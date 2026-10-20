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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - KC Concepcion Jr., Cyrus Allen, Jakobi Lane

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for KC Concepcion Jr., Cyrus Allen, Jakobi Lane in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
KC Concepcion Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Cyrus Allen Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Ja'Kobi Lane Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It would be nice if every season were like the 2024 NFL season, when we thought the future of wide receiver production in the NFL was bright. WRs Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ladd McConkey (concussion) were all going off.

It also appeared that WRs Xavier Worthy and Ricky Pearsall had bright futures. Rather than reshaping the league, only one of those players has found long-term success -- Nabers. But we can at least get good production out of some of them as waiver wire pickups, right?

Well, that's possible. For rookie WRs rostered in less than 60 percent of fantasy leagues, we may need to wait some time for a breakout, if one is coming at all. So let's break down three of them as waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of 2026!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

KC Concepcion Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 57% of leagues

The Browns offense has taken a notable step back in recent weeks. They were seen as one of the breakout offenses of 2026 after quarterback Deshaun Watson had three 200-yard passing games and six pass TDs in his first four games.

He's cooled considerably since then, though. Browns rookie WR Denzel Boston appeared to be the steal of the draft early on but had just 2.8 PPR fantasy points last week.

Concepcion's film has been awesome, and his future is bright, but Watson is holding back the offense right now. A big breakout might not happen this season as a result, but he was a first-round draft pick, and it can take time for them to hit their stride in Year 1.

The target numbers have been encouraging, aside from his singular target in Week 5. It's hard to say whether Watson will improve or if there's a chance he gets benched, or how the offense would look without him.

The play he's put on film is very encouraging, so he should be added in all leagues. He has great upside in PPR if things go right for him this year.

Add in All Leagues

 

Cyrus Allen Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 3% of leagues

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is notoriously slow in involving his rookie pass-catchers in the offense. We saw this happen in 2023 with WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), who wasn't heavily targeted consistently in his rookie season until Week 12.

Allen was a fifth-round draft pick, whereas Rice was a second-rounder, though. So that doesn't help. Rice is dealing with a hamstring ailment now, so Allen made his first catches of the season in his team's Week 6 contest. He was only targeted twice.

He should probably be rostered in dynasty leagues. Outside of that, it's hard to see much upside here. Reid will prefer to get the ball in the hands of his veteran playmakers, like RB Kenneth Walker III and TE Travis Kelce.

Allen is also still behind WRs Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals on the depth chart. Both those guys have seniority over him. Allen is a low-upside bench stash that may have to wait a few seasons before getting real opportunities.

Stash in Dynasty Leagues

 

Ja'Kobi Lane Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 12% of leagues

Lane appears to have already leapfrogged WR Devontez Walker for the WR3 position in Baltimore after Week 6 and is in strong contention to slide into the WR2 role over Rashod Bateman. In his return from a wrist injury and injured reserve stint, the rookie caught four of his five targets for 40 yards.

WR Zay Flowers is the clear No. 1 target, but Walker had just two targets and failed to make a catch. Walker has not been targeted more than two times in any game this season.

Lane has intriguing fluidity for his size, and Walker has had multiple seasons to break out, yet hasn't taken advantage of the opportunities. Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson (ankle) is dealing with an ankle injury, but should be back soon.

Lane is someone to watch in normal leagues and a worthy add in deeper leagues.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like KC Concepcion Jr., Cyrus Allen, Jakobi Lane. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - KC Concepcion Jr., Cyrus Allen, Jakobi Lane. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for KC Concepcion Jr,, Cyrus Allen, Jakobi Lane:

KC Concepcion
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Cyrus Allen
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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