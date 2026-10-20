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When Is Kyle Monangai Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

When is Kyle Monangai coming back? Will Kyle Monangai play again this season? Read about Kyle Monangai's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) is dealing with a painful turf toe injury that's sidelined him for two games now. 

He visited a medical specialist who advised him to use a walking boot to protect the injured toe. He hasn't practiced at all since he suffered the ailment.

Monangai looked like he was in the beginning of a breakout season in his first few games this year, but how long will we have to wait for that to continue? And how good will he be for fantasy football this season?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Monangai hasn't been placed on injured reserve for either of his injuries. It's worth noting that in addition to the turf toe, there's evidence that he dislocated one of his thumbs earlier this year.

You can see a picture of the potential injury above. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said this ailment was "not an issue," so it's possible they just popped it back into place and don't see a high potential for recurrence of that injury.

The turf toe is a different animal entirely. It's hard to say how long he'll be out. That's a nagging injury that can require plenty of rest to fully move on from. There haven't been indications that it's a long-term injury, though.

It feels conservative to think he won't be back until Week 8, and he'll be needed to help keep Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift (hip/knee), who's struggling through two injuries.

 

Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook

Monangai, when fully healthy, is clearly trusted by the Bears to take on a huge workload. The presence of Swift hurts the second-year pro's upside, though. In games that have been close so far this season, Swift has been the lead back while Monangai has played in an ancillary role.

It's been the games where the score gets out of hand that Johnson runs the ball heavily with Monangai, so it's hard to assume that he'll imminently take over the lead job from Swift.

Still, it's hard not to see his upside in this offense. He plays as a handcuff that sometimes has standalone value, but he's one of the highest-upside RB2s in the league. Swift has been managing multiple injuries, and the chances of him missing time feel plausible.

Monangai should be rostered in all leagues. His lack of pass-catching upside hurts his ceiling case, but Chicago's offense is very productive in most games, and starting QB Caleb Williams returned to action in Week 6.

He had five rushing touchdowns last season and has three already, despite playing in just four contests. In his career, he already has five games with 15 or more PPR fantasy points.

Were he put in an RB1 role with around 20 touches per contest, he could be an easy top-12 RB for fantasy football. For now, as a spot starter in case of injuries or bye weeks and as a high-upside handcuff, he's a solid player to have on your fantasy roster.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Matthew Golden
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Braelon Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Kittle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Coker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
DK Metcalf
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dameon Pierce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Denzel Boston
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Germie Bernard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devaughn Vele
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ollie Gordon II
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Likely
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emanuel Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Kelce
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dallas Goedert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Xavier Worthy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tre Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Downs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
T.J. Hockenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendre Miller
D'Andre Swift
vs
Juwan Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keenan Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mark Andrews
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kendrick Bourne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Higbee
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Demario Douglas
D'Andre Swift
vs
KC Concepcion
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Addison
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pat Freiermuth
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Courtland Sutton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Michael Mayer
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ryan Flournoy
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dalton Schultz
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Roschon Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jawhar Jordan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Holani
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justice Hill
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bam Knight
D'Andre Swift
vs
Najee Harris
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kaelon Black
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Goodson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Seth McGowan
D'Andre Swift
vs
CJ Donaldson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Corey Kiner
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Wright
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devin Singletary
D'Andre Swift
vs
Audric Estime
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Badie
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sione Vaki
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trevor Etienne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Hunter Luepke
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Laube
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isaiah Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Julius Chestnut
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaydon Blue
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brashard Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rasheen Ali
D'Andre Swift
vs
Demond Claiborne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacob Saylors
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tahj Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan James
D'Andre Swift
vs
Patrick Ricard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Roschon Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Roschon Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Roschon Johnson
vs
RJ Harvey
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Roschon Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Roschon Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Roschon Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Roschon Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Roschon Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Roschon Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Roschon Johnson
vs
George Holani
Roschon Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Roschon Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Roschon Johnson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Roschon Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Roschon Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jalen Royals
Roschon Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Christian Kirk
Roschon Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Roschon Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Roschon Johnson
vs
Efton Chism III
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Roschon Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Roschon Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Roschon Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Roschon Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Roschon Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Roschon Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Troy Franklin
Roschon Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ted Hurst
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Roschon Johnson
vs
Germie Bernard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Cody White
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Roschon Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Roschon Johnson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Roschon Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Roschon Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Roschon Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Roschon Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Roschon Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Roschon Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Roschon Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Roschon Johnson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Corey Kiner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Roschon Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Badie
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Roschon Johnson
vs
Trevor Etienne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Roschon Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Roschon Johnson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dylan Laube
Roschon Johnson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Roschon Johnson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brashard Smith
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Roschon Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Roschon Johnson
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
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Out Another Two Weeks
Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
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Estimated as DNP on Monday
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Practices Again Monday
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Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
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Set to Suit Up Tuesday
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Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
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William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Mike Evans

49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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