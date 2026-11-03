Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Khalil Shakir, Wan'Dale Robinson, Ryan Flournoy in Week 9 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Khalil Shakir doesn't need a touchdown to deliver a useful PPR afternoon. His five-catch, 64-yard performance against Baltimore was another reminder that Buffalo's passing game has room for him even with D.J. Moore available.
Wan'Dale Robinson's touchdown against Cincinnati won't help managers cover his upcoming bye. Ryan Flournoy is available to play in Week 9, although his position behind two prominent Dallas receivers requires different expectations.
For managers choosing among these three, the key is whether you need an immediate flex or can spend a bench spot on future depth. Here's where each receiver fits as Week 9 waiver claims approach.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Khalil Shakir Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 53% of leagues
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught five of six targets for 64 yards in the 36-10 win over Baltimore.
He did that with Moore back in the lineup, providing evidence that his usefulness extends beyond filling in for an absent teammate.
Shakir is the strongest immediate addition in this group. He belongs on rosters in 10-team PPR leagues and can enter the WR3 or flex discussion when your regular starters are unavailable.
Shakir has 27 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games.
His production has also taken different forms: seven catches for 82 yards against New England in Week 4, followed by 80 yards on three catches against the Rams. His lone touchdown came against Las Vegas in Week 6.
Khalil Shakir runs it in for a Bills TD 🦬
BUFvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CZZukM94EL
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
The modest touchdown total is a reason to favor him in PPR formats. Sunday's receiving line produced 11.4 PPR points without a score, enough to help managers filling a flex spot.
He has at least three catches in each of his last four games, providing a more useful basis for a claim than touchdown upside alone.
Add in 10-Team and Deeper PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 55% of leagues
Tennessee's Week 9 bye makes him a stash, with a return against Jacksonville in Week 10. If you need a receiver to start this week, Shakir or Flournoy is the more practical choice.
Robinson makes sense for managers who can absorb the idle week and want another PPR option afterward, especially in leagues with multiple flex positions.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati. He also lost a fumble, so his final fantasy total was smaller than the receiving line alone would suggest.
The performance was a welcome rebound after he combined for seven receptions and just 29 yards over the previous two games.
Tennessee continued to involve him during that stretch, but the short gains severely limited what fantasy managers received from those catches.
Robinson has 35 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per reception. He has reached 50 receiving yards three times, but hasn't cleared 57 in any of his eight games.
That leaves him as a PPR reserve rather than a priority for managers chasing yardage upside.
Add as a PPR Stash in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues
Ryan Flournoy Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 34% of leagues
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. He also added 3 rushing yards, giving him another useful outing despite a limited number of opportunities.
Ryan Flournoy makes a one-handed grab for a Cowboys TD
AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZtaVUjwdx3
NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
His recent production extends beyond that score. Flournoy caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, then four for 70 yards in Week 7.
Across those three games, he has 14 receptions for 148 yards and two scores.
CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens still limit how aggressively managers should value him. Flournoy has 30 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns through eight games, with nearly half those catches coming over the last three.
That's enough involvement to consider him for depth even while the leading receivers remain available.
For an immediate PPR start, Shakir's six-target outing makes him the preferred claim over Flournoy's four. Flournoy is still worth adding in 12-team leagues, with deeper-league flex appeal against Indianapolis in Week 9.
Add in 12-Team and Deeper Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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