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When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has now missed four full games of NFL action due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 3.

Hall appeared to be the clear lead running back for his team before the injury. In his absence, RB Braelon Allen, his backup, has performed well.

So when will Hall be back? What's his fantasy football outlook when he returns, considering Allen's performances? Let's dive in!

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Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football

As he's not on injured reserve, it's highly likely that he returns to action in Week 8. He returned to practice in a limited fashion ahead of Week 7, though he was eventually ruled out of the game and wasn't able to play.

Since he returned to practice last week, we should expect him to return this week. He wasn't placed on injured reserve as the team likely didn't think his absence would last much longer than four weeks, if at all.

And he didn't suffer a major injury from what we can see. He didn't practice on Wednesday, but practiced on Thursday or Friday. He was likely close to a return, but the coaching staff didn't let him rush back due to Allen's play.

 

Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook

While Hall was productive in his first games this season before the injury, Allen has impressed in his four games as the lead back in a workhorse role. In those contests, he's racked up 357 rushing yards on 72 carries, averaging just under five yards per carry.

He's scored just one rushing touchdown, but had double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of those games. And that rushing average is much better than the paltry 3.2 yards per carry Hall has on the year. There's reason to believe Hall's rushing workload could decrease.

Allen also showed nice upside after the catch, though he averages just five yards per reception this season to Hall's 10.2. Allen taking the receiving role away from Hall would be a stretch. But No. 20 should see at least a few fewer carries per game moving forward.

Allen is the much bigger back, and though the Jets haven't been a team that rushes for a lot of touchdowns in over a decade, a player like Hall would benefit greatly from the goal line work. It could push him into RB1 territory.

There will still be a role for Hall in this offense, and it should be substantial. The bigger worry would be him getting reduced targets due to being on the field less, even if Allen doesn't get a lot of pass-catching work.

This lands Hall firmly in RB2 territory and will likely cap his upside moving forward. He'll still be a startable fantasy back, but maybe not the sneaky potential RB1 he was when the season started.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Chase Brown, Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Chase Brown, Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins:

Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Tucker Kraft
Breece Hall
vs
DK Metcalf
Breece Hall
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Stefon Diggs
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
Tre Tucker
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Jonah Coleman
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Denzel Boston
Breece Hall
vs
Carnell Tate
Breece Hall
vs
Sam Laporta
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Moore
Breece Hall
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Luther Burden III
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Jalen Coker
Breece Hall
vs
Dallas Goedert
Breece Hall
vs
Michael Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Rome Odunze
Breece Hall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Breece Hall
vs
Matthew Golden
Breece Hall
vs
Germie Bernard
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
KC Concepcion
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Kelce
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Jacobs
Breece Hall
vs
Bucky Irving
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Mason Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Jacobs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
Chase Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
DJ Moore
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Parker Washington
Chase Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
Chase Brown
vs
Bam Knight
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jonah Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Devonta Smith
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Antonio Williams
Blake Corum
vs
A.J. Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Germie Bernard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
KC Concepcion
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Hunter Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson

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