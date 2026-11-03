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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

On the surface, Travis Etienne Jr. signing with the New Orleans Saints in free agency seemed like a potential game-changing move for fantasy managers. Etienne was coming off arguably his best professional season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was joining an ascending offense with a young quarterback and offensive-minded head coach.

Instead, fantasy managers were frustrated by Etienne being stuck in a backfield split with a veteran running back trying to find yards in an inefficient rushing attack. Things got even worse when Etienne suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 that landed him on the injured reserve.

Will Travis Etienne Jr. return from his injury in Week 9? When can fantasy managers get him back in their lineups? Let’s dive in.

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Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The Travis Etienne Jr. signing was meant to signify a changing of the guard for the New Orleans Saints’ backfield. There was speculation that Etienne would become the three-down back for the Saints and could possibly signal the team moving on from veteran running back Alvin Kamara.

That didn’t end up happening. Etienne was the lead player in the backfield, but found himself in a frustrating split with Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson. The workload started to shift in Etienne’s favor in Week 3, but he suffered a hamstring injury on a rushing attempt.

Shortly after the game, Etienne was placed on injured reserve, a move that meant he would miss at least four games. Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters after Week 8 that the team would be evaluating Etienne this week to determine if they wanted to open his 21-day practice window.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

Even the most pessimistic fantasy analyst would have struggled to see the Saints falling this flat as a fantasy offense in 2026. They entered the season with a seemingly good play caller, a second-year quarterback (Tyler Shough) who ended 2025 on a high note, and established pass catchers (Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele).

They invested even more into the offense this offseason, signing guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne in free agency while adding Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The hope was that the additions of Edwards and Etienne would stabilize an inconsistent rushing attack to help take pressure off Shough and elevate the offense.

Unfortunately, fantasy managers who believed that Etienne would be the focal point of the offense behind a young offensive line have been disappointed. Over the first three games, Etienne averaged a 50.9% snap share with 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 13 targets, 11 receptions, and 51 rushing yards.

Even if Etienne returns this week, it’s hard to be optimistic about his outlook going forward given the struggles of the rushing offense. The Saints currently rank 30th in rushing success rate (32.5%), 31st in explosive rushing rate (5.5%), and 32nd in yards before contact (0.75).

It’s also hard to paint an optimistic picture regarding the pass game role in the Saints’ backfield. Kamara (27 targets) is the clear fourth target in the passing attack behind Chris Olave (71), Devaughn Vele (48), and Juwan Johnson (37). The team is also expecting to get Jordyn Tyson back on the field sooner rather than later, which will further absorb pass-game work.

At this point, Etienne is trapped in a split backfield as the early down grinder behind a subpar run-blocking offensive line. The Saints funnel their targets to their wide receivers and tight ends, which makes it even harder to find fantasy points unless they are scoring touchdowns.

With enough volume, Etienne can be a low-end RB2 with top-20 upside if he finds the end zone. But it will be hard to trust him as more than a FLEX play unless he can earn targets over the team’s wide receivers, tight ends, and Kamara.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, Devaughn Vele:

Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Cameron
Kendre Miller
vs
Ted Hurst
Kendre Miller
vs
Devin DuVernay
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Gray
Kendre Miller
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kendre Miller
vs
Tez Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Dell
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kendre Miller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kendre Miller
vs
Elijah Higgins
Kendre Miller
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Drew Sample
Kendre Miller
vs
Efton Chism III
Kendre Miller
vs
Theo Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Corey Kiner
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Sione Vaki
Kendre Miller
vs
Davis Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Foster Moreau
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Hunter
Kendre Miller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian Kirk
Kendre Miller
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kendre Miller
vs
Jack Bech
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
vs
Tory Horton
Kendre Miller
vs
Simi Fehoko
Kendre Miller
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Whittington
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kendre Miller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kendre Miller
vs
Dyami Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Ty Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Kendre Miller
vs
Savion Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Dawson Knox
Kendre Miller
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Noah Fant
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Austin Hooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Sam Roush
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kendre Miller
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Chase Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
James Cook III
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
David Montgomery
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Treylon Burks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Raridon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Evan Engram
Alvin Kamara
vs
Austin Ekeler
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Bell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mason Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Noah Fant
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kimani Vidal
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Savion Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cooper Kupp
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Harris
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahan Dotson
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ty Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tory Horton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Reggie Virgil
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devonta Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alvin Kamara
vs
Davis Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonah Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rachaad White
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demario Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devin Singletary
Devaughn Vele
vs
Antonio Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Mayer
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
A.J. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
AJ Barner
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cade Otton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kimani Vidal
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jadarian Price
Devaughn Vele
vs
Breece Hall
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mason Taylor
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Bell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Austin Ekeler
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Eli Raridon
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Devaughn Vele
vs
Samaje Perine
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Darren Waller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Greg Dulcich
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justice Hill
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Mason
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dylan Sampson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keon Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Treylon Burks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Evan Engram
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashee Rice
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker

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