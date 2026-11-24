When is Brock Bowers coming back? Will Brock Bowers play again this season? Read about Brock Bowers's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) burst onto the scene as a rookie with 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, since then, his career has been a bit rockier.
He missed five games due to injuries his sophomore season, and this year, he's already been held out of three contests due to various injuries. He also had surgery on the meniscus in one of his knees, though he's since returned and played well.
Bowers' legs have been a constant source of trouble for him since then, as it is for so many players in the league. Constantly coming back too early from injuries only to suffer compensation injuries. So when will Bowers return, and what's his latest injury update? What's his fantasy football outlook like moving forward?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Considering he missed only one week after getting knee surgery, it's no surprise that he's already trying to rush back onto the field. Bowers missed Week 11, but Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak believes there's a good chance he'll return in Week 12.
Whether he can stay healthy for the rest of the season is another matter. But for now, he's expected to play next week against the Cleveland Browns. It would make sense to hold him out for that game, as Vegas has a bye in Week 13.
The same knee has been bothering him for some time. Last season, he played through multiple injuries to remain on the field, and before the start of this season, he missed some practices and was seen with tape on his knee.
The issues clearly haven't gone away, and it's possible he could need another surgery after this season to address the problems. He could also opt not to get surgery, in which case we'll probably see him struggle through next season as well.
Raiders TE Brock Bowers has been playing through a PCL injury and bone bruise on his knee that has impacted his performance, per sources. Doctors have said the only way to recover from the knee injuries he suffered on opening day vs. the Patriots is to rest, which Bowers has been unwilling to do.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2025
It's early on in the week, so we won't have a lot of information until later in the week. But at least Bowers practiced twice last week, albeit in a limited fashion.
Brock Bowers is here at Raiders practice again today.
Has a spat on his right ankle. https://t.co/m6W8fLlUWh
— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 20, 2026
Still, it seems that the elite tight end wants to get back as soon as possible, even if he's playing significantly compromised.
Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Even when playing through multiple injuries, Bowers is a talented enough receiver that he should be started in all fantasy football leagues. This season, he's played in just eight games, but logged 20 or more PPR fantasy points in five of them.
Those five games were with quarterback Kirk Cousins at signal-caller. He's since been traded to the Minnesota Vikings, and No. 1 overall draft pick QB Fernando Mendoza has taken over as starter. Mendoza threw three touchdown passes and 267 passing yards against Denver in Week 11.
Make that TWO TDs for Fernando Mendoza 🗣️
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sgnbFG3sUr
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Keep in mind that this was against one of the best defenses in the NFL: the Denver Broncos. The game was never out of reach, so it wasn't like he was padding his stats in garbage time. Of course, this was also without Bowers in the lineup.
Kubiak's offense is extremely potent, and Mendoza is showing plenty of promise. It might not take much time for Bowers to build chemistry with his new QB, and we could see him be even more productive after the change.
Whoever the quarterback is, and whatever the injuries are, Bowers is an elite TE1 that has league-winning potential. Hopefully he can get fully healthy at some point this season.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Brock Bowers:
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