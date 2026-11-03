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Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups - Khalil Shakir, Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy

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Khalil Shakir - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Khalil Shakir, Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

Khalil Shakir doesn't need a touchdown to deliver a useful PPR afternoon. His five-catch, 64-yard performance against Baltimore was another reminder that Buffalo's passing game has room for him even with D.J. Moore available.

Wan'Dale Robinson's touchdown against Cincinnati won't help managers cover his upcoming bye. Ryan Flournoy is available to play in Week 9, although his position behind two prominent Dallas receivers requires different expectations.

For managers choosing among these three, the key is whether you need an immediate flex or can spend a bench spot on future depth. Here's where each receiver fits as Week 9 waiver claims approach.

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Khalil Shakir Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 53% of leagues

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught five of six targets for 64 yards in the 36-10 win over Baltimore.

He did that with Moore back in the lineup, providing evidence that his usefulness extends beyond filling in for an absent teammate.

Shakir is the strongest immediate addition in this group. He belongs on rosters in 10-team PPR leagues and can enter the WR3 or flex discussion when your regular starters are unavailable.

Shakir has 27 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

His production has also taken different forms: seven catches for 82 yards against New England in Week 4, followed by 80 yards on three catches against the Rams. His lone touchdown came against Las Vegas in Week 6.

The modest touchdown total is a reason to favor him in PPR formats. Sunday's receiving line produced 11.4 PPR points without a score, enough to help managers filling a flex spot.

He has at least three catches in each of his last four games, providing a more useful basis for a claim than touchdown upside alone.

Add in 10-Team and Deeper PPR Leagues

 

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 55% of leagues

Tennessee's Week 9 bye makes him a stash, with a return against Jacksonville in Week 10. If you need a receiver to start this week, Shakir or Flournoy is the more practical choice.

Robinson makes sense for managers who can absorb the idle week and want another PPR option afterward, especially in leagues with multiple flex positions.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati. He also lost a fumble, so his final fantasy total was smaller than the receiving line alone would suggest.

The performance was a welcome rebound after he combined for seven receptions and just 29 yards over the previous two games.

Tennessee continued to involve him during that stretch, but the short gains severely limited what fantasy managers received from those catches.

Robinson has 35 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per reception. He has reached 50 receiving yards three times, but hasn't cleared 57 in any of his eight games.

That leaves him as a PPR reserve rather than a priority for managers chasing yardage upside.

Add as a PPR Stash in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

Ryan Flournoy Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 34% of leagues

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. He also added 3 rushing yards, giving him another useful outing despite a limited number of opportunities.

His recent production extends beyond that score. Flournoy caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, then four for 70 yards in Week 7.

Across those three games, he has 14 receptions for 148 yards and two scores.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens still limit how aggressively managers should value him. Flournoy has 30 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns through eight games, with nearly half those catches coming over the last three.

That's enough involvement to consider him for depth even while the leading receivers remain available.

For an immediate PPR start, Shakir's six-target outing makes him the preferred claim over Flournoy's four. Flournoy is still worth adding in 12-team leagues, with deeper-league flex appeal against Indianapolis in Week 9.

Add in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 9?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Khalil Shakir. Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Khalil Shakir. Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Khalil Shakir. Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy:

Ryan Flournoy
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Demario Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Keon Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
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Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
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Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Courtland Sutton
Ryan Flournoy
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Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
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Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
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MarShawn Lloyd
Ryan Flournoy
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Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
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Elijah Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Seth McGowan
Ryan Flournoy
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Travis Hunter
Ryan Flournoy
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Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
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Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
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Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Jonathon Brooks
Ryan Flournoy
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Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
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Samaje Perine
Ryan Flournoy
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Kenny Gainwell
Ryan Flournoy
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Kimani Vidal
Ryan Flournoy
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Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
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Tank Dell
Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Darius Cooper
Ryan Flournoy
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Kenyon Sadiq
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Simi Fehoko
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Tutu Atwell
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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