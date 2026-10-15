Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.
Suspensions have been the name of the game this week, with the NFL handing down multiple swift, well-deserved suspensions to kick off the league’s business week. Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was suspended for an after-game punch, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for a headbutt, and Montez Sweat got a PED ban.
Conspicuously absent from this wave of suspensions, at the time of this writing, was Minkah Fitzpatrick. We mention this because Fitzpatrick committed two consecutive flagrant penalties against KC Concepcion Jr. on the same drive in Week 5. First, he ripped Concepcion’s helmet off with a facemask, then he knocked the receiver out of the game with a violent head shot.
Perhaps Fitzpatrick’s “intent” wasn't as obvious as Jackson's or Greenlaw’s, or perhaps the delay in punishment reflects on-field vs. off-field conduct. However, Fitzpatrick’s actions changed Cleveland’s game plan and opportunities. Worse, only Fitzpatrick’s actions impacted the game and injured a player. Thus, his lack of punishment amid a wave of suspensions was noteworthy.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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IDP Scoring System for Rankings
6 points per Defensive Touchdown
4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3 points per Sack
2 points per PD, FR, Safety
1 point per Solo Tackle
0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|Jaguars
|2
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|3
|Abdul Carter
|Giants
|Saints
|4
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|Colts
|5
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|6
|Byron Young
|Rams
|Cardinals
|7
|Nick Bosa (Q)
|49ers
|Commanders
|8
|Chase Young
|Saints
|Giants
|9
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|Raiders
|10
|David Bailey
|Jets
|Patriots
|11
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|12
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|Bills
|13
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|Titans
|14
|Mason Graham (Q)
|Browns
|Ravens
|15
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|16
|Elijah Ponder
|Patriots
|Jets
|17
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|Jaguars
|18
|Austin Booker
|Bears
|Falcons
|19
|Trey Hendrickson (Q)
|Ravens
|Browns
|20
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|21
|Jonathan Greenard (Q)
|Eagles
|Panthers
|22
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Cowboys
|Packers
|23
|Malcolm Koonce
|Raiders
|Bills
|24
|Leonard Williams (Q)
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|25
|Cameron Thomas
|Falcons
|Bears
|26
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|Panthers
|27
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|28
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|Cowboys
|29
|Bradley Chubb
|Bills
|Raiders
|30
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Texans
|31
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|32
|Jared Verse
|Browns
|Ravens
|33
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|Texans
|34
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|35
|Odafe Oweh
|Commanders
|49ers
|36
|Ed Oliver (Q)
|Bills
|Raiders
|37
|Rashan Gary
|Cowboys
|Packers
|38
|Jaelan Phillips (Q)
|Panthers
|Eagles
|39
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|Packers
|40
|Deone Walker
|Bills
|Raiders
|41
|Princely Umanmielen
|Panthers
|Eagles
|42
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|43
|Malcolm Roach
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|44
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|Panthers
|45
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|46
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|Titans
|47
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|Rams
|48
|Za’Darius Smith (Q)
|Falcons
|Bears
|49
|Gabe Jacas
|Patriots
|Jets
|50
|Gracen Halton
|49ers
|Commanders
DL Riser of the Week
Abdul Carter, New York Giants
We have pushed Carter on you for nearly two years because his advanced pass-rush metrics are elite, and his college film was even better than Micah Parsons’. However, Carter has yet to break out for fantasy, and that’s dropped him off many rosters … but that could finally come this weekend.
Carter currently ranks first among all defenders in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric, logging a win on a whopping 36% of his pass-rush sets. Better yet, he faces a Saints offense that ranks 26th in Pass Block Win Rate this year while surrendering a whopping 49 quarterback pressures off the edge in just five games.
Adding insult to injury, Carter takes approximately 59% of his snaps over the right tackle, meaning he should face Taliese Fuaga frequently. Fuaga has surrendered 21 pressures and four sacks this season while grading as the NFL’s 12th-worst pass-blocker amongst linemen with at least 250 pass-block snaps.
As if that weren’t enough, New Orleans is averaging the second-most pass attempts per game this season. Meaning there should be plenty of volume and opportunities for Carter to translate his elite metrics into production against an underperforming offensive line.
DL Fade of the Week
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Crosby was a contender for DL1 all offseason and the third-highest-scoring defensive lineman in 2025 in both points per game and total points. However, we may have ignored some obvious red flags, particularly around his health and fit in Las Vegas’ 3-4 base scheme.
As of this writing, Crosby is the most rostered DL in fantasy. Conversely, he ranks 59th at his position in points per game and 52nd in total points. Worse, he faces a Bills offense that averages the fourth-fewest pass attempts in the NFL and the ninth-fewest sacks.
While Crosby's advanced metrics suggest he will rebound and isn't droppable in any IDP league, his matchup and recent production suggest you may want to bench him for a better streamer if you have a close matchup this week.
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|Commanders
|2
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|Bills
|3
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|Saints
|4
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|Eagles
|5
|Zack Baun (Q)
|Eagles
|Panthers
|6
|Carson Schwesinger (Q)
|Browns
|Ravens
|7
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|Browns
|8
|Josiah Trotter (Q)
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|9
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|10
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|11
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|12
|Jihaad Campbell
|Eagles
|Panthers
|13
|Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|49ers
|14
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|Texans
|15
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Giants
|Saints
|16
|Nate Landman (Q)
|Rams
|Cardinals
|17
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|Titans
|Colts
|18
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|19
|DeMarvion Overshown (Q)
|Cowboys
|Packers
|20
|Azeez Al-Shaair (Q)
|Texans
|Jaguars
|21
|Bobby Okereke
|Panthers
|Eagles
|22
|Jake Hansen
|Texans
|Jaguars
|23
|Drake Thomas (Q)
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|24
|Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q)
|Colts
|Titans
|25
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|Patriots
|26
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|Patriots
|27
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|28
|Ventrell Miller
|Jaguars
|Texans
|29
|Robert Spillane
|Patriots
|Jets
|30
|Pete Werner (Q)
|Saints
|Giants
|31
|Quincy Williams
|Browns
|Ravens
|32
|Terrel Bernard (Q)
|Bills
|Raiders
|33
|Cedric Gray (Q)
|Titans
|Colts
|34
|Kaden Elliss (Q)
|Saints
|Giants
|35
|Divine Deablo
|Falcons
|Bears
|36
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|Bills
|37
|Jack Gibbens
|Cardinals
|Rams
|38
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|Rams
|39
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|40
|Zaire Franklin
|Packers
|Cowboys
|41
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|49ers
|42
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|Browns
|43
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|Raiders
|44
|Dee Winters
|Cowboys
|Packers
|45
|Devin Bush
|Bears
|Falcons
|46
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|47
|Christian Elliss
|Patriots
|Jets
|48
|Jaishawn Barham
|Cowboys
|Packers
|49
|Justin Strnad
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|50
|Alex Anzalone
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
LB Riser of the Week
Divine Deablo, Atlanta Falcons
Deablo is hardly a “must-start” in shallow and traditional IDP leagues, ranking as a low-end LB3 even on a good week. However, his matchup this week is stronger than it looks on paper, and that moves him up more than a dozen spots in our rankings. That jump makes him a significant riser with four teams on bye.
The Bears currently lead the NFL in rush attempts per game, a title they’ve held with and without Caleb Williams under center. Atlanta doesn’t project to blow Chicago out, either, so Ben Johnson can keep leaning on the run instead of his elite receiving weapons. That makes for a strong game script for Deablo.
Remember, Deablo faced the third-most run-heavy offense in the NFL last week and registered his best fantasy performance of the season. He could set another personal milestone in this strong matchup.
LB Fade of the Week
Dee Winters, Dallas Cowboys
In an admittedly small sample size together (one game), Dee Winters saw his lowest snap share of the season, and he played in the slot more with DeMarvion Overshown on the field. While that is far from a guaranteed formula, it is worth noting that Overshown hopes to return this week and could change Winters’ role if he does.
More significantly, the Cowboys-Packers script is projected to be pass-heavy. In fact, Green Bay and Dallas are the two most pass-heavy offenses in the NFL. Worse, the Packers are averaging the fewest rush attempts in the league, and Dallas is right behind them.
With this game script skewing toward the secondaries and away from the linebackers, it is tough to trust any linebacker in this game. This is especially true for Winters, since we still don't know how Overshown will affect his role long term.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Nick Emmanwori
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|2
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|Cardinals
|3
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|Cowboys
|4
|Amik Robertson
|Commanders
|49ers
|5
|Kyle Hamilton (Q)
|Ravens
|Browns
|6
|Mansoor Delane
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|7
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|Packers
|8
|Cooper DeJean (Q)
|Eagles
|Panthers
|9
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|Rams
|10
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|11
|Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|Falcons
|12
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|Bears
|13
|Nick Cross (Q)
|Commanders
|49ers
|14
|Jevon Holland
|Giants
|Saints
|15
|Derwin James Jr. (Q)
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|16
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|Jaguars
|17
|Julian Love (Q)
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|18
|Andrew Wingard (Q)
|Cardinals
|Rams
|19
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|Bills
|20
|Keisean Nixon (Q)
|Packers
|Cowboys
|21
|Chamarri Conner (Q)
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|22
|Trent McDuffie
|Rams
|Cardinals
|23
|Riley Moss (Q)
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|24
|Reed Blankenship
|Texans
|Jaguars
|25
|Jalen Pitre (Q)
|Texans
|Jaguars
|26
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|27
|Cole Bishop (Q)
|Bills
|Raiders
|28
|Malaki Starks (Q)
|Ravens
|Browns
|29
|Kam Curl
|Rams
|Cardinals
|30
|Kevin Winston Jr. (Q)
|Titans
|Colts
|31
|C.J. Henderson
|Falcons
|Bears
|32
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|33
|Marlon Humphrey (Q)
|Ravens
|Browns
|34
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|Giants
|35
|Amani Hooker (Q)
|Titans
|Colts
|36
|Dane Belton
|Jets
|Patriots
|37
|Jaquan Brisker
|Steelers
|Buccaneers
|38
|Hezekiah Masses
|Raiders
|Bills
|39
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|Bears
|40
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|Patriots
|41
|L’Jarius Sneed
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|42
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|Cowboys
|43
|Travis Hunter
|Jaguars
|Texans
|44
|Rasul Douglas
|Commanders
|49ers
|45
|Treydan Stukes (Q)
|Raiders
|Bills
|46
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|Jets
|47
|Christian Benford (Q)
|Bills
|Raiders
|48
|Jacob Parrish
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|49
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|50
|Renardo Green
|49ers
|Commanders
DB Riser of the Week
Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs
As we noted in our IDP Waivers column, Delane leads all defensive backs in fantasy points per snap this season. The LSU product is the 60th-most-rostered DB in fantasy and the 55th-most-started. Yet, he is producing heavily in a defensive scheme that routinely produces fantasy-friendly corners (Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, etc.).
Justin Herbert also has the highest turnover-worthy play rate of any starting quarterback this season. That only adds to Delane's potential upside this week.
DB Fade of the Week
Tyson Campbell, Cleveland Browns
Campbell is a pure outside corner facing Zay Flowers this week, a seemingly high-volume matchup given Flowers’ role this season. That may be why Campbell is the 25th-most-started and 24th-most-rostered DB as of this writing, despite being 75th at his position in scoring.
Unfortunately, Campbell’s slow start is not the only reason to fade him this week. The Ravens average the third-fewest pass attempts per game this season. Worse, Campbell takes 89.4% of his snaps at the right boundary, while Flowers takes just 24.6% of his snaps out there.
Given that Cleveland and Baltimore are two of the NFL's most run-heavy offenses and Baltimore’s top receiver rarely plays where Campbell always lines up, this could be a poor matchup for a heavily used defender.
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