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When Is Alec Pierce Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

When is Alec Pierce coming back? Will Alec Pierce play again this season? Read about Alec Pierce's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is currently on injured reserve due to a heel injury he suffered in Week 2.

It was the result of him working his way back too quickly from an offseason ankle surgery. He rushed back to practice and play despite not being fully healthy.

He was placed on injured reserve starting with Week 3, and players on IR are required to miss at least four games. He's past that mark now, so what's the latest on his injury? When will he return and what's his fantasy football outlook when he's back?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Alec Pierce Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Pierce was technically eligible to return to play in Week 7, but he remains on injured reserve currently. Colts head coach Shane Steichen recently updated us with the latest news: that he's unlikely to practice at all in Week 8, and his practice window will not be opened.

It's unclear exactly when he'll return. Considering that the Colts are staring down the barrel of a lost season, they should opt to keep him out for longer to let him actually fully heal this time.

Back in August, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke positively about Pierce's progress in his recovery from the offseason surgery he had. The tone is a bit different now.

My analysis indicates that if this were a season in which the Colts looked competitive, Pierce would be rushed back yet again from his injury. But considering the team is just 2-5 with a loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, their WR1 will be given more time to work his way back.

A practice window opening in Week 9 with a Week 10 return seems reasonable. The Colts have a bye in Week 13, but he shouldn't need that long to recover.

 

Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Outlook

Pierce is an awesome deep threat of a receiver that's improved every season he's been in the league. But the offense is in a horrible state right now -- starting quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled mightily after his Achilles tendon tear late last season.

He hasn't improved as the weeks have gone on, either. Instead, he's regressed massively. He's thrown for four touchdowns and rushed for one while committing 10 turnovers, yet has retained his starting position with the team.

Jones has never been a good processor or had very good vision as a quarterback, and that's showing this season more than ever. He's likely a big reason why Colts general manager Chris Ballard was fired recently. Steichen has constantly had to clean up after the mess he's made.

Jones should improve when Pierce comes back, but the signs right now aren't very encouraging for Pierce having a huge season. Still, he'll probably get a sizable target share and is a good enough wideout to cover for his quarterback's deficiencies.

If he can return to full health, he can push into WR2 upside thanks to his deep ball ability. Jones' deep passing has been off target more often than not this season, though, so there's a lot of risk in starting Pierce on a weekly basis.

For now, he should be held on to in fantasy football leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Stefon Diggs, Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Stefon Diggs, Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion Jr.:

Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Bowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Germie Bernard
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Rome Odunze
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Dallas Goedert
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Antonio Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Colston Loveland
KC Concepcion
vs
Caleb Douglas
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Keenan Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
Jeremiyah Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Emanuel Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonah Coleman
KC Concepcion
vs
Chig Okonkwo
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Tucker
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Quinshon Judkins
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Waddle
KC Concepcion
vs
Jameson Williams
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Ollie Gordon II
KC Concepcion
vs
Pat Freiermuth
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Kendrick Bourne
KC Concepcion
vs
Breece Hall
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Braelon Allen
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Courtland Sutton
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Stefon Diggs
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Saquon Barkley
KC Concepcion
vs
Mike Gesicki
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Higbee
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
DJ Moore
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Ryan Flournoy

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