroit Lions
Detroit got right in Week 5. Jared Goff accounted for four total touchdowns as this team did whatever it wanted to the Cardinals. Even the defense played solidly throughout this game.
No. 10 - New England Patriots
The Patriots are back in a big way. A 45-17 victory will certainly do wonders to inspire confidence in a team. New England has found its groove offensively, and Drake Maye is playing like the MVP candidate we all know him to be. Buffalo better watch out.
No. 9 - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals let Miami make a game of their Week 5 matchup. Cincinnati was able to grab a victory, but this team has not done a lot to inspire a lot of high-end confidence. At least Ja'Marr Chase is out there making highlight-reel catches.
No. 8 - Chicago Bears
The Bears were embarrassed on Sunday by a Packers team that continues to own them. Chicago needs Williams back as soon as they can get him. The offense finally showed serious holes without his playmaking ability.
No. 7 - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks did everything they could to give away their game against the 49ers on Sunday. Seattle committed four turnovers, and looked sloppy as a whole. Even Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a critical drop near the end of the game. It was an off game for a Seattle squad that has some soul-searching to do.
No. 6 - Baltimore Ravens
Huntley was able to hold down the fort for Baltimore in Week 5. Behind the efforts of Derrick Henry, the Ravens managed to grab another victory. The win was massive given that it keeps them right in the mix at the top of the AFC North rather than sharing a tie for the lead.
No. 5 - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville won in improbable fashion in Week 5 across the pond. After a massive kick return at the end of the game, the Jaguars were able to attempt a walk-off field goal to beat the Eagles. It was not the prettiest win, but it was important.
51-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR Parker Washington
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Gf38EGe1Qr
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
No. 4 - Buffalo Bills
The Bills won a thriller on Monday night over the Rams. Buffalo is now sitting at 4-1 with an unstoppable-looking offense. This defense needs work, but the offense will go as far as Josh Allen will take it.
No. 3 - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is sitting at 5-0 with a defense that cannot be stopped. The Vikings look like they might be able to stop anyone. The offense is still leaving a lot to be desired, so it will be interesting to see how this team fares as the competition stiffens.
No. 2 - Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs enjoyed a bye week in Week 5. Kansas City remains as one of three unbeaten teams in the league. Patrick Mahomes and co. will look to stay undefeated in a Week 6 tilt with the reeling Chargers.
No. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco remained atop the power rankings with a huge Week 5 win over the Seahawks. The win gave the 49ers a critical two-game lead in the division. It is astonishing that this team has remained unbeaten with all the injuries it has suffered.
MIKE. EVANS. AGAIN.
@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7OlyUgWcEV
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
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