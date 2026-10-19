👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Samaje Perine - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Samaje Perine Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Kendre Miller Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Roschon Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Chicago plays Thursday, Kendre Miller's Saints travel to Paris on Sunday, and Samaje Perine is coming off a bye. Three Week 7 waiver candidates are operating on very different timetables.

Johnson's increased workload may last only until Kyle Monangai returns. Miller has a chance to keep collecting carries before New Orleans' Week 8 bye and a potential Travis Etienne Jr. return. Perine's opportunity isn't tied to an injury; he's trying to take rushing work from Chase Brown.

Four NFL teams are on bye this week, which raises the value of short-term running back help. Managers must decide whether to chase this week's touches or a role that could last longer.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Samaje Perine Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 5% of leagues

Cincinnati did not play in Week 6, which makes Samaje Perine easy to overlook. His last appearance, however, looked nothing like the limited change-of-pace role he held earlier in the season.

Against Miami in Week 5, Perine carried 14 times for 68 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards, including a receiving touchdown.

Chase Brown managed 39 yards on 13 carries in that same game and lost a fumble.

More tellingly, Perine received more rushing attempts against the Dolphins than he had accumulated across Cincinnati's first four games combined.

That is a meaningful change in usage, even without another contest to confirm whether it will stick.

Brown still has the more established receiving role. He caught 11 passes against Jacksonville in Week 4, so one strong rushing game should not make Perine the presumed starter.

But Cincinnati has struggled to get consistent yardage from Brown on the ground, opening the possibility of a more substantial split.

Perine returns from the bye to face Baltimore in Week 7. His potential committee role justifies an add in 10-team PPR leagues, with upside if Brown's rushing struggles continue.

Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Kendre Miller Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 34% of leagues

Twenty carries change the conversation around Kendre Miller. He turned them into 70 rushing yards in New Orleans' 34-27 win over the Giants, adding two receptions for no gain.

Alvin Kamara (back) entered the game questionable and finished with seven carries for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Miller has now carried 36 times for 109 yards over the three games since Travis Etienne Jr. went on injured reserve.

That total reflects a growing opportunity, although the Saints still use Kamara and CJ Donaldson, who took six carries for 39 yards Sunday. Miller has also scored two rushing touchdowns this season.

The immediate window is clearer than the long-term outlook. Etienne remains unavailable for Week 7, while the Saints have their bye in Week 8, after which the backfield could become crowded again.

Kamara's health may also determine whether Miller can approach Sunday's 20-carry workload.

New Orleans faces Pittsburgh in Paris on Sunday, a challenging matchup for runners.

Miller still offers emergency RB3 or flex value for managers short on running backs, although 20 carries shouldn't be treated as his weekly floor.

Add in 10+ Team Leagues

 

Roschon Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 5% of leagues

Roschon Johnson has become more than an emergency reserve with Kyle Monangai sidelined by a toe injury. In Chicago's 31-23 victory over Atlanta, Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a four-yard touchdown.

He also caught two passes for 34 yards, giving him 85 yards from scrimmage.

It was a noticeable improvement on his Week 5 showing, when he managed only six rushing yards on five carries, although he added five receptions for 34 yards.

With Caleb Williams returning against the Falcons, the Bears' offense was more productive, and Johnson benefited from the extra chances. He actually outgained D'Andre Swift on the ground Sunday, 51 yards to 44.

Swift remains the lead back and scored twice against Atlanta.

Monangai's eventual return could also push Johnson back down the depth chart, especially after Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 4.

Johnson also lost a fumble in Atlanta, a reminder that his expanded role is not assured.

Chicago hosts New England on Thursday. Johnson is a usable bye-week flex option if Monangai remains sidelined, and the short turnaround makes Chicago's next injury report important.

Add in 10+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson:

Samaje Perine
vs
KC Concepcion
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Germie Bernard
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
vs
Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
vs
Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
vs
Audric Estime
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Najee Harris
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyjae Spears
Samaje Perine
vs
James Conner
Samaje Perine
vs
Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
vs
Austin Ekeler
Samaje Perine
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Samaje Perine
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Audric Estime
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
James Conner
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kendre Miller
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kendre Miller
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Roschon Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Roschon Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Roschon Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Germie Bernard
Roschon Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
vs
Bam Knight
Roschon Johnson
vs
Audric Estime
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Roschon Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Roschon Johnson
vs
James Conner
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Roschon Johnson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 7?
Surprise Week 6 Boom Performances
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Mike Evans

49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Lamar Jackson

Could Resume Practicing This Week
Daniel Jones

Will Remain Colts' Starting QB
Mike Evans

Shaping Up as Game-Time Decision on Monday
Baker Mayfield

Scheduled to Practice on Wednesday
Bo Nix

Sean Payton Not Considering Benching Bo Nix
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 7?
Surprise Week 6 Boom Performances
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 7)