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Week 6 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Raiders Defense - Fantasy Football DST, Maxx Crosby IDP, Defense Rankings

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

Suspensions have been the name of the game this week, with the NFL handing down multiple swift, well-deserved suspensions to kick off the league’s business week. Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was suspended for an after-game punch, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended for a headbutt, and Montez Sweat got a PED ban.

Conspicuously absent from this wave of suspensions, at the time of this writing, was Minkah Fitzpatrick. We mention this because Fitzpatrick committed two consecutive flagrant penalties against KC Concepcion Jr. on the same drive in Week 5. First, he ripped Concepcion’s helmet off with a facemask, then he knocked the receiver out of the game with a violent head shot.

Perhaps Fitzpatrick’s “intent” wasn't as obvious as Jackson's or Greenlaw’s, or perhaps the delay in punishment reflects on-field vs. off-field conduct. However, Fitzpatrick’s actions changed Cleveland’s game plan and opportunities. Worse, only Fitzpatrick’s actions impacted the game and injured a player. Thus, his lack of punishment amid a wave of suspensions was noteworthy.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Jaguars
2 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Chiefs
3 Abdul Carter Giants Saints
4 Jeffery Simmons Titans Colts
5 T.J. Watt Steelers Buccaneers
6 Byron Young Rams Cardinals
7 Nick Bosa (Q) 49ers Commanders
8 Chase Young Saints Giants
9 Greg Rousseau Bills Raiders
10 David Bailey Jets Patriots
11 Nik Bonitto Broncos Seahawks
12 Maxx Crosby Raiders Bills
13 DeForest Buckner Colts Titans
14 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Ravens
15 Khalil Mack Chargers Chiefs
16 Elijah Ponder Patriots Jets
17 Danielle Hunter Texans Jaguars
18 Austin Booker Bears Falcons
19 Trey Hendrickson (Q) Ravens Browns
20 Alex Highsmith Steelers Buccaneers
21 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Panthers
22 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Packers
23 Malcolm Koonce Raiders Bills
24 Leonard Williams (Q) Seahawks Broncos
25 Cameron Thomas Falcons Bears
26 Jalen Carter Eagles Panthers
27 Cameron Heyward Steelers Buccaneers
28 Lukas Van Ness Packers Cowboys
29 Bradley Chubb Bills Raiders
30 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Texans
31 George Karlaftis Chiefs Chargers
32 Jared Verse Browns Ravens
33 Travon Walker Jaguars Texans
34 Zach Allen Broncos Seahawks
35 Odafe Oweh Commanders 49ers
36 Ed Oliver (Q) Bills Raiders
37 Rashan Gary Cowboys Packers
38 Jaelan Phillips (Q) Panthers Eagles
39 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Packers
40 Deone Walker Bills Raiders
41 Princely Umanmielen Panthers Eagles
42 Nick Herbig Steelers Buccaneers
43 Malcolm Roach Broncos Seahawks
44 Jordan Davis Eagles Panthers
45 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks Broncos
46 Laiatu Latu Colts Titans
47 Zaven Collins Cardinals Rams
48 Za’Darius Smith (Q) Falcons Bears
49 Gabe Jacas Patriots Jets
50 Gracen Halton 49ers Commanders

 

DL Riser of the Week

Abdul Carter, New York Giants

We have pushed Carter on you for nearly two years because his advanced pass-rush metrics are elite, and his college film was even better than Micah Parsons’. However, Carter has yet to break out for fantasy, and that’s dropped him off many rosters … but that could finally come this weekend.

Carter currently ranks first among all defenders in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric, logging a win on a whopping 36% of his pass-rush sets. Better yet, he faces a Saints offense that ranks 26th in Pass Block Win Rate this year while surrendering a whopping 49 quarterback pressures off the edge in just five games.

Adding insult to injury, Carter takes approximately 59% of his snaps over the right tackle, meaning he should face Taliese Fuaga frequently. Fuaga has surrendered 21 pressures and four sacks this season while grading as the NFL’s 12th-worst pass-blocker amongst linemen with at least 250 pass-block snaps.

As if that weren’t enough, New Orleans is averaging the second-most pass attempts per game this season. Meaning there should be plenty of volume and opportunities for Carter to translate his elite metrics into production against an underperforming offensive line.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby was a contender for DL1 all offseason and the third-highest-scoring defensive lineman in 2025 in both points per game and total points. However, we may have ignored some obvious red flags, particularly around his health and fit in Las Vegas’ 3-4 base scheme.

As of this writing, Crosby is the most rostered DL in fantasy. Conversely, he ranks 59th at his position in points per game and 52nd in total points. Worse, he faces a Bills offense that averages the fourth-fewest pass attempts in the NFL and the ninth-fewest sacks.

While Crosby's advanced metrics suggest he will rebound and isn't droppable in any IDP league, his matchup and recent production suggest you may want to bench him for a better streamer if you have a close matchup this week.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Fred Warner 49ers Commanders
2 Nakobe Dean Raiders Bills
3 Arvell Reese Giants Saints
4 Devin Lloyd Panthers Eagles
5 Zack Baun (Q) Eagles Panthers
6 Carson Schwesinger (Q) Browns Ravens
7 Roquan Smith Ravens Browns
8 Josiah Trotter (Q) Buccaneers Steelers
9 Alex Singleton Broncos Seahawks
10 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Broncos
11 Nick Bolton Chiefs Chargers
12 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Panthers
13 Sonny Styles Commanders 49ers
14 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Texans
15 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Saints
16 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Cardinals
17 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Colts
18 Payton Wilson Steelers Buccaneers
19 DeMarvion Overshown (Q) Cowboys Packers
20 Azeez Al-Shaair (Q) Texans Jaguars
21 Bobby Okereke Panthers Eagles
22 Jake Hansen Texans Jaguars
23 Drake Thomas (Q) Seahawks Broncos
24 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Titans
25 Demario Davis Jets Patriots
26 Jamien Sherwood Jets Patriots
27 Daiyan Henley Chargers Chiefs
28 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Texans
29 Robert Spillane Patriots Jets
30 Pete Werner (Q) Saints Giants
31 Quincy Williams Browns Ravens
32 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Raiders
33 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Colts
34 Kaden Elliss (Q) Saints Giants
35 Divine Deablo Falcons Bears
36 Quay Walker Raiders Bills
37 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Rams
38 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Rams
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Buccaneers
40 Zaire Franklin Packers Cowboys
41 Frankie Luvu Commanders 49ers
42 Trenton Simpson Ravens Browns
43 Dorian Williams Bills Raiders
44 Dee Winters Cowboys Packers
45 Devin Bush Bears Falcons
46 Drue Tranquill Chiefs Chargers
47 Christian Elliss Patriots Jets
48 Jaishawn Barham Cowboys Packers
49 Justin Strnad Broncos Seahawks
50 Alex Anzalone Buccaneers Steelers

 

LB Riser of the Week

Divine Deablo, Atlanta Falcons

Deablo is hardly a “must-start” in shallow and traditional IDP leagues, ranking as a low-end LB3 even on a good week. However, his matchup this week is stronger than it looks on paper, and that moves him up more than a dozen spots in our rankings. That jump makes him a significant riser with four teams on bye.

The Bears currently lead the NFL in rush attempts per game, a title they’ve held with and without Caleb Williams under center. Atlanta doesn’t project to blow Chicago out, either, so Ben Johnson can keep leaning on the run instead of his elite receiving weapons. That makes for a strong game script for Deablo.

Remember, Deablo faced the third-most run-heavy offense in the NFL last week and registered his best fantasy performance of the season. He could set another personal milestone in this strong matchup.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Dee Winters, Dallas Cowboys

In an admittedly small sample size together (one game), Dee Winters saw his lowest snap share of the season, and he played in the slot more with DeMarvion Overshown on the field. While that is far from a guaranteed formula, it is worth noting that Overshown hopes to return this week and could change Winters’ role if he does.

More significantly, the Cowboys-Packers script is projected to be pass-heavy. In fact, Green Bay and Dallas are the two most pass-heavy offenses in the NFL. Worse, the Packers are averaging the fewest rush attempts in the league, and Dallas is right behind them.

With this game script skewing toward the secondaries and away from the linebackers, it is tough to trust any linebacker in this game. This is especially true for Winters, since we still don't know how Overshown will affect his role long term.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks Broncos
2 Quentin Lake Rams Cardinals
3 Evan Williams Packers Cowboys
4 Amik Robertson Commanders 49ers
5 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Browns
6 Mansoor Delane Chiefs Chargers
7 Caleb Downs Cowboys Packers
8 Cooper DeJean (Q) Eagles Panthers
9 Budda Baker Cardinals Rams
10 Brandon Jones Broncos Seahawks
11 Dillon Thieneman Bears Falcons
12 Xavier Watts Falcons Bears
13 Nick Cross (Q) Commanders 49ers
14 Jevon Holland Giants Saints
15 Derwin James Jr. (Q) Chargers Chiefs
16 Kamari Lassiter Texans Jaguars
17 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks Broncos
18 Andrew Wingard (Q) Cardinals Rams
19 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Bills
20 Keisean Nixon (Q) Packers Cowboys
21 Chamarri Conner (Q) Chiefs Chargers
22 Trent McDuffie Rams Cardinals
23 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Seahawks
24 Reed Blankenship Texans Jaguars
25 Jalen Pitre (Q) Texans Jaguars
26 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Broncos
27 Cole Bishop (Q) Bills Raiders
28 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Browns
29 Kam Curl Rams Cardinals
30 Kevin Winston Jr. (Q) Titans Colts
31 C.J. Henderson Falcons Bears
32 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Steelers
33 Marlon Humphrey (Q) Ravens Browns
34 Jonas Sanker Saints Giants
35 Amani Hooker (Q) Titans Colts
36 Dane Belton Jets Patriots
37 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Buccaneers
38 Hezekiah Masses Raiders Bills
39 Jessie Bates III Falcons Bears
40 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Patriots
41 L’Jarius Sneed Chiefs Chargers
42 Xavier McKinney Packers Cowboys
43 Travis Hunter Jaguars Texans
44 Rasul Douglas Commanders 49ers
45 Treydan Stukes (Q) Raiders Bills
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Jets
47 Christian Benford (Q) Bills Raiders
48 Jacob Parrish Buccaneers Steelers
49 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Steelers
50 Renardo Green 49ers Commanders

 

DB Riser of the Week

Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

As we noted in our IDP Waivers column, Delane leads all defensive backs in fantasy points per snap this season. The LSU product is the 60th-most-rostered DB in fantasy and the 55th-most-started. Yet, he is producing heavily in a defensive scheme that routinely produces fantasy-friendly corners (Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, etc.).

Justin Herbert also has the highest turnover-worthy play rate of any starting quarterback this season. That only adds to Delane's potential upside this week.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Tyson Campbell, Cleveland Browns

Campbell is a pure outside corner facing Zay Flowers this week, a seemingly high-volume matchup given Flowers’ role this season. That may be why Campbell is the 25th-most-started and 24th-most-rostered DB as of this writing, despite being 75th at his position in scoring.

Unfortunately, Campbell’s slow start is not the only reason to fade him this week. The Ravens average the third-fewest pass attempts per game this season. Worse, Campbell takes 89.4% of his snaps at the right boundary, while Flowers takes just 24.6% of his snaps out there.

Given that Cleveland and Baltimore are two of the NFL's most run-heavy offenses and Baltimore’s top receiver rarely plays where Campbell always lines up, this could be a poor matchup for a heavily used defender.

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