When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.
On the surface, Travis Etienne Jr. signing with the New Orleans Saints in free agency seemed like a potential game-changing move for fantasy managers. Etienne was coming off arguably his best professional season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was joining an ascending offense with a young quarterback and offensive-minded head coach.
Instead, fantasy managers were frustrated by Etienne being stuck in a backfield split with a veteran running back trying to find yards in an inefficient rushing attack. Things got even worse when Etienne suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 that landed him on the injured reserve.
Will Travis Etienne Jr. return from his injury in Week 9? When can fantasy managers get him back in their lineups? Let’s dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The Travis Etienne Jr. signing was meant to signify a changing of the guard for the New Orleans Saints’ backfield. There was speculation that Etienne would become the three-down back for the Saints and could possibly signal the team moving on from veteran running back Alvin Kamara.
That didn’t end up happening. Etienne was the lead player in the backfield, but found himself in a frustrating split with Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson. The workload started to shift in Etienne’s favor in Week 3, but he suffered a hamstring injury on a rushing attempt.
Shortly after the game, Etienne was placed on injured reserve, a move that meant he would miss at least four games. Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters after Week 8 that the team would be evaluating Etienne this week to determine if they wanted to open his 21-day practice window.
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Even the most pessimistic fantasy analyst would have struggled to see the Saints falling this flat as a fantasy offense in 2026. They entered the season with a seemingly good play caller, a second-year quarterback (Tyler Shough) who ended 2025 on a high note, and established pass catchers (Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele).
They invested even more into the offense this offseason, signing guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne in free agency while adding Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The hope was that the additions of Edwards and Etienne would stabilize an inconsistent rushing attack to help take pressure off Shough and elevate the offense.
Jordyn Tyson could return from hamstring injury as early as next week vs. Browns (@AdamSchefter)
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 1, 2026
Unfortunately, fantasy managers who believed that Etienne would be the focal point of the offense behind a young offensive line have been disappointed. Over the first three games, Etienne averaged a 50.9% snap share with 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 13 targets, 11 receptions, and 51 rushing yards.
Travis Etienne Jr. converts the 2-pt conversion to tie the game!
NOvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/GBu739JKKq
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Even if Etienne returns this week, it’s hard to be optimistic about his outlook going forward given the struggles of the rushing offense. The Saints currently rank 30th in rushing success rate (32.5%), 31st in explosive rushing rate (5.5%), and 32nd in yards before contact (0.75).
It’s also hard to paint an optimistic picture regarding the pass game role in the Saints’ backfield. Kamara (27 targets) is the clear fourth target in the passing attack behind Chris Olave (71), Devaughn Vele (48), and Juwan Johnson (37). The team is also expecting to get Jordyn Tyson back on the field sooner rather than later, which will further absorb pass-game work.
At this point, Etienne is trapped in a split backfield as the early down grinder behind a subpar run-blocking offensive line. The Saints funnel their targets to their wide receivers and tight ends, which makes it even harder to find fantasy points unless they are scoring touchdowns.
With enough volume, Etienne can be a low-end RB2 with top-20 upside if he finds the end zone. But it will be hard to trust him as more than a FLEX play unless he can earn targets over the team’s wide receivers, tight ends, and Kamara.
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, Devaughn Vele. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
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Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, Devaughn Vele:
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