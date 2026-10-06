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When Is Travis Etienne Jr. Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

When is Travis Etienne Jr. coming back? Will Travis Etienne Jr. play again this season? Read about Travis Etienne Jr.'s return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) wasn't very involved in the Saints' offense in his first few games with his new team. It was a strange development, considering they opened the vaults to sign him to a four-year, $48 million contract to join the team.

Etienne had a resurgent season as the lead RB for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. He rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six more scores in 17 games, finishing as the RB10 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues.

So when we saw running back Kendre Miller match his carry count in Week 1, and RB Alvin Kamara log two more touches than ETN in Week 2, there was reason for concern. Turns out maybe that's because he was dealing with an injury that they were trying to load-manage. But will Etienne come back from his hamstring injury soon?

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Travis Etienne Jr. Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The answer to the above question is definitely not. Etienne was placed on injured reserve earlier in Week 4, meaning he'll miss at least four games with the hamstring injury he picked up.

His ailment popped up the classic way hamstring issues do -- when he was running full speed, which loads the hamstring the hardest of any activity NFL players engage in. He pulled up and seemed to know immediately what had happened.

He didn't return to the game. His return timeline is unclear. We won't know much until after his stint on IR ends, and he returns to practice. At that point, we can speculate on his return date.

Most players with hamstring injuries don't miss the full season. The worst hammy problems lead to absences of around 10 weeks, so even that would give Etienne time to return and play a few contests before the end of the regular season.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

There's a chance his Saints career will never take off. If he wasn't simply dealing with an injury heading into the season, and he was so unimpressive in training camp that he didn't beat out Kamara or Miller for the lead job, he could be in for a long, rough year.

He averaged just under 4.3 yards per carry in his last season in Jacksonville, which was alright. But it's interesting that the Jags didn't extend him. $12 million per year may seem like a lot for a running back, but it's a drop in the bucket compared to top-end salaries for players at other positions.

Despite multiple big runs and highlight-reel plays last season, if you break down ETN's advanced stats and compare them with Kamara's from 2023 to 2025, they're not much different. They both rank near the bottom of the league in multiple statistical categories.

In yards per rush, among 40 qualified running backs, they both average bottom-5 in yards per carry, bottom-10 in explosive rush rate, yards after contact per rush, and expected points added per run. Etienne's success rate of under 45 percent was third-worst during that stretch.

My analysis has pointed out numerous red flags in Etienne's film and production, and without the elite Liam Coen offense crutch to lean on, maybe he's just not a viable starting RB. Coen is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The silver lining is that Saints head coach Kellen Moore runs a good offense.

But it may not be enough. Etienne only had to beat out rookies last season for the clear RB1 role. This year, he has to square off against veterans.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Emanuel Wilson, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Ollie Gordon II. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for David Montgomery, Cam Skattebo, Emanuel Wilson, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Ollie Gordon II:

David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
George Kittle
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Najee Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Romeo Doubs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Samaje Perine
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Will Shipley
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justice Hill
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kimani Vidal
Cam Skattebo
vs
Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
vs
Austin Ekeler
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kendre Miller
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Denzel Boston
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Will Shipley
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Kendre Miller
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Wright
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Jefferson
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Will Shipley
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Nabers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mark Andrews
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Davante Adams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Shipley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justice Hill
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Austin Ekeler

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