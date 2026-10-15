2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 6 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.
Bye weeks and injuries are starting to become a major factor at the QB spot, so if you're looking for the top option ahead of Week 6, we have you covered with our Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Jalon Daniels stand, among all others.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|10
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|11
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|12
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|4
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|4
|17
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|18
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|20
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|21
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|22
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|25
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|26
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|29
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|30
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was playing at a very concerning level through the first three weeks of the season, but he seemed to flip a switch in Week 4. Now, over his last two games, he has a whopping eight touchdowns and just two turnovers, including five total touchdowns in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maye has now ranked as the highest-scoring quarterback in each of the last two weeks, signifying an utterly impressive turnaround.
There's no guarantee that Maye continues to play at this level for the rest of the season, but he has quickly gotten himself back into the overall QB8 spot in total scoring this year, and he should only trend upward with top wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) likely returning from injured reserve very soon. The former No. 3 pick out of UNC is firmly back in must-start territory moving forward. He should continue to feast in Week 6 against a very shaky New York Jets defense.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has not looked right through the first five games of the 2026 season. Whether it be Nix's offseason ankle surgery or the move to offensive coordinator Davis Webb, something is not clicking for the former first-rounder from Oregon. Although the Broncos are 3-2 and tied for second place in the AFC West, Nix has just one game over 15 fantasy points and heads into a tough Thursday night matchup in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks as the QB23 overall.
Fantasy managers who took the chance on Nix's dual-threat abilities despite his offseason ankle surgery have been left wanting more and disappointed with his output. Nix has gone 97-for-162 passing for 942 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
He has run the ball 18 times for just 35 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The switch back to head coach Sean Payton as the offensive play-caller in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers did little to help, as he threw for just 123 yards and one touchdown. Nix has time to turn things around this season, but fantasy managers in single-QB leagues should not be thinking that it will come on a short turnaround in Week 6 against a strong Seahawks defense.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is not a viable fantasy option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Outside of a massive explosion in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Darnold has not provided any QB1 value for fantasy. The Broncos' defense has not been the unstoppable force it has been in the past, but this game feels like it has the potential to be a low-scoring affair. Darnold tends to not make much noise in games in which he does not need to air it out much.
Additionally, Darnold has been struggling of late. He has thrown five interceptions across his past three outings. If those trends continue, he is not a player you can trust in fantasy if he is constantly at risk of getting negative points. While Darnold's connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) is special, there is not much else to like about Seattle's receiving corps. No one else is stepping up to earn Darnold's consistent trust, which caps Darnold's own ceiling on fantasy. Until he proves otherwise, Darnold is better left on your bench in Week 6.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Jalon Daniels. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Jalon Daniels:
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