When Is Tyreek Hill Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Tyreek Hill coming back? Will Tyreek Hill play again this season? Read about Tyreek Hill's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Tyreek Hill is still trying to make his NFL comeback, but there is no Week 6 game to prepare for and no team injury report to follow.
The 32-year-old wide receiver remains a free agent more than a year after suffering a serious left-knee injury with the Miami Dolphins.
A reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs has generated attention, and Hill's agent has spoken with teams about a contract. The latest update, however, puts some distance between those discussions and an actual return.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tyreek Hill Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Hill dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, during Miami's September 29, 2025, game against the New York Jets.
He underwent surgery the next day and has required extensive rehabilitation. The Dolphins released him in February, so his return depends on finding a team as well as regaining his football readiness.
The recovery has been unusually demanding. In a July workout video, Hill said he was still trying to restore power in his injured leg after two surgeries.
He could run and perform drills, but he didn't announce a return date. Those exercises demonstrated progress, not clearance to handle an NFL game.
10 months later… God is Good. 🐆
Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 22, 2026
Early October brought more encouraging talk about his next destination.
Kansas City had reportedly expressed interest after injuries affected its receiving corps, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce publicly welcomed the possibility of playing with Hill again.
Interest from former teammates is not a contract, though.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, described negotiations as fluid earlier this week, saying a deal could happen at any time if the parties found the right fit.
That assessment came before the conclusion of Hill's civil trial.
On October 14, Rosenhaus gave ESPN a more cautious update: nothing was imminent, and Hill was continuing his rehabilitation while hoping to join a club soon. That's the latest concrete guidance on the signing process.
There is no announced team, practice date or target game.
November has been discussed as a possible return window, but it is an estimate associated with Hill's camp rather than a medical clearance or an NFL commitment.
Even after signing, he would need to pass a club's medical evaluation, learn its playbook and establish how much of his previous explosiveness he can still use.
His situation also carries off-field uncertainty. On October 13, a Miami civil jury found Hill liable for two battery claims involving his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, and awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages.
Jurors found him not liable on eight other claims and did not award punitive damages.
The NFL has been reviewing the allegations under its personal-conduct policy. There has been no announced league suspension or final disciplinary decision.
The civil verdict does not automatically determine the outcome of that separate process, but it introduces another potential obstacle to Hill's availability.
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Outlook
Hill's past production explains why he remains on fantasy waiver-wire lists. He caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, then recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Before his 2025 injury, he managed 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in four appearances.
TUA DIME TO TYREEK. 42-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #NEvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G
NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Those numbers establish what Hill once provided, not what a return would look like after two surgeries at age 32.
His eventual team, quarterback, route participation and target share will matter much more than the familiarity of his name.
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings list Hill as an add in leagues with at least 12 teams. That is reasonable for managers with bench space to gamble on a late-season opportunity.
He is not an answer to an immediate bye-week problem, and whether your platform permits a free agent in an IR slot depends on its eligibility settings.
The next meaningful development is a signing. Until one happens, even November remains only a possibility, and Hill should be valued as a speculative stash rather than a receiver fantasy managers can plan to start.
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce:
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