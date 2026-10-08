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Week 5 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Nick Emmanwori - IDP Rankings, Seattle Seahawks DST Defense Streamers

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
DL Riser of the Week
DL Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
LB Riser of the Week
LB Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
DB Riser of the Week
DB Fade of the Week
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

Lane Johnson's retirement was sudden, as the sterling left tackle retires with the second-best pass-block win rate in the NFL this year. In fact, Johnson’s refusal to allow sacks or pressures (zero sacks and two pressures this year) is why Byron Young was a fade for us last week, prior to the news that Johnson would miss.

When Johnson mysteriously went inactive this past weekend, it was a red flag for a player who has been reliable and dominant for over a decade. His presence, or lack thereof, was enough to swing Young from a concerning play to a three-sack monster in Week 4. In fact, Young’s explosion became predictable once we knew Johnson would be gone.

All of this is to say that Johnson has been a Hall of Fame-caliber blocker for most of his career and the Eagles will miss him badly. There are few real difference-makers at offensive tackle, and the NFL lost one of them. His exit is bad for Philly, though we hope it is good for him, and it is a big reason IDP managers can upgrade edge-rushers facing the Eagles moving forward.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Dallas Turner Vikings Saints
2 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Saints
3 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Titans
4 T.J. Watt Steelers Colts
5 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Cardinals
6 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Broncos
7 Greg Rousseau Bills Rams
8 Jeffery Simmons Titans Texans
9 Maxx Crosby Raiders Patriots
10 Byron Young Rams Bills
11 Nik Bonitto Broncos Chargers
12 Chase Young Saints Vikings
13 David Bailey Jets Browns
14 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Jets
15 Khalil Mack Chargers Broncos
16 DeForest Buckner Colts Steelers
17 Lukas Van Ness Packers Bears
18 Danielle Hunter Texans Titans
19 Abdul Carter Giants Commanders
20 Alex Highsmith Steelers Colts
21 Jared Verse Browns Jets
22 Malcolm Koonce Raiders Patriots
23 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Jaguars
24 Leonard Williams (Q) Seahawks 49ers
25 Bradley Chubb Bills Rams
26 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Buccaneers
27 Cameron Heyward Steelers Colts
28 Travon Walker Jaguars Eagles
29 Montez Sweat Bears Packers
30 Trey Hendrickson (Q) Ravens Falcons
31 Zach Allen Broncos Chargers
32 Elijah Ponder Patriots Raiders
33 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Eagles
34 Odafe Oweh Commanders Giants
35 Deone Walker Bills Rams
36 Ed Oliver (Q) Bills Rams
37 Cameron Thomas Falcons Ravens
38 Kingsley Enagbare (Q) Jets Browns
39 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Buccaneers
40 Rashan Gary Cowboys Buccaneers
41 Za’Darius Smith (Q) Falcons Ravens
42 Nick Herbig Steelers Colts
43 Jalen Carter Eagles Jaguars
44 Jordan Davis Eagles Jaguars
45 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks 49ers
46 Laiatu Latu Colts Steelers
47 Zaven Collins Cardinals Lions
48 Jalyx Hunt Eagles Jaguars
49 Gabe Jacas Patriots Raiders
50 Malcolm Roach Broncos Chargers

 

DL Riser of the Week

Cameron Thomas, Atlanta Falcons

Thomas is an underrated IDP weapon this year, available in 99.8% of leagues despite sitting at DL38 in total standard IDP scoring. Even better, the advanced metrics love Thomas. He ranks sixth in overall pass rush grade, 15th in pass rush win rate, is tied for third in quarterback hits, and is eighth in quarterback pressures.

Better yet, Thomas faces a Ravens offense allowing the third-most quarterback pressures per game, with 16 pressures allowed off the edge in four games. Those pressures will translate into sacks far more often if Lamar Jackson is out this week, which reports indicate is a likelihood.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Seattle Seahawks Pass-Rushers

The 49ers have allowed zero sacks in four games, despite facing pass-rushers such as Myles Garrett, Byron Young, and Nik Bonitto. Worse, San Francisco’s offensive line ranks second-best in pressures allowed and pass-block win rate. These metrics are obviously aided by easy matchups with Arizona and Miami, but they are still impressive.

While this sackless streak for Brock Purdy and company is bound to end, perhaps as early as this week, trusting any Seahawks pass-rusher against these metrics is tough. We are fading all of Seattle’s pass-rushing experts against San Francisco, though players like Leonard Williams retain value due to their impact on the run game.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Fred Warner 49ers Seahawks
2 Arvell Reese Giants Commanders
3 Nakobe Dean Raiders Patriots
4 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Bengals
5 Zack Baun (Q) Eagles Jaguars
6 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Jaguars
7 Roquan Smith Ravens Falcons
8 Jack Campbell Lions Cardinals
9 Alex Singleton Broncos Chargers
10 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Bengals
11 Josiah Trotter (Q) Buccaneers Cowboys
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Saints
13 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks 49ers
14 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Eagles
15 Carson Schwesinger Browns Jets
16 Sonny Styles Commanders Giants
17 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Texans
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Bills
19 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Commanders
20 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Dolphins
21 Payton Wilson Steelers Colts
22 Azeez Al-Shaair (Q) Texans Titans
23 Derrick Barnes Lions Cardinals
24 Drake Thomas Seahawks 49ers
25 Demario Davis Jets Browns
26 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Steelers
27 Daiyan Henley Chargers Broncos
28 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Eagles
29 Robert Spillane Patriots Raiders
30 Quay Walker Raiders Patriots
31 Jamien Sherwood Jets Browns
32 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Rams
33 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Texans
34 Kaden Elliss (Q) Saints Vikings
35 Trenton Simpson Ravens Falcons
36 Barrett Carter Bengals Dolphins
37 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Lions
38 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Lions
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Colts
40 Zaire Franklin Packers Bears
41 Dre Greenlaw (Q) 49ers Seahawks
42 Frankie Luvu (Q) Commanders Giants
43 Isaiah McDuffie Packers Bears
44 Omar Speights Rams Bills
45 Eric Wilson Vikings Saints
46 Dorian Williams Bills Rams
47 Devin Bush Bears Packers
48 Pete Werner (Q) Saints Vikings
49 Divine Deablo Falcons Ravens
50 T.J. Edwards Bears Packers

 

LB Riser of the Week

Arvell Reese, New York Giants

Reese is our Riser of the Week for the second week in a row. While it may seem lazy, his ascent has been meteoric, and it merits recognition in this space. He started the year as a high-upside LB3 and rose into our “trusted LB2” category last week, earning him this title for Week 3. He earns the title again because he very well may be our LB1 overall.

While we knew Reese had immense upside coming out of Ohio State, we thought his true value was as an edge-rusher. However, the Giants still view the former Buckeye as their primary interior leader, even with Brian Burns out, and that instinct seems correct. The rookie is playing 100% of the snaps with stellar tape as a run defender and in coverage.

Reese is the front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year in what is shaping up to be a strong defensive class, with Mansoor Delane, Jacob Rodriguez, and David Bailey also putting together strong starts. In fact, Reese’s film is so strong that it merits trading a solid haul for him in dynasty leagues before he breaks out any further.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans

Gray makes his second appearance as our Fade of the Week, in part because he is one of the biggest fallers from our preseason rankings.

After finishing 2025 as LB5 overall in standard IDP scoring points per game, the entire IDP community expected the young North Carolina product to keep ascending. Those expectations have not come close to being met, as Gray has failed to crack 50% of the defensive snaps in three games started.

As we have noted in the past, we often see players get brought back slowly from serious knee injuries or other issues that can lead to nagging injuries. However, we rarely see players clear concussion protocol and still be “babied” back to form. This suggests Gray is either not a fit for Robert Saleh’s scheme, or he has fallen out of favor.

Whatever the reason for his fantasy decline, Gray is not earning the snaps or opportunities needed for him to be trusted in fantasy. While there is hope that game script or locker room politics will swing back in his favor, it is difficult to trust that will happen in Week 5 against a Texans offense that is throwing the ball surprisingly well.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks 49ers
2 Quentin Lake Rams Bills
3 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Falcons
4 Evan Williams Packers Bears
5 Caleb Downs Cowboys Buccaneers
6 Cooper DeJean (Q) Eagles Jaguars
7 Amik Robertson Commanders Giants
8 Jordan Battle Bengals Dolphins
9 Kamari Lassiter Texans Titans
10 Dillon Thieneman Bears Eagles
11 Derwin James Jr. (Q) Chargers Broncos
12 Xavier Watts Falcons Ravens
13 Nick Cross (Q) Commanders Giants
14 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Texans
15 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos Chargers
16 Chuck Clark Lions Cardinals
17 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks 49ers
18 Andrew Wingard (Q) Cardinals Lions
19 Budda Baker Cardinals Lions
20 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Patriots
21 Hezekiah Masses Raiders Patriots
22 Trent McDuffie Rams Bills
23 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Falcons
24 Brandon Jones Broncos Chargers
25 Jalen Pitre Texans Titans
26 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks 49ers
27 Cole Bishop (Q) Bills Rams
28 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Chargers
29 Keisean Nixon Packers Bears
30 Jevon Holland (Q) Giants Commanders
31 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Cowboys
32 Josh Metellus Vikings Saints
33 Marlon Humphrey (Q) Ravens Falcons
34 Kam Curl Rams Bills
35 Amani Hooker Titans Texans
36 Treydan Stukes (Q) Raiders Patriots
37 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Colts
38 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Cowboys
39 Dane Belton Jets Browns
40 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Browns
41 Jonas Sanker Saints Vikings
42 Dax Hill Bengals Dolphins
43 C.J. Henderson Falcons Ravens
44 Travis Hunter Jaguars Eagles
45 Reed Blankenship Texans Titans
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Raiders
47 Christian Benford (Q) Bills Rams
48 DaRon Bland Cowboys Buccaneers
49 Renardo Green 49ers Seahawks
50 Jessie Bates III Falcons Ravens

 

DB Riser of the Week

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Branch is unlikely to play this week as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, which is why he is absent from this week’s rankings. However, HC Dan Campbell reported that Branch is “close” to returning, and he may even practice this week. That is great news for the Lions’ leaky secondary and fantasy managers.

When healthy, Branch is a trustworthy DB1 in almost any IDP format. While we should manage expectations early in his return, as most players do not recover as fully from an Achilles as George Kittle has this year, it is hard not to consider Branch an immediate DB2.

If he is available on your waivers, the Alabama product is worth stashing before his official return.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Jevon Holland, New York Giants

Holland is the DB2 overall in standard IDP scoring this year, scoring seven or more points in three of four contests. His reliability and talent keep him in the DB3 discussion for us this week, too, but his matchup is less than ideal.

41.4% of Holland’s fantasy production has come from his three interceptions, and 46% of his points have come off ill-advised throws. In other words, nearly half of his fantasy value comes from making plays on balls in the air. Unfortunately, Washington doesn't mesh with that skill set.

The Commanders are reportedly set to start Jayden Daniels in Week 5, which is bad news for Holland.

Daniels had zero turnover-worthy plays in his first two games this season before going down with injury. Worse, Daniels had the lowest turnover-worthy play rate as a rookie, and he was eighth best in that category last year. For his career, across 1,042 career dropbacks, Daniels has committed just 20 turnover-worthy plays at a rate of 1.9%.

Considering how much of Holland’s production has come from turnover-related plays this year, it is concerning that he is facing a quarterback with the lowest turnover-worthy rate of any passer over the past three years. Holland is producing enough to trust him as a DB3, but nothing more.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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