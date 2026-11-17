When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a ton of hype around him heading into the 2026 fantasy football season. After A.J. Brown was shipped to New England, he was finally set up to be the clear No. 1 wide receiver for Jalen Hurts.
Needless to say, things have not gone to plan in Philly, and Smith has not helped fantasy teams much in his sixth NFL campaign. Not only is Jalen Hurts out for the year, but Smith hasn't played since the Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
When will Smith return, and what's his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season? Let's dive in below.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Smith has missed each of the Eagles' last three games against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants due to a hamstring injury. This three-game absence comes after he was inactive in Week 4 and Week 5. The Eagles are coming off a Week 10 bye, meaning Smith had an extra week to heal up. Given the fact that he has not been placed on Injured Reserve, he could be back this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, the team is 2-7, meaning they'll likely be in no rush to get Smith back on the field. The 28-year-old is likely still a part of the team's long-term plans as they look to rebuild, so risking further injury with no realistic path to the postseason is unlikely.
My understanding is that the #Eagles expect DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks to return after the bye or shortly thereafter and are now in a position where they want to provide younger players more opportunities…
— John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 13, 2026
Fantasy managers will have to wait for further updates from the team, but as of now, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the former Heisman Trophy winner.
There is an outside shot the team elects to shut him down for the season if his hamstring ailment isn't getting any better.
DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook
If Smith returns, he has immediate WR3/flex value, but his outlook is shakier than usual. He caught seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown with Tanner McKee at quarterback in Week 6, but the team has since moved on to Joe Milton III as its starter. Milton would be wise to target Smith early and often, but we've never seen the two play together, creating an extra layer of uncertainty.
That said, the matchup with Pittsburgh in Week 11 is largely neutral, while games against the Cowboys and Cardinals in Week 12 and 13 are favorable. Ultimately, many fantasy rosters don't have enough depth or high-end talent to bench Smith if he's active. Even if Milton is inefficient, Smith should be a focal point of the offensive game plan.
Milton also has elite arm talent and isn't afraid to take chances downfield. Despite Smith's lack of size, he's been one of the better deep ball and contested catch wideouts in the NFL since entering the league. Fantasy managers with Smith should continue to hold out hope that he returns immediately or at least by Week 12 ahead of two smash spots.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Carnell Tate, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jakobi Meyers, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Carnell Tate, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jakobi Meyers, Josh Downs:
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