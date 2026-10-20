When Is Kyle Monangai Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Kyle Monangai coming back? Will Kyle Monangai play again this season? Read about Kyle Monangai's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) is dealing with a painful turf toe injury that's sidelined him for two games now.
He visited a medical specialist who advised him to use a walking boot to protect the injured toe. He hasn't practiced at all since he suffered the ailment.
Monangai looked like he was in the beginning of a breakout season in his first few games this year, but how long will we have to wait for that to continue? And how good will he be for fantasy football this season?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Monangai hasn't been placed on injured reserve for either of his injuries. It's worth noting that in addition to the turf toe, there's evidence that he dislocated one of his thumbs earlier this year.
Looks like Kyle Monangai's thumb may have been bent backwards or possibly dislocated from this picture.
(not my picture but from a game) https://t.co/ciVrSt3JQ7
— JohnJohn Analysis (@JohnJohnalytics) October 19, 2026
You can see a picture of the potential injury above. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said this ailment was "not an issue," so it's possible they just popped it back into place and don't see a high potential for recurrence of that injury.
The turf toe is a different animal entirely. It's hard to say how long he'll be out. That's a nagging injury that can require plenty of rest to fully move on from. There haven't been indications that it's a long-term injury, though.
Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation.
Monangai ranks seventh with 324 rushing yards. https://t.co/EXj8v2fshO
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2026
It feels conservative to think he won't be back until Week 8, and he'll be needed to help keep Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift (hip/knee), who's struggling through two injuries.
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Monangai, when fully healthy, is clearly trusted by the Bears to take on a huge workload. The presence of Swift hurts the second-year pro's upside, though. In games that have been close so far this season, Swift has been the lead back while Monangai has played in an ancillary role.
It's been the games where the score gets out of hand that Johnson runs the ball heavily with Monangai, so it's hard to assume that he'll imminently take over the lead job from Swift.
61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ni8sWMbta3
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Still, it's hard not to see his upside in this offense. He plays as a handcuff that sometimes has standalone value, but he's one of the highest-upside RB2s in the league. Swift has been managing multiple injuries, and the chances of him missing time feel plausible.
Monangai should be rostered in all leagues. His lack of pass-catching upside hurts his ceiling case, but Chicago's offense is very productive in most games, and starting QB Caleb Williams returned to action in Week 6.
KYLE. MONANGAI. 💪
LARvsCHI on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock https://t.co/Ol2XOfdhMq
— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026
He had five rushing touchdowns last season and has three already, despite playing in just four contests. In his career, he already has five games with 15 or more PPR fantasy points.
Were he put in an RB1 role with around 20 touches per contest, he could be an easy top-12 RB for fantasy football. For now, as a spot starter in case of injuries or bye weeks and as a high-upside handcuff, he's a solid player to have on your fantasy roster.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson:
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