Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers

Kyler Murray - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks
1. Week 16 Quarterback Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 16 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

If you are onto the second round of the fantasy football playoffs, it can be nerve-wracking to make key start-or-sit decisions. No need to fear, we're here to help with our NFL team's Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024. Quarterbacks have been extra volatile this season, so the rankings can change dramatically from week to week.

Let's dig into the initial Week 16 rankings to see where key QB options on the start-sit bubble such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, Tua Tagovailoa, and Aaron Rodgers stand.

In addition to our staff rankings, below is a summary of the important QB fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Good luck in Week 16 RotoBallers!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Quarterback Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 16 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Jalen Hurts QB
1 3 Lamar Jackson QB
2 4 Joe Burrow QB
2 5 Jayden Daniels QB
2 6 Baker Mayfield QB
2 7 Sam Darnold QB
3 8 Brock Purdy QB
3 9 Kyler Murray QB
3 10 Jared Goff QB
3 11 Jordan Love QB
3 12 Bo Nix QB
3 13 Tua Tagovailoa QB
4 14 Justin Herbert QB
4 15 Matthew Stafford QB
4 16 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 17 Patrick Mahomes QB
4 18 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 19 Anthony Richardson QB
5 20 Drake Maye QB
5 21 Cooper Rush QB
5 22 Russell Wilson QB
5 23 C.J. Stroud QB
5 24 Geno Smith QB
5 25 Caleb Williams QB
5 26 Bryce Young QB
5 27 Mac Jones QB
5 28 Mason Rudolph QB
5 29 Spencer Rattler QB
5 30 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB
5 31 Aidan O'Connell QB
5 32 Drew Lock QB
6 33 Kirk Cousins QB
6 34 Carson Wentz QB
6 35 Sam Howell QB
6 36 Will Levis QB
6 37 Justin Fields QB
6 38 Jameis Winston QB
6 39 Desmond Ridder QB
6 40 Tommy DeVito QB


More Fantasy Football Analysis

2024 NFL Week 18 Betting Picks (Premium Content)
Week 18 FanDuel NFL DFS Picks - Main Slate (2024): Baker Mayfield, Brian Thomas Jr., Sam LaPorta
NFL Inactives Week 18 (Updated): Which Teams Are Resting Starters? Who's Sitting or Playing in Week 18
Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth
Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




