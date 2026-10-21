👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr.

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
DeShaun Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, MSN Evergreen

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr. in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jacoby Brissett Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Deshaun Watson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Michael Penix Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Michael Penix Jr. is my preferred pickup from this group after his three-touchdown game, and his four starts give managers a reason to look beyond Week 7.

Deshaun Watson gets a friendlier opponent after consecutive modest passing performances.

Jacoby Brissett is the hardest sell, with the Denver Broncos next on the schedule. His pass attempts keep him in consideration when two quarterbacks are required, but the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Los Angeles Rams did little to improve his fantasy outlook.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Jacoby Brissett Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 36% of leagues

Brissett is a depth pickup in 14-team leagues and an emergency QB2 for managers caught short by the Week 7 byes.

Denver visits Arizona having intercepted seven passes and allowed seven passing touchdowns through six games, making this a poor week to chase his heavy passing volume in a single-quarterback league.

Arizona won in Week 6, but all 18 points came from field goals. Brissett completed 24 of 35 passes for 218 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. That followed a 292-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions.

He has attempted 234 passes through six games, averaging 39 per outing, including games with 52 and 47 attempts. Those opportunities have yielded only 5.7 yards per attempt, and he has topped 280 passing yards just once.

Brissett also has only 64 rushing yards this season. He can stay on the wire in 10- and 12-team single-quarterback leagues.

Managers with room for a second passer may prefer to stash him for the Week 8 visit to the Dallas Cowboys rather than start him against Denver.

Stash in 14-Team Leagues; Emergency QB2

 

Deshaun Watson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 12% of leagues

Watson's running is doing more for his fantasy case than his recent passing.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has 196 rushing yards on 45 carries through six games, including 40 yards against the New York Jets and 29 against the Baltimore Ravens over the last two weeks.

The Tennessee Titans offer a better opening in Week 7, having allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt. I would add Watson as a matchup-based QB2 in superflex and consider him in 14-team single-quarterback leagues once the safer streamers are gone.

He has seven touchdown passes against two interceptions this season, but only one of those touchdowns came over the last two weeks.

He completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 13-10 win over Baltimore.

The rushing gives him a clearer fallback than Brissett, but Cleveland's stalled passing attack keeps him below the quarterbacks I would trust as regular single-QB starters.

Watson has absorbed 13 sacks in his last two games, which produced only 319 combined passing yards.

Add in Superflex; Consider in 14-Team Leagues

 

Michael Penix Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 16% of leagues

Penix has been the most efficient passer of these three, although his rushing contribution is almost nonexistent.

The Atlanta Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers, visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then face the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 11 bye.

Across four starts, Penix has 944 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt. He has reached at least 223 passing yards in every start, so his appeal extends beyond Sunday's touchdown total.

The loss to the Chicago Bears brought his first three-touchdown game of the season. Penix finished with 225 yards on 19 completions in 33 attempts and no interceptions, after throwing one touchdown in each of his previous three starts.

His 6.8 yards per attempt, however, were his lowest in a start this season.

He belongs on two-quarterback rosters, with more upside as a bench addition than Brissett's inefficient volume. In single-QB leagues, San Francisco's defense, allowing 6.3 yards per pass attempt, makes him a less appealing immediate stream.

Penix took five sacks and lost a fumble against Chicago, and his four starts have supplied only five rushing yards.

Add in 14-team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr.. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Michael Penix Jr.:

Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tanner McKee
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Deshaun Watson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tanner McKee
Deshaun Watson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
vs
Geno Smith
Deshaun Watson
vs
Kyler Murray
Deshaun Watson
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Deshaun Watson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deshaun Watson
vs
Tyler Huntley
Deshaun Watson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Deshaun Watson
vs
Jalon Daniels
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tanner McKee
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalon Daniels
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 TNF Matchup Ratings
Top 5 Injured Players To Stash


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns

Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - Week 7 TNF Matchup Ratings
Top 5 Injured Players To Stash