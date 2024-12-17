If you are onto the second round of the fantasy football playoffs, it can be nerve-wracking to make key start-or-sit decisions. No need to fear, we're here to help with our NFL team's Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024. Quarterbacks have been extra volatile this season, so the rankings can change dramatically from week to week.
Let's dig into the initial Week 16 rankings to see where key QB options on the start-sit bubble such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Bo Nix, Tua Tagovailoa, and Aaron Rodgers stand.
In addition to our staff rankings, below is a summary of the important QB fantasy football injury news for this week. Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Good luck in Week 16 RotoBallers!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 16 Quarterback Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Michael Penix Jr. Named Falcons Starting Quarterback
- Mason Rudolph Expected To Start In Week 16
- Aidan O'Connell Trending Toward Playing In Week 16
- No Concern For Jordan Love After Injury Scare
- Jameis Winston Out As Starter For Cleveland
- Browns To Start Dorian Thompson-Robinson In Week 16
- Patrick Mahomes Logs A Full Practice On Tuesday
- Derek Carr Likely Done For The Season
- Justin Herbert Limited On Monday
- Seahawks Optimistic Geno Smith Will Take Most Of The Practice Reps This Week
- Drew Lock Expected To Start In Week 16
Week 16 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|1
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|4
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|2
|7
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|3
|8
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|9
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|3
|10
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|11
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|12
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|13
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|4
|14
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|16
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|17
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|4
|18
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|19
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|5
|20
|Drake Maye
|QB
|5
|21
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|5
|22
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|5
|23
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|24
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|25
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|5
|26
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|27
|Mac Jones
|QB
|5
|28
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|5
|29
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|5
|30
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|5
|31
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|5
|32
|Drew Lock
|QB
|6
|33
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|6
|34
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|35
|Sam Howell
|QB
|6
|36
|Will Levis
|QB
|6
|37
|Justin Fields
|QB
|6
|38
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|39
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|6
|40
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
