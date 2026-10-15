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When Is Tyreek Hill Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Tyreek Hill - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Tyreek Hill coming back? Will Tyreek Hill play again this season? Read about Tyreek Hill's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Tyreek Hill Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tyreek Hill is still trying to make his NFL comeback, but there is no Week 6 game to prepare for and no team injury report to follow.

The 32-year-old wide receiver remains a free agent more than a year after suffering a serious left-knee injury with the Miami Dolphins.

A reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs has generated attention, and Hill's agent has spoken with teams about a contract. The latest update, however, puts some distance between those discussions and an actual return.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Tyreek Hill Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Hill dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, during Miami's September 29, 2025, game against the New York Jets.

He underwent surgery the next day and has required extensive rehabilitation. The Dolphins released him in February, so his return depends on finding a team as well as regaining his football readiness.

The recovery has been unusually demanding. In a July workout video, Hill said he was still trying to restore power in his injured leg after two surgeries.

He could run and perform drills, but he didn't announce a return date. Those exercises demonstrated progress, not clearance to handle an NFL game.

Early October brought more encouraging talk about his next destination.

Kansas City had reportedly expressed interest after injuries affected its receiving corps, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce publicly welcomed the possibility of playing with Hill again.

Interest from former teammates is not a contract, though.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, described negotiations as fluid earlier this week, saying a deal could happen at any time if the parties found the right fit.

That assessment came before the conclusion of Hill's civil trial.

On October 14, Rosenhaus gave ESPN a more cautious update: nothing was imminent, and Hill was continuing his rehabilitation while hoping to join a club soon. That's the latest concrete guidance on the signing process.

There is no announced team, practice date or target game.

November has been discussed as a possible return window, but it is an estimate associated with Hill's camp rather than a medical clearance or an NFL commitment.

Even after signing, he would need to pass a club's medical evaluation, learn its playbook and establish how much of his previous explosiveness he can still use.

His situation also carries off-field uncertainty. On October 13, a Miami civil jury found Hill liable for two battery claims involving his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, and awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages.

Jurors found him not liable on eight other claims and did not award punitive damages.

The NFL has been reviewing the allegations under its personal-conduct policy. There has been no announced league suspension or final disciplinary decision.

The civil verdict does not automatically determine the outcome of that separate process, but it introduces another potential obstacle to Hill's availability.

 

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Outlook

Hill's past production explains why he remains on fantasy waiver-wire lists. He caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, then recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Before his 2025 injury, he managed 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in four appearances.

Those numbers establish what Hill once provided, not what a return would look like after two surgeries at age 32.

His eventual team, quarterback, route participation and target share will matter much more than the familiarity of his name.

RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings list Hill as an add in leagues with at least 12 teams. That is reasonable for managers with bench space to gamble on a late-season opportunity.

He is not an answer to an immediate bye-week problem, and whether your platform permits a free agent in an IR slot depends on its eligibility settings.

The next meaningful development is a signing. Until one happens, even November remains only a possibility, and Hill should be valued as a speculative stash rather than a receiver fantasy managers can plan to start.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce:

Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Germie Bernard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Mark Andrews
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
DJ Moore
Germie Bernard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colston Loveland
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justice Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Cook III
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks

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