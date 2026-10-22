2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 7 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
Tight end-start sit calls never get any easier, but we're here to be your guide with our Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings. Where do key TEs like Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, and Dallas Goedert stand for the seventh slate of NFL action? Dive in below to find out!
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|17
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|30
|3
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|31
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|47
|3
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|49
|3
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|56
|4
|7
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|62
|5
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|63
|5
|9
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|66
|5
|10
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|67
|5
|11
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|74
|5
|12
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|76
|5
|13
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|77
|5
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|79
|6
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|81
|6
|16
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|85
|6
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|95
|6
|18
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|97
|6
|19
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|101
|6
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|105
|6
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|111
|6
|22
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|112
|6
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|113
|6
|24
|Cade Otton
|TE
|114
|6
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|117
|7
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|126
|7
|27
|AJ Barner
|TE
|127
|7
|28
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|135
|7
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|138
|7
|30
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|139
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|140
|7
|32
|Noah Fant
|TE
|154
|7
|33
|Noah Gray
|TE
|160
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|167
|7
|35
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|173
|8
|36
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|177
|8
|37
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|186
|8
|38
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|190
|8
|39
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|200
|8
|40
|Will Mallory
|TE
|205
|8
|41
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|207
|8
|42
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|209
|8
|43
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|215
|8
|44
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|220
|8
|45
|Davis Allen
|TE
|228
|8
|46
|Drew Sample
|TE
|231
|8
|47
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|232
|8
|48
|Sam Roush
|TE
|236
|8
|49
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|238
|8
|50
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|241
|8
|51
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|244
|8
|52
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|245
|8
|53
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|248
|8
|54
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|249
|8
|55
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|252
|9
|56
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|253
|9
|57
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|257
|9
|58
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|259
|9
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|262
|9
|60
|Cade Stover
|TE
|264
|9
|61
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|265
|9
|62
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|268
|9
|63
|Brock Wright
|TE
|269
|9
|64
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|270
|9
|65
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|271
|9
|66
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|272
|10
|67
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|273
|10
|68
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|274
|10
|69
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|275
|10
|70
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|276
|10
|71
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|278
|10
|72
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|279
|10
|73
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE
|281
|10
|74
|Payne Durham
|TE
|282
Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has strung together three impressive performances, putting him back in the mix as a fantasy-relevant option for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Henry has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and he has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks. The veteran seems to have turned a corner around the same time that quarterback Drake Maye did, although it's worth noting that the 31-year-old tight end is still somewhat touchdown-dependent in fantasy football.
This week's matchup isn't particularly favorable, either, as the Bears have surrendered the third-fewest receptions, 12th-fewest receiving yards, 10th-fewest touchdowns, and 12th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. All things considered, Henry enters Thursday Night Football as the overall TE13 in RotoBaller's latest PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains one of the more consistent fantasy football tight ends in the NFL. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert averages 9.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which makes him a top-eight tight end in that regard.
Most recently, in a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Goedert produced six receptions (on eight targets) for 61 yards (10.2 yards per reception). Goedert missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a knee injury, but has recorded 17 receptions for 180 receiving yards (10.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games played in 2026. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 8 tight end for a Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and is locked in as a TE1 for fantasy managers who have him on their roster.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, but broke through with a strong performance in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He earned seven targets, tied a season-high with six receptions, and set a new season-high with 65 receiving yards.
Loveland also scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 6. Loveland has recorded 19 receptions for 175 yards and the aforementioned touchdown so far in 2026. He has worked far ahead of fellow tight end Cole Kmet (seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. Loveland ranks as RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end for a Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and is a strong start candidate.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee, but this is the first time this year that he has been listed on the injury report with anything other than a knee injury.
It is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on, but as of now, the 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowl looks to still have a good chance at playing in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A return to a full practice in the next two days could have Bowers removed from the injury report entirely.
If he is limited or out this weekend against the Rams, fellow TE Michael Mayer would have TE1 upside in fantasy lineups after outproducing Bowers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has still been a high-end TE1 play in fantasy when he is healthy, as he has caught 28 of 44 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Dallas Goedert. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Isaiah Likely, Tyler Warren, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Dallas Goedert:
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