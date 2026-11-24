When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is dealing with a hamstring injury that's sidelined him since Week 6. He suffered the injury against the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve.
He had surgery to fix the issue and has been recovering ever since. Adams is no stranger to injuries and has missed games due to concussions, knee ailments, thigh issues, hamstring problems, toe injuries, and more.
While he was a solid buy-low player in NFL drafts, as he fell due to his age, his fantasy football outlook is even more optimistic (once he returns) due to a major injury to one of his teammates. So when will he return, and how will he perform for fantasy football when he's back?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Adams was initially reported to have the possibility of returning in Week 12, just after the Rams' bye week. More recent news suggests that he'll likely miss that game, and his chances of returning in Week 13 are quite slim.
That's unfortunate, but he tore his hamstring off the bone and had to go under the knife to get the problem corrected. He's also 33 years old, so his body's healing powers aren't what they used to be.
Non-contact injury for #Rams WR Davante Adams. Came out of the game https://t.co/wSh2CYsLuD
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 18, 2026
Hamstring injuries can be persistent, too, so rushing him back could cause him to tear his hamstring yet again, which would likely put him out for the rest of the season. Adams probably only has a few more years left as a starter, so he's motivated to get back on the field.
But for now, it's looking like he won't be back until Week 14, sadly.
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
Adams is nothing short of an absolute league-winner when he comes back. The Rams are still in the playoff hunt, and they'll now be missing their elite WR1 Puka Nacua (knee). He had surgery to fix an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 9.
He was served a suspension while on injured reserve and was initially expected to only be out four weeks minimum, but is now shut down for the rest of the year to recover. This means Adams will get the lion's share of targets in one of the most valuable fantasy football passing offenses in the NFL.
Stafford to Davante Adams for a 44-yard Rams TD!
LARvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/YNrW8z6C2a
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025
We've seen the veteran play in two games with Nacua on the sidelines this season. One of those resulted in 39.5 PPR fantasy points thanks to eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Adams is capable of putting up massive yardage totals, will be hyper-targeted, and is a great red zone weapon.
There's reason for huge optimism for him. Rams head coach Sean McVay schemes his offenses to feature his star players as much as possible, and Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the architect of multiple of the greatest WR fantasy football seasons of all time.
He was the starter for WR Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame run with the Detroit Lions and aided WR Cooper Kupp in claiming the receiving Triple Crown in 2021. Kupp averaged over 25.8 PPR fantasy points per game that season.
The 1,000th catch of Davante Adams' career is a touchdown! 🙌 https://t.co/FHM1oJIsIM
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2025
Adams is still a route-running technician and is one of the most intelligent separation artists in the NFL. He does a fantastic job breaking down the games of opposing cornerbacks and exploiting their weaknesses. He's excellent at diagnosing defensive coverages as well.
He's a great player to trade for if you have an easy path to the playoffs in front of you. He should put up monster numbers if he comes back fully healthy, and should be a top-3 wide receiver for the rest of the season.
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Konanta Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
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