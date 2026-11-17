Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Keenan Allen, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell in Week 11 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Keenan Allen gets the top Week 11 claim after leading San Francisco 49ers wide receivers in targets in his debut.
Ryan Flournoy caught a touchdown on fourth down for the Dallas Cowboys in the same game, but Dallas needed 51 pass attempts to keep up with San Francisco.
Adonai Mitchell has the better case in leagues that reward long catches. The New York Jets still went to him eight times against the Buffalo Bills, even with Garrett Wilson back in the lineup and drawing 14 targets of his own.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Keenan Allen Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues
On third-and-12 in the second quarter, Brock Purdy went to Allen down the left side for 23 yards. Later, Allen converted third-and-six with an eight-yard catch. Allen finished with five catches for 61 yards. The 23-yarder started a three-catch sequence in the second quarter in which he moved the 49ers from their own 39 to the Dallas 10.
Keenan Allen makes his first catch as a 49er against the Cowboys.
— @NFL November 15, 2026
Allen came over from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline with 40 catches in eight games. Purdy looked his way on seven of 28 attempts in their first game together.
Deebo Samuel Sr. was also in the lineup and scored once through the air and once on the ground. Samuel drew three targets. Jordan Watkins also drew three targets, catching two for 49 yards.
Add Allen even in 10-team leagues and consider him a PPR WR3 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Allen caught three passes for 31 yards against Minnesota with Indianapolis in Week 7. The two third-down conversions against Dallas matter more for this matchup. Both came on third-and-six or longer from San Francisco’s side of midfield, where Purdy trusted him to keep two drives alive.
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Ryan Flournoy Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 49% of Yahoo leagues
CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 31 targets against San Francisco. Flournoy still caught six of seven for 71 yards and a touchdown. The three receivers all started, and Flournoy finished only one yard behind Lamb even with Lamb drawing nearly twice as many targets.
Flournoy caught three passes inside the San Francisco 30 on the drive that ended in his 11-yard touchdown, including the score on fourth-and-six. Dak Prescott targeted him on the final three plays of that drive. He also made a 23-yard catch early in the third. A week earlier, he had 53 yards on two receptions against Indianapolis with Pickens inactive.
Ryan Flournoy scores an 11-yard touchdown against San Francisco in Week 10.
— @dallascowboys November 15, 2026
Flournoy can cover a flex spot in a 12-team PPR league that starts three receivers. The Tennessee Titans come to Dallas in Week 11, and a third receiver drawing seven targets is harder to project if the offense gets by on something closer to the 34 passes Prescott threw in the win over Indianapolis.
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Adonai Mitchell Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues
All 59 of Mitchell’s yards came after halftime. Geno Smith found him for 25 yards on third-and-three, and Cade Klubnik hit him twice in the fourth quarter. Mitchell finished second on the team in targets and third in receiving yards.
Mitchell caught seven passes for 142 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, then went without a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both his 142-yard game and the 59-yard day came with Wilson in the lineup. Consider Mitchell a flex against the Los Angeles Chargers if your league gives bonuses for long catches or for reaching 100 receiving yards.
Smith (ankle) left Sunday’s game in the third quarter, and Klubnik finished it. Smith was set for tests Monday.
Head coach Aaron Glenn said Smith remains the starter if healthy. After Smith’s ankle injury, Klubnik found Mitchell for 14 yards with the Jets backed up at their own nine. He came back to Mitchell on the final drive for 20 more. Those were two of five fourth-quarter throws Klubnik made to Mitchell.
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