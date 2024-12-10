The time has come, and it's win-or-go-home time for fantasy managers in postseason action. Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season are here to help. Use our early overall Week 15 rankings for all positions (QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX, K, D/ST) to assist those close calls.
As always, we will update the rankings as the latest injury reports come out and if there are any expected changes in a player's role. Let's dig into the rankings for the first week of the fantasy football playoffs and find out where key star-sit options like Isaac Guerendo, Chuba Hubbard, Jauan Jennings, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold, and Bo Nix stand for Week 15.
Our half-PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are assembled by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will find a summary of the recent important fantasy football injury news. There are always critical injuries to track, so check back until kickoff.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Week 15 Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
- Mike Boone To Serve As Panthers No. 2 RB
- Isaac Guerendo Day-To-Day With Foot Sprain
- Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL
- Bucky Irving Up In The Air For Week 15
- Packers To Designate Certain Plays For Jayden Reed?
- Jordan Whittington Misses Monday's Practice
- Demarcus Robinson Dealing With Sprained Shoulder
- Cedric Tillman Still In Concussion Protocol
- Romeo Doubs Still In Concussion Protocol
- Garrett Wilson Ready To Ask For A Trade?
- George Pickens Likely To Miss Week 15
- Rashod Bateman Seen At Practice On Monday
- Will Dissly Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
- Tyler Higbee Practices In Full On Monday
- Jameis Winston To Remain Browns Starter
- Tommy DeVito To Start Against Ravens
- Justin Herbert Expects To Be Fine
- Aaron Rodgers Has Played With Hamstring, Knee, Ankle Injuries This Year
- Aidan O'Connell Has Bone Bruise, Not Ruled Out For Week 15
- Desmond Ridder In Line To Start If Aidan O'Connell Can't Play
- Derek Carr Suffers Major Fracture In Non-Throwing Hand, Likely Done For The Season
- Falcons Sticking With Kirk Cousins
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 390
Note that quarterbacks, defenses, and kickers are all grouped separately toward the bottom. Each position is ranked separately. This helps to compare running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for FLEX spots (without QB, DEF, and K mixed in).
