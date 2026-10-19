Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Chicago plays Thursday, Kendre Miller's Saints travel to Paris on Sunday, and Samaje Perine is coming off a bye. Three Week 7 waiver candidates are operating on very different timetables.
Johnson's increased workload may last only until Kyle Monangai returns. Miller has a chance to keep collecting carries before New Orleans' Week 8 bye and a potential Travis Etienne Jr. return. Perine's opportunity isn't tied to an injury; he's trying to take rushing work from Chase Brown.
Four NFL teams are on bye this week, which raises the value of short-term running back help. Managers must decide whether to chase this week's touches or a role that could last longer.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Samaje Perine Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 5% of leagues
Cincinnati did not play in Week 6, which makes Samaje Perine easy to overlook. His last appearance, however, looked nothing like the limited change-of-pace role he held earlier in the season.
Against Miami in Week 5, Perine carried 14 times for 68 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards, including a receiving touchdown.
Samaje Perine is the recipient of Joe Burrow's 2nd TD pass of the game
@CINvsMIA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2UA9FlFNbP
NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Chase Brown managed 39 yards on 13 carries in that same game and lost a fumble.
More tellingly, Perine received more rushing attempts against the Dolphins than he had accumulated across Cincinnati's first four games combined.
That is a meaningful change in usage, even without another contest to confirm whether it will stick.
Brown still has the more established receiving role. He caught 11 passes against Jacksonville in Week 4, so one strong rushing game should not make Perine the presumed starter.
But Cincinnati has struggled to get consistent yardage from Brown on the ground, opening the possibility of a more substantial split.
Perine returns from the bye to face Baltimore in Week 7. His potential committee role justifies an add in 10-team PPR leagues, with upside if Brown's rushing struggles continue.
Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 34% of leagues
Twenty carries change the conversation around Kendre Miller. He turned them into 70 rushing yards in New Orleans' 34-27 win over the Giants, adding two receptions for no gain.
Alvin Kamara (back) entered the game questionable and finished with seven carries for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Miller has now carried 36 times for 109 yards over the three games since Travis Etienne Jr. went on injured reserve.
That total reflects a growing opportunity, although the Saints still use Kamara and CJ Donaldson, who took six carries for 39 yards Sunday. Miller has also scored two rushing touchdowns this season.
The immediate window is clearer than the long-term outlook. Etienne remains unavailable for Week 7, while the Saints have their bye in Week 8, after which the backfield could become crowded again.
Kamara's health may also determine whether Miller can approach Sunday's 20-carry workload.
New Orleans faces Pittsburgh in Paris on Sunday, a challenging matchup for runners.
Miller still offers emergency RB3 or flex value for managers short on running backs, although 20 carries shouldn't be treated as his weekly floor.
Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 5% of leagues
Roschon Johnson has become more than an emergency reserve with Kyle Monangai sidelined by a toe injury. In Chicago's 31-23 victory over Atlanta, Johnson rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a four-yard touchdown.
He also caught two passes for 34 yards, giving him 85 yards from scrimmage.
Roschon Johnson makes it a three-score game in Atlanta!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0J2LEXb5wy
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
It was a noticeable improvement on his Week 5 showing, when he managed only six rushing yards on five carries, although he added five receptions for 34 yards.
With Caleb Williams returning against the Falcons, the Bears' offense was more productive, and Johnson benefited from the extra chances. He actually outgained D'Andre Swift on the ground Sunday, 51 yards to 44.
Swift remains the lead back and scored twice against Atlanta.
Monangai's eventual return could also push Johnson back down the depth chart, especially after Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 4.
Johnson also lost a fumble in Atlanta, a reminder that his expanded role is not assured.
Chicago hosts New England on Thursday. Johnson is a usable bye-week flex option if Monangai remains sidelined, and the short turnaround makes Chicago's next injury report important.
Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Roschon Johnson:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!