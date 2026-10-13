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When Is Saquon Barkley Coming Back - Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Saquon Barkley coming back? Will Saquon Barkley play again this season? Read about Saquon Barkley's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Saquon Barkley Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) pulled up on a run to the sidelines and exited his Week 4 game with a hamstring injury. Barkley has missed just six games in his last four seasons, so it's not common to see him on the sidelines for that reason.

The Eagles' season hasn't been going well, and even when Barkley was healthy, he was just a shadow of his former self. It appears the days of him busting off huge runs seemingly every game are gone, and the offense has regressed massively.

It can be unwise to bet against a player of such talent, though, even when he's coming back from injury. And it's unclear exactly how severe the ailment is. So what's the latest news on his injury, and what should the rest of his season look like in fantasy football?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Saquon Barkley Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Barkley's hamstring issue isn't considered severe. He's not on injured reserve, and after missing just one week after his injury, the Eagles are hopeful he can return for Week 6. A return timeline is thus likely either this week or next week.

Hamstring ailments have a high rate of recurrence, and age is not on Barkley's side, as he's 29 this season. Monitoring him at practice will be key -- if he turns in a full practice at any point, he'll likely be good to go, though he could have his reps managed in his first game back to help ease the load on his injured muscle.

A nearly 240-pound running back sprinting at full speed puts a massive amount of load on his hamstrings, naturally.

 

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Outlook

Barkley's season has been unproductive, and it seems like there's little chance he lives up to his draft capital in fantasy football leagues. He was seen as a potential value in the second round, but last season's red flags have now been shown to be indicators of a full-blown collapse in his fantasy value.

The Eagles offense hasn't improved despite firing last season's offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Philadelphia traded away its top wideout, A.J. Brown (ankle), to the New England Patriots, and Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has now missed two games with a hamstring problem of his own.

Multiple seasons of having a historically good offensive line have come to an end. Elite center Jason Kelce retired after the 2023 season, elite left tackle Lane Johnson recently announced his retirement, and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) is currently on injured reserve.

Kelce, Johnson, Dickerson, and left tackle Jordan Mailata collectively formed an offensive line that opened up gigantic holes for Barkley. OL coach Jeff Stoutland is regarded as one of the best in history, and he's gone too. Philly's OL play has taken a massive step back, and Barkley doesn't have much space to run anymore.

Plays like the one above just aren't happening anymore. Instead, Barkley averages just 2.5 yards before contact per attempt. He doesn't have much of a receiving role and only carried the ball 34 times in his first three games. Just over 11 rushes and exactly one reception per game isn't enough to make him a fantasy RB1.

He's failed to score a touchdown or reach double-digit PPR fantasy points across any of his games this season. Unfortunately, if you drafted him, you pretty much have to keep starting him and hope things get better. But right now, he looks like a league-losing pick.

Perhaps you could sell him and fetch a reasonable price, but his trade value isn't high right now, and it's unlikely you would get a quality starting RB anyway. He's looking like a mid-end RB2 for the rest of the season, but the production isn't there, and the environment isn't either.

 

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Saquon Barkley, Dameon Pierce, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Saquon Barkley, Dameon Pierce, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks:

Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Downs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Saquon Barkley
vs
Isaiah Likely
Saquon Barkley
vs
DJ Moore
Saquon Barkley
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Kelce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Denzel Boston
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dallas Goedert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Saquon Barkley
vs
Carnell Tate
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
Stefon Diggs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Coker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tre Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Juwan Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rashee Rice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rome Odunze
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Cook III
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Braelon Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devonta Smith
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devonta Smith
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
vs
Woody Marks
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Carnell Tate
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
DJ Moore
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tony Pollard
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Downs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dallas Goedert
vs
Devonta Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rome Odunze
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Luther Burden III
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
DK Metcalf
Dallas Goedert
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Braelon Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dallas Goedert
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dallas Goedert
vs
A.J. Brown
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brock Bowers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Makai Lemon
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
George Holani
Makai Lemon
vs
Noah Fant
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cody White
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Efton Chism III
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Austin Ekeler
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Eli Raridon
Makai Lemon
vs
Raheim Sanders
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Gunnar Helm
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Ty Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Cole Kmet
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darren Waller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
RJ Harvey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Najee Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens

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Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
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