Matt Roy Unavailable Against Penguins
Oct 7, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss Wednesday's tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He sustained a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and hasn't practiced since. Roy remains day-to-day. His first opportunity to return will be on Friday against the New York Rangers. Dylan McIlrath will take Roy's spot in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value. Timothy Liljegren will move to the first defensive pairing, though he isn't a great fantasy option either due to his lack of power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
More Recent News
Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ETThe Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney. Hallander has struggled to make an impact in the NHL but opened the 2026-27 season with his first career three-point game. However, he averaged only 10:17 of ice time and clearly wasn't part of Pittsburgh's long-term plans. In Edmonton, Hallander could receive a larger role, which would boost his fantasy stock. With the deal, the Penguins are adding defensive depth. Stastney has landed on his third team in four years, and it's unclear whether he will have a regular role in Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Drew Helleson Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:47 PM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) could be available during the team's upcoming road trip, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He will miss a third consecutive game on Wednesday against Edmonton. After that matchup, the Ducks will take a short two-game road trip, and head coach Joel Quenneville believes Helleson could be available for the second game on Sunday against Calgary. Until then, Noah Warren will likely continue playing. In his first two career appearances, Warren has recorded one assist, two SOG, and three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Jason Dickinson Cleared for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) has been officially cleared for Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. He has missed the first few games of the season due to a nagging foot issue. Dickinson will enter the lineup as the second-line center, linking up with Kasperi Kapanen and Trent Frederic. Offensively, Dickinson will have a larger role as usual, and he is also expected to make a big difference on the defensive end as a member of the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Zachary L'Heureux Available for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:33 PM ETColorado Avalanche left wing Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. L'Heureux sat out the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury. On Wednesday night, he will join Nicholas Roy and Parker Kelly on the fourth line. L'Heureux is unlikely to play a major role in the contest. In 2025-26, he registered five points (four goals, one assist), 32 SOG, and 64 hits in 25 games with the Nashville Predators. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Alexander Romanov Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and will likely miss the rest of the season. He has been officially ruled out for 6-8 months. Romanov injured his right knee in Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers. Unfortunately, this is Romanov's second major injury in as many years. Last season, he skated in just 15 games due to a shoulder injury. Romanov has worked on the second defensive pairing and the second penalty-killing unit. Scott Mayfield or Matt Kessel are the options to replace him in the league, but they are irrelevant in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Bryan Rust Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:08 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve and appears ready to make his season debut in Wednesday's matchup against Washington. Officially, he is a game-time decision. Rust will take Andrei Kuzmenko's (personal) spot on the roster. The Russian forward has been granted non-roster status following his father's death. Even with Rust on the shelf, the Penguins have scored 15 goals in their first three games of the season. Joining a hot offense could help Rust find his form quickly after his injury. He will start on the third line Wednesday night and skate with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Lindgren Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:59 AM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) logged only 3:57 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained an upper-body injury early in the game. Initially, Lindgren remained on the bench, but the team ruled him out for the rest of the game before the second period. Lindgren is pointless through four games this season but has averaged a block per game while posting a plus-three rating. His injury-related absence would give Josh Mahura or Ville Ottavainen a chance to play when the Kraken return to action on Friday against Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
Alexander Romanov Hurt in Battle of New York
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:49 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers and remains under evaluation, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Romanov left the game in the third period, logging 13:20 of ice time. The Russian blue-liner missed all but 15 games last season due to injury, so this is a concerning situation for the Islanders. Romanov is a tough defender and has recorded seven blocks and five hits in three games this season. The Islanders have Scott Mayfield and Matt Kessel as extra defensemen. One of them will jump into action on Thursday against Chicago if Romanov isn't ready to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Teuvo Teravainen to Miss Thursday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:41 AM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) won't suit up for Thursday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Teravainen sustained an undisclosed injury in Tuesday's win over St. Louis. According to Pope, the Finnish forward appeared to have been dealing with a knee injury, which isn't a good sign for the Blackhawks. Teravainen has contributed two assists in three appearances this season. Chicago is already without Connor Bedard (shoulder) and Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) up front, so several offensive players have taken on larger roles. Among Blackhawks forwards, Roman Kantserov had the second-most ice time on Tuesday, behind Patrick Kane, while Anton Frondell stood out with a goal and an assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
Victor Olofsson Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:33 AM ETVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken, but he was forced to leave the game in the third period with an upper-body injury. The Swedish forward exited the action after a blindside hit from Kraken forward Ben Meyers, who was assessed a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct. So far this season, Olofsson has been among Vegas' best players, scoring a team-high four goals and adding one assist in four games. Olofsson holds a middle-six role and has a spot on the second power-play unit, so the Golden Knights will be without an important piece if he misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Mikhail Sergachev Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 AM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a night of mixed emotions on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. With three assists, he played a key role in a 5-3 victory, but Sergachev didn't finish the game after taking a puck to the head. He was hit by a clearing attempt from teammate MacKenzie Weegar near the end of the second period and didn't come out for the third. Sergachev recorded his ninth three-point game with Utah, the fifth most among all defensemen since the 2024-25 season. He has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in four games this season, making Sergachev's availability vital for the Mammoth. If he's forced to spend time on the sidelines, Dmitri Simashev is expected to have a larger role, while Nick DeSimone is likely to be his replacement in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Brad Marchand Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:14 AM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand suffered an apparent knee injury in Tuesday's win over the L.A. Kings, George Richard of Florida Hockey Now reports. Playing in his second game of the season, Marchand was injured in the third period. He didn't put any weight on his left leg when he exited the ice. Florida has just lost Aleksander Barkov (lower body) for several weeks and might be without another key forward for a significant period. Sandis Vilmanis could have a larger role with Marchand out of the lineup, though he isn't an attractive fantasy piece.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:05 AM ETThe Philadelphia Flyers signed left wing Michael Bunting to a one-year, $1.2 million contract on Tuesday. The 31-year-old was left unsigned for a long time after a disappointing stint with the Dallas Stars. Bunting contributed only one goal and one assist in 13 regular-season outings with the Stars last term. He was a regular healthy scratch in the playoffs, playing in only one game. Bunting started last season with the Nashville Predators, earning 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 contests. The Flyers will be happy with his signing if Bunting can match that level of production in Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Marco Kasper Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (upper body) was labeled week-to-week on Tuesday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Kasper missed Sunday's loss to Winnipeg and was placed on Injured Reserve Tuesday morning. Mason Appleton (undisclosed) is also week-to-week, while J.T. Compher will miss Tuesday's clash against Ottawa. The injury bug has hit the Red Wings' forwards hard early in the season. At least the team is expected to have Dylan Larkin (upper body) available for the first time in 2026-27. The star forward could take on a heavy workload right away, given the injuries Detroit has suffered.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Mason Appleton Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:22 PM ETDetroit Red Wings right wing Mason Appleton (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. He will exit the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Ottawa, and it's unclear when Appleton will be ready to return. At minimum, he looks set to miss four games. With Appleton out, the Red Wings lose a big physical presence in the lineup. The 30-year-old has averaged three hits per game early this season. Detroit also won't have J.T. Compher (undisclosed) and Marco Kasper (upper body) on Tuesday, giving other forwards opportunities to step up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
J.T. Compher Won't Play Against Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:15 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. He's dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day. Compher's first chance to return will come on Friday against the Seattle Kraken. Fortunately for the Red Wings, Dylan Larkin (upper body) is poised to make his season debut against Ottawa. His presence will be a big boost for the offense. Meanwhile, players like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could see more ice time due to Detroit's injury situation.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Dylan Larkin Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) has been removed from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Larkin sat out the first two games of the campaign due to an upper-body injury. During Tuesday's morning skate, Larkin worked on a line with Lucas Raymond and right wing Viktor Arvidsson. He will also join the first power-play unit. The Red Wings face tough opposition on Tuesday, as Ottawa has allowed only three goals in two games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ivan Demidov Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:58 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov (lower body) will miss 2-4 weeks, the team announced before Tuesday's clash against Carolina. Just a couple of nights ago, Demidov picked up his first points of the season, but he now won't be able to contribute to his team's success for at least seven games. With Demidov out, Kirby Dach is expected to join the top six on Tuesday night. Dach has recorded one assist in two games this season. Montreal's frontline will also remain without Oliver Kapanen (lower body).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Montreal Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad to Remain Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:48 PM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) is expected to remain out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. On Sunday, Ekblad was a late scratch against Anaheim, and he isn't ready to return, with the Panthers making no changes to their lineup. Uvis Balinskis moved into the lineup over the weekend, but he isn't a great fantasy option. He logged only 14:40 of ice time in Saturday's overtime loss. Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling will carry a heavy workload on Florida's back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jameson Olive
Aleksander Barkov to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 4:41 PM ETFlorida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (lower body) will miss 6-8 weeks. The Panthers captain was injured on Oct. 1 against San Jose and faces another spell on the sidelines after missing the entire 2025-26 season. "He's scheduled to be out 6-8 weeks, non-surgical rehab, and that's our best window," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "Could be a little less, could be a little more, but we think 6-8 is the right rehab time." Barkov finished scoreless in the first two games of the season. His third appearance won't come until late November at the earliest. Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell are expected to see more ice time during Barkov's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com