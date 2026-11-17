When is Puka Nacua coming back? Will Puka Nacua play again this season? Read about Puka Nacua's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been one of the top offensive players in the NFL, meaning he has been a consistent elite fantasy option when active. Unfortunately, he's missed several games over the last few seasons, including Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2026 campaign.
After the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, it was revealed that he is dealing with a new injury, causing him to miss Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
What injury is he dealing with, when will he be back, and what's his fantasy football outlook upon his return? Let's dive.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Puka Nacua Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Nacua suffered an MCL and turf toe injury in Week 9 and has since been placed on Injured Reserve. He already missed Week 10, and with the Rams having a Week 11 bye, his earliest possible return is in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. This means fantasy managers will be without the first-round pick for the remainder of the fantasy regular season.
Rams placed WR Puka Nacua on injured reserve due to his MCL injury. HC Sean McVay has said he expects Nacua to miss “extended time.” https://t.co/XAR4rutM0Q
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2026
However, this means he could return in time for the fantasy football playoffs, so hopefully, his managers can pile up a few wins and qualify for the postseason in hopes he returns. That said, just because he technically can return in Week 15 does not mean he will. Further updates on his status could become available after the team's bye.
Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Outlook
He draws a great first matchup in Round 1 of the fantasy football playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys if he's active, but the Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is not ideal. It will also be interesting to see if Davante Adams (hamstring), who has been out since Week 6, will return by then.
Regardless of a potential matchup or re-injury concern, Nacua should be in all starting lineups any time he is active. The BYU product has seen at least seven targets in all seven game appearances, including a game with 24 targets and another game with 19 targets. He has week-winning upside in all matchups, and Matthew Stafford will be looking for him early and often as soon as he's back on the field.
INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH FROM PUKA NACUA 🤯
📺 @NFLonFOX | #RamsHouse https://t.co/2cNavRnTCJ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2026
Fantasy managers who are unlikely to make the fantasy playoffs without him could consider trying to trade him away for a haul that could improve their immediate outlook. That's easier said than done, though.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Adonai Mitchell, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Tank Dell, Keenan Allen, Pat Bryant:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!