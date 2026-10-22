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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 7 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight end-start sit calls never get any easier, but we're here to be your guide with our Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings. Where do key TEs like Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, and Dallas Goedert stand for the seventh slate of NFL action? Dive in below to find out!

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
2 2 Trey McBride TE 30
3 3 George Kittle TE 31
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 47
3 5 Isaiah Likely TE 49
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE 56
4 7 Tyler Warren TE 62
5 8 Dallas Goedert TE 63
5 9 Travis Kelce TE 66
5 10 Colston Loveland TE 67
5 11 Tyler Higbee TE 74
5 12 Hunter Henry TE 76
5 13 T.J. Hockenson TE 77
5 14 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 79
6 15 Juwan Johnson TE 81
6 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 85
6 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 95
6 18 Michael Mayer TE 97
6 19 Mark Andrews TE 101
6 20 Colby Parkinson TE 105
6 21 Darren Waller TE 111
6 22 Mike Gesicki TE 112
6 23 Dalton Schultz TE 113
6 24 Cade Otton TE 114
6 25 Darnell Washington TE 117
7 26 Jake Ferguson TE 126
7 27 AJ Barner TE 127
7 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 135
7 29 Evan Engram TE 138
7 30 Eli Raridon TE 139
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 140
7 32 Noah Fant TE 154
7 33 Noah Gray TE 160
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 167
7 35 Mason Taylor TE 173
8 36 Tommy Tremble TE 177
8 37 Greg Dulcich TE 186
8 38 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 190
8 39 Josh Cuevas TE 200
8 40 Will Mallory TE 205
8 41 Jonnu Smith TE 207
8 42 Austin Hooper TE 209
8 43 Foster Moreau TE 215
8 44 Theo Johnson TE 220
8 45 Davis Allen TE 228
8 46 Drew Sample TE 231
8 47 Mo Alie-Cox TE 232
8 48 Sam Roush TE 236
8 49 Daniel Bellinger TE 238
8 50 Charlie Woerner TE 241
8 51 Blake Whiteheart TE 244
8 52 Adam Trautman TE 245
8 53 Nate Adkins TE 248
8 54 Luke Farrell TE 249
8 55 Elijah Higgins TE 252
9 56 Eric Saubert TE 253
9 57 Mitchell Evans TE 257
9 58 Jeremy Ruckert TE 259
9 59 Oscar Delp TE 262
9 60 Cade Stover TE 264
9 61 Gavin Bartholomew TE 265
9 62 Luke Schoonmaker TE 268
9 63 Brock Wright TE 269
9 64 Teagan Quitoriano TE 270
9 65 Ian Thomas TE 271
9 66 Johnny Mundt TE 272
10 67 Jake Briningstool TE 273
10 68 Erick All Jr. TE 274
10 69 Drew Ogletree TE 275
10 70 Will Kacmarek TE 276
10 71 Nick Vannett TE 278
10 72 Tyler Conklin TE 279
10 73 E.J. Jenkins TE 281
10 74 Payne Durham TE 282

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has strung together three impressive performances, putting him back in the mix as a fantasy-relevant option for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Henry has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and he has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks. The veteran seems to have turned a corner around the same time that quarterback Drake Maye did, although it's worth noting that the 31-year-old tight end is still somewhat touchdown-dependent in fantasy football.

This week's matchup isn't particularly favorable, either, as the Bears have surrendered the third-fewest receptions, 12th-fewest receiving yards, 10th-fewest touchdowns, and 12th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. All things considered, Henry enters Thursday Night Football as the overall TE13 in RotoBaller's latest PPR rankings for fantasy football.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains one of the more consistent fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which makes him a top-eight tight end in that regard.

Most recently, in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Goedert produced six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Goedert missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury, but has recorded 17 receptions for 180 receiving yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games played in 2026. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 8 tight end for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and is locked in as a TE1 for fantasy managers who have him on their roster.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, but broke through with a strong performance in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He earned seven targets, tied a season-high with six receptions, and set a new season-high with 65 receiving yards.

Loveland also scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Loveland has recorded 19 receptions for 175 yards and the aforementioned touchdown so far in 2026. He has worked far ahead of fellow tight end Cole Kmet (seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. Loveland ranks as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and is a strong start candidate.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee, but this is the first time this year that he has been listed on the injury report with anything other than a knee injury.

It is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on, but as of now, the 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowl looks to still have a good chance at playing in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A return to a full practice in the next two days could have Bowers removed from the injury report entirely.

If he is limited or out this weekend against the Rams, fellow TE Michael Mayer would have TE1 upside in fantasy lineups after outproducing Bowers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has still been a high-end TE1 play in fantasy when he is healthy, as he has caught 28 of 44 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Dallas Goedert:

Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Eli Raridon
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Fant
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mason Taylor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tommy Tremble
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Cuevas
Isaiah Likely
vs
Will Mallory
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
Austin Hooper
Isaiah Likely
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tyler Warren
vs
Will Mallory
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
vs
Foster Moreau
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Darnell Washington
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Evan Engram
Travis Kelce
vs
Eli Raridon
Travis Kelce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Kelce
vs
Noah Fant
Travis Kelce
vs
Noah Gray
Travis Kelce
vs
Cole Kmet
Travis Kelce
vs
Mason Taylor
Travis Kelce
vs
Tommy Tremble
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Cuevas
Travis Kelce
vs
Will Mallory
Travis Kelce
vs
Jonnu Smith
Travis Kelce
vs
Austin Hooper
Travis Kelce
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Will Mallory
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Fant
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Will Mallory
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Gray
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Tommy Tremble
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
vs
Will Mallory
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Austin Hooper
Michael Mayer
vs
Foster Moreau
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Eli Raridon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Fant
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mason Taylor
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Cuevas
Dallas Goedert
vs
Will Mallory
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Austin Hooper
Dallas Goedert
vs
Foster Moreau

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davante Adams

Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Justin Jefferson

Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Tank Dell

Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Jonah Coleman

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Baker Mayfield

Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
Mike Evans

Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Sam LaPorta

Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Emeka Egbuka

Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
A.J. Brown

Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Josh Jacobs

Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Lamar Jackson

Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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