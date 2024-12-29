X
Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football Week 17? Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones

2 weeks ago
Brock Purdy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. Who Should I Start Tool
2. Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some of the most common Week 17 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 17. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 17 Player Decisions. Today's focus in on specific players - Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 17.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 17 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 17 (2024)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 17 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 17 for Joe Flacco, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones:

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season
Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)
Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)
Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB
12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024
NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season

The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers of course. But even for […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]

J.K. Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL RBs: Wild Card Weekend Updates for J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Blake Corum

Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs on Wild Card Weekend, as of January 8. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Wild Card Weekend, including J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, and Blake Corum. As the NFL playoffs get underway and fantasy football continues, […]