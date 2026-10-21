Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr. in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Michael Penix Jr. is my preferred pickup from this group after his three-touchdown game, and his four starts give managers a reason to look beyond Week 7.
Deshaun Watson gets a friendlier opponent after consecutive modest passing performances.
Jacoby Brissett is the hardest sell, with the Denver Broncos next on the schedule. His pass attempts keep him in consideration when two quarterbacks are required, but the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams did little to improve his fantasy outlook.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacoby Brissett Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 36% of leagues
Brissett is a depth pickup in 14-team leagues and an emergency QB2 for managers caught short by the Week 7 byes.
Denver visits Arizona having intercepted seven passes and allowed seven passing touchdowns through six games, making this a poor week to chase his heavy passing volume in a single-quarterback league.
Arizona won in Week 6, but all 18 points came from field goals. Brissett completed 24 of 35 passes for 218 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. That followed a 292-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions.
He has attempted 234 passes through six games, averaging 39 per outing, including games with 52 and 47 attempts. Those opportunities have yielded only 5.7 yards per attempt, and he has topped 280 passing yards just once.
Brissett also has only 64 rushing yards this season. He can stay on the wire in 10- and 12-team single-quarterback leagues.
Managers with room for a second passer may prefer to stash him for the Week 8 visit to the Dallas Cowboys rather than start him against Denver.
Stash in 14-Team Leagues; Emergency QB2
Deshaun Watson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 12% of leagues
Watson's running is doing more for his fantasy case than his recent passing.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback has 196 rushing yards on 45 carries through six games, including 40 yards against the New York Jets and 29 against the Baltimore Ravens over the last two weeks.
The Tennessee Titans offer a better opening in Week 7, having allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt. I would add Watson as a matchup-based QB2 in superflex and consider him in 14-team single-quarterback leagues once the safer streamers are gone.
He has seven touchdown passes against two interceptions this season, but only one of those touchdowns came over the last two weeks.
He completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 13-10 win over Baltimore.
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The rushing gives him a clearer fallback than Brissett, but Cleveland's stalled passing attack keeps him below the quarterbacks I would trust as regular single-QB starters.
Watson has absorbed 13 sacks in his last two games, which produced only 319 combined passing yards.
Add in Superflex; Consider in 14-Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 16% of leagues
Penix has been the most efficient passer of these three, although his rushing contribution is almost nonexistent.
The Atlanta Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers, visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then face the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 11 bye.
Across four starts, Penix has 944 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt. He has reached at least 223 passing yards in every start, so his appeal extends beyond Sunday's touchdown total.
The loss to the Chicago Bears brought his first three-touchdown game of the season. Penix finished with 225 yards on 19 completions in 33 attempts and no interceptions, after throwing one touchdown in each of his previous three starts.
His 6.8 yards per attempt, however, were his lowest in a start this season.
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He belongs on two-quarterback rosters, with more upside as a bench addition than Brissett's inefficient volume. In single-QB leagues, San Francisco's defense, allowing 6.3 yards per pass attempt, makes him a less appealing immediate stream.
Penix took five sacks and lost a fumble against Chicago, and his four starts have supplied only five rushing yards.
Add in 14-team Leagues
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