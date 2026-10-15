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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 6 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 6 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 6.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bye weeks and injuries are starting to become a major factor at the QB spot, so if you're looking for the top option ahead of Week 6, we have you covered with our Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, and Jalon Daniels stand, among all others.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Brock Purdy QB
1 3 Jordan Love QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Lamar Jackson QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Matthew Stafford QB
3 8 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 9 Dak Prescott QB
3 10 Caleb Williams QB
3 11 Bryce Young QB
3 12 Trevor Lawrence QB
4 13 Kirk Cousins QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 Tyler Shough QB
4 16 Jalen Hurts QB
4 17 C.J. Stroud QB
5 18 Jameis Winston QB
5 19 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 20 Sam Darnold QB
5 21 Bo Nix QB
5 22 Jalon Daniels QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Daniel Jones QB
6 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 26 Justin Herbert QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Geno Smith QB
6 29 Tyler Huntley QB
6 30 Tyson Bagent QB

 

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was playing at a very concerning level through the first three weeks of the season, but he seemed to flip a switch in Week 4. Now, over his last two games, he has a whopping eight touchdowns and just two turnovers, including five total touchdowns in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maye has now ranked as the highest-scoring quarterback in each of the last two weeks, signifying an utterly impressive turnaround.

There's no guarantee that Maye continues to play at this level for the rest of the season, but he has quickly gotten himself back into the overall QB8 spot in total scoring this year, and he should only trend upward with top wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) likely returning from injured reserve very soon. The former No. 3 pick out of UNC is firmly back in must-start territory moving forward. He should continue to feast in Week 6 against a very shaky New York Jets defense.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has not looked right through the first five games of the 2026 season. Whether it be Nix's offseason ankle surgery or the move to offensive coordinator Davis Webb, something is not clicking for the former first-rounder from Oregon. Although the Broncos are 3-2 and tied for second place in the AFC West, Nix has just one game over 15 fantasy points and heads into a tough Thursday night matchup in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks as the QB23 overall.

Fantasy managers who took the chance on Nix's dual-threat abilities despite his offseason ankle surgery have been left wanting more and disappointed with his output. Nix has gone 97-for-162 passing for 942 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He has run the ball 18 times for just 35 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The switch back to head coach Sean Payton as the offensive play-caller in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers did little to help, as he threw for just 123 yards and one touchdown. Nix has time to turn things around this season, but fantasy managers in single-QB leagues should not be thinking that it will come on a short turnaround in Week 6 against a strong Seahawks defense.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is not a viable fantasy option in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Outside of a massive explosion in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Darnold has not provided any QB1 value for fantasy. The Broncos' defense has not been the unstoppable force it has been in the past, but this game feels like it has the potential to be a low-scoring affair. Darnold tends to not make much noise in games in which he does not need to air it out much.

Additionally, Darnold has been struggling of late. He has thrown five interceptions across his past three outings. If those trends continue, he is not a player you can trust in fantasy if he is constantly at risk of getting negative points. While Darnold's connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) is special, there is not much else to like about Seattle's receiving corps. No one else is stepping up to earn Darnold's consistent trust, which caps Darnold's own ceiling on fantasy. Until he proves otherwise, Darnold is better left on your bench in Week 6.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Jalon Daniels. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Jalon Daniels:

Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalon Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jameis Winston
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalon Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Huntley
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Jameis Winston
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalon Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Cam Ward
Sam Darnold
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Bryce Young
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Huntley
Sam Darnold
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyson Bagent
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Darnold
vs
Jordan Love
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Jalon Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jalon Daniels
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalon Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalon Daniels
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalon Daniels
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalon Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalon Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalon Daniels
vs
Cam Ward
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jalon Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jalon Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalon Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalon Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jalon Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jalon Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jalon Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jalon Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jalon Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalon Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jalon Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jalon Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalon Daniels
vs
Josh Allen

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