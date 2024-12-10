X
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings for Half-PPR: Isaac Guerendo, Chuba Hubbard, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold, Bo Nix

3 days ago by
Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
1. Week 15 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 390
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The time has come, and it's win-or-go-home time for fantasy managers in postseason action. Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season are here to help. Use our early overall Week 15 rankings for all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX, K, D/ST) to assist those close calls.

As always, we will update the rankings as the latest injury reports come out and if there are any expected changes in a player's role. Let's dig into the rankings for the first week of the fantasy football playoffs and find out where key star-sit options like Isaac Guerendo, Chuba Hubbard, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold, and Bo Nix stand for Week 15.

Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 390

Bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Derrick Henry RB
1 2 Saquon Barkley RB
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 De'Von Achane RB
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 7 Josh Jacobs RB
2 8 Justin Jefferson WR
2 9 Puka Nacua WR
2 10 Joe Mixon RB
2 11 Nico Collins WR
2 12 Kyren Williams RB
2 13 Tyreek Hill WR
2 14 Cooper Kupp WR
2 15 Alvin Kamara RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
2 17 Mike Evans WR
2 18 A.J. Brown WR
2 19 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
3 20 Tony Pollard RB
3 21 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 22 Drake London WR
3 23 James Conner RB
3 24 Tee Higgins WR
3 25 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 27 Jauan Jennings WR
3 28 Ladd McConkey WR
3 29 Jonathan Taylor RB
3 30 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
3 31 Courtland Sutton WR
3 32 David Montgomery RB
3 33 Zay Flowers WR
3 34 Terry McLaurin WR
3 35 Brock Bowers TE
3 36 Aaron Jones RB
3 37 Trey McBride TE
3 38 Rico Dowdle RB
4 39 Malik Nabers WR
4 40 James Cook RB
4 41 Calvin Ridley WR
4 42 Davante Adams WR
4 43 Breece Hall RB
4 44 Garrett Wilson WR
4 45 Jerry Jeudy WR
4 46 DK Metcalf WR
4 47 George Kittle TE
4 48 Khalil Shakir WR
4 49 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 50 Bucky Irving RB
4 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
5 52 Najee Harris RB
5 53 DJ Moore WR
5 54 Rachaad White RB
5 55 Jayden Reed WR
5 56 DeAndre Hopkins WR
5 57 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 58 Jonnu Smith TE
5 59 D'Andre Swift RB
5 60 Isaac Guerendo RB
5 61 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB
5 62 Amari Cooper WR
5 63 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
5 65 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
5 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
5 67 DeVonta Smith WR
5 68 Isiah Pacheco RB
5 69 Jordan Addison WR
5 70 Travis Kelce TE
5 71 Jakobi Meyers WR
5 72 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
5 73 Keenan Allen WR
5 74 Darnell Mooney WR
6 75 Jameson Williams WR
6 76 Christian Watson WR
6 77 Adam Thielen WR
6 78 Braelon Allen RB
6 79 Sincere McCormick RB
6 80 Quentin Johnston WR
6 81 Elijah Moore WR
6 82 Tank Dell WR
6 83 David Njoku TE
6 84 Rome Odunze WR
6 85 Rashod Bateman WR
6 86 Jaylen Warren RB
6 87 Nick Chubb RB
6 88 Michael Wilson WR
7 89 Gus Edwards RB
7 90 Javonte Williams RB
7 91 Evan Engram TE
7 92 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 93 Sam LaPorta TE
7 94 Mark Andrews TE
7 95 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 96 Tank Bigsby RB
7 97 DeMario Douglas WR
7 98 Noah Brown WR
8 99 Xavier Worthy WR
8 100 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
8 101 Tucker Kraft TE
8 102 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 103 Jerome Ford RB
8 104 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
8 105 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
8 106 Joshua Palmer WR
8 107 Alec Pierce WR
8 108 Devaughn Vele WR
8 109 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 110 Xavier Legette WR
8 111 Jalen McMillan WR
8 112 Tim Patrick WR
8 113 Sterling Shepard WR
8 114 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 115 Zach Charbonnet RB
8 116 Tre Tucker WR
8 117 Keon Coleman WR
8 118 Zach Ertz TE
8 119 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 120 Cade Otton TE
9 121 Parker Washington WR
9 122 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 123 Justice Hill RB
9 124 Isaiah Davis RB
9 125 Kareem Hunt RB
9 126 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 127 Calvin Austin III WR
9 128 Demarcus Robinson WR
9 129 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
9 130 Jeremy McNichols RB
9 131 Jake Ferguson TE
9 132 David Moore WR
9 133 Kendre Miller RB
9 134 Mack Hollins WR
9 135 Tyler Lockett WR
9 136 Tyjae Spears RB
9 137 Kimani Vidal RB
9 138 Alexander Mattison RB
9 139 Hunter Henry TE
9 140 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
10 141 Devin Singletary RB
10 142 Van Jefferson WR
10 143 Ray Davis RB
10 144 Kyle Pitts TE
10 145 Mike Williams WR
10 146 Cam Akers RB
10 147 KaVontae Turpin WR
10 148 Brandin Cooks WR
10 149 Antonio Gibson RB
10 150 Dalton Schultz TE
10 151 Darius Slayton WR
10 152 Cole Kmet TE
10 153 Andrei Iosivas WR
10 154 Jalen Tolbert WR
10 155 Ricky Pearsall WR
10 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Jalen Nailor WR
11 158 Tyler Boyd WR
11 159 Grant Calcaterra TE
11 160 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 161 Noah Gray TE
11 162 Jalen Coker WR
11 163 Mike Gesicki TE
11 164 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
11 165 Noah Fant TE
11 166 Stone Smartt TE
11 167 Kenneth Gainwell RB
11 168 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
11 169 Allen Lazard WR
11 170 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
11 171 Curtis Samuel WR
11 172 Ameer Abdullah RB
11 173 Isaiah Likely TE
11 174 Roschon Johnson RB
11 175 Devin Duvernay WR
11 176 Tutu Atwell WR
11 177 Audric Estime RB
11 178 Greg Dortch WR
11 179 Malik Washington WR
11 180 Tyler Conklin TE
11 181 Blake Corum RB
12 182 Justin Watson WR
12 183 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
12 184 Jaylen Wright RB
12 185 Ben Skowronek WR
12 186 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 187 Tommy Tremble TE
12 188 Jalin Hyatt WR
12 189 Trey Benson RB
12 190 Sean Tucker RB
12 191 Michael Woods II WR
12 192 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
12 193 Jahan Dotson WR
12 194 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 195 Austin Hooper TE
12 196 Bo Melton WR
12 197 Michael Mayer TE
12 198 Dare Ogunbowale RB
12 199 Foster Moreau TE
12 200 Jonathan Mingo WR
12 201 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 202 Travis Homer RB
12 203 Darnell Washington TE
13 204 Jalen Reagor WR
13 205 Trey Palmer WR
13 206 Tyler Johnson WR
13 207 Jermaine Burton WR
13 208 Luke Schoonmaker TE
13 209 Chris Brooks RB
13 210 Derius Davis WR
13 211 Zay Jones WR
13 212 Dawson Knox TE
13 213 Colby Parkinson TE
13 214 Ty Johnson RB
13 215 Jake Bobo WR
13 216 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
13 217 AJ Barner TE
13 218 Jordan Akins TE
13 219 Trent Sherfield Sr. WR
13 220 Emari Demercado RB
13 221 Samaje Perine RB
13 222 Khalil Herbert RB
13 223 Josh Oliver TE
13 224 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
13 225 Brenton Strange TE
14 226 Brandon Powell WR
14 227 Ezekiel Elliott RB
14 228 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
14 229 Brock Wright TE
14 230 DJ Chark Jr. WR
14 231 Elijah Higgins TE
14 232 Rakim Jarrett WR
15 233 Dameon Pierce RB
15 234 Tyler Goodson RB
15 235 Trey Sermon RB
15 236 Israel Abanikanda RB
15 237 Kyle Juszczyk RB
15 238 Hassan Haskins RB
15 239 Josh Whyle TE
15 240 Kenny McIntosh RB
15 241 Cade Stover TE
15 242 Drew Ogletree TE
15 243 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 244 Nick Vannett TE
15 245 Drew Sample TE
15 246 Jamaal Williams RB
15 247 Ty Chandler RB
15 248 Davis Allen TE
15 249 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB
15 250 John Bates TE
15 251 Durham Smythe TE
15 252 Johnny Mundt TE
15 253 Keaton Mitchell RB
15 254 Ben Sims TE
15 255 Will Shipley RB
15 256 Eric Gray RB
15 257 Kylen Granson TE
15 258 Carson Steele RB
15 259 Alec Ingold RB
15 260 Lucas Krull TE
16 261 Mo Alie-Cox TE
16 262 C.J. Ham RB
16 263 Nate Adkins WR
16 264 C.J. Uzomah TE
16 265 Charlie Woerner TE
16 266 Raheem Blackshear RB
16 267 Hunter Long TE
16 268 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
16 269 Tanner Hudson TE
16 270 Blake Whiteheart TE
16 271 Darrynton Evans RB
16 272 Tucker Fisk TE
16 273 Chris Manhertz TE
16 274 Will Mallory TE
16 275 Julius Chestnut RB
16 276 Hunter Luepke RB
16 277 Luke Farrell TE
16 278 Craig Reynolds RB
16 279 Ben Sinnott TE
16 280 Dylan Laube RB
16 281 Kenny Yeboah TE
16 282 Keilan Robinson RB
16 283 Julian Hill TE
16 284 Quintin Morris TE
16 285 Pharaoh Brown TE
16 286 Kene Nwangwu RB
16 287 Marcedes Lewis TE
16 288 Greg Dulcich TE
16 289 Ronnie Rivers RB
16 290 Sione Vaki RB
16 291 Josh Allen QB
17 292 Lamar Jackson QB
17 293 Jayden Daniels QB
17 294 Joe Burrow QB
17 295 Jalen Hurts QB
17 296 Justin Herbert QB
17 297 Sam Darnold QB
17 298 Baker Mayfield QB
17 299 Bo Nix QB
17 300 Brock Purdy QB
17 301 Jordan Love QB
17 302 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 303 Kyler Murray QB
17 304 Jared Goff QB
17 305 Patrick Mahomes QB
17 306 Anthony Richardson QB
17 307 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 308 Jameis Winston QB
17 309 Drake Maye QB
17 310 Matthew Stafford QB
17 311 Geno Smith QB
17 312 C.J. Stroud QB
17 313 Kirk Cousins QB
17 314 Caleb Williams QB
17 315 Russell Wilson QB
17 316 Will Levis QB
17 317 Bryce Young QB
17 318 Cooper Rush QB
17 319 Tommy DeVito QB
17 320 Mac Jones QB
17 321 Desmond Ridder QB
17 322 Jake Haener QB
17 323 Aidan O'Connell QB
17 324 Justin Fields QB
17 325 Spencer Rattler QB
17 326 Tommy DeVito QB
17 327 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 328 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 329 New York Jets DST
18 330 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 331 Washington Commanders DST
18 332 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 333 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 334 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 335 Denver Broncos DST
18 336 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 337 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 338 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 339 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 340 Detroit Lions DST
18 341 Miami Dolphins DST
18 342 Buffalo Bills DST
18 343 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 344 Green Bay Packers DST
18 345 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 346 Chicago Bears DST
18 347 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 348 New England Patriots DST
18 349 Houston Texans DST
18 350 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 351 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 352 Cleveland Browns DST
18 353 Tennessee Titans DST
18 354 Carolina Panthers DST
18 355 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 356 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 357 New Orleans Saints DST
18 358 New York Giants DST
18 359 Jake Bates K
19 360 Cameron Dicker K
19 361 Justin Tucker K
19 362 Brandon Aubrey K
19 363 Chris Boswell K
19 364 Matthew Wright K
19 365 Will Reichard K
19 366 Jason Sanders K
19 367 Chase McLaughlin K
19 368 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 369 Zane Gonzalez K
19 370 Tyler Bass K
19 371 Cade York K
19 372 Brandon McManus K
19 373 Matt Gay K
19 374 Younghoe Koo K
19 375 Wil Lutz K
19 376 Blake Grupe K
19 377 Jake Moody K
19 378 Jake Elliott K
19 379 Joshua Karty K
19 380 Chad Ryland K
19 381 Jason Myers K
19 382 Joey Slye K
19 383 Cairo Santos K
19 384 Anders Carlson K
19 385 Eddy Pineiro K
19 386 Nick Folk K
19 387 Dustin Hopkins K
19 388 Daniel Carlson K
19 389 Cam Little K
19 390 Graham Gano K


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, Week 15 includes two Monday Night Football […]