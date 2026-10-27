When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Breece Hall coming back? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has now missed four full games of NFL action due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 3.
Hall appeared to be the clear lead running back for his team before the injury. In his absence, RB Braelon Allen, his backup, has performed well.
So when will Hall be back? What's his fantasy football outlook when he returns, considering Allen's performances? Let's dive in!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
As he's not on injured reserve, it's highly likely that he returns to action in Week 8. He returned to practice in a limited fashion ahead of Week 7, though he was eventually ruled out of the game and wasn't able to play.
Breece Hall #jets
Gets slammed hard into his right hip but appears to be grabbing at his right quad before Redzone cut away.
He’s in the medical tent, hope he’s okay https://t.co/s8GbjnAtZs
— Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 27, 2026
Since he returned to practice last week, we should expect him to return this week. He wasn't placed on injured reserve as the team likely didn't think his absence would last much longer than four weeks, if at all.
And he didn't suffer a major injury from what we can see. He didn't practice on Wednesday, but practiced on Thursday or Friday. He was likely close to a return, but the coaching staff didn't let him rush back due to Allen's play.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
While Hall was productive in his first games this season before the injury, Allen has impressed in his four games as the lead back in a workhorse role. In those contests, he's racked up 357 rushing yards on 72 carries, averaging just under five yards per carry.
He's scored just one rushing touchdown, but had double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of those games. And that rushing average is much better than the paltry 3.2 yards per carry Hall has on the year. There's reason to believe Hall's rushing workload could decrease.
Braelon Allen, grown man strength.
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bONdE7sDVr
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Allen also showed nice upside after the catch, though he averages just five yards per reception this season to Hall's 10.2. Allen taking the receiving role away from Hall would be a stretch. But No. 20 should see at least a few fewer carries per game moving forward.
Allen is the much bigger back, and though the Jets haven't been a team that rushes for a lot of touchdowns in over a decade, a player like Hall would benefit greatly from the goal line work. It could push him into RB1 territory.
Braelon Allen has reached 400 rushing yards this season
Season Stats:
91 Car | 418 Rush Yds | 2 Rush TD
Season Pace:
1,015 Rush Yds | 5 Rush TD
#JetUp https://t.co/j7ec5QLA2n
— PaceBall (@paceball__) October 26, 2026
There will still be a role for Hall in this offense, and it should be substantial. The bigger worry would be him getting reduced targets due to being on the field less, even if Allen doesn't get a lot of pass-catching work.
This lands Hall firmly in RB2 territory and will likely cap his upside moving forward. He'll still be a startable fantasy back, but maybe not the sneaky potential RB1 he was when the season started.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Chase Brown, Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Chase Brown, Blake Corum, Quinshon Judkins:
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